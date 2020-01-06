BREESE CENTRAL PAWS SHOOTOUT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 53, BREESE CENTRAL 39: Tori Standefer led CM with a career-high 18 points as the Eagles won the final game over the host Cougars in CM's first game after the sudden resignation of head coach Jonathan Denney and lead assistant coach Julianne Green earlier in the day.

Assistant coaches Jeff Ochs, Jeff Durbin and Adam Miller, along with assistants McKenzie Satterfield and Megan Trost, will become the caretaker coaches for the program for at least the rest of the season. Ochs will be the interim head coach, with Durbin and Miller his assistants.

The Eagles jumped to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, held a 26-17 lead at the half, and extended the lead to 40-23 after three quarters in going on to the win.

CM is now 15-2 on the season, while Central falls to 8-5.

NASHVILLE 30, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 29 (OT): Rylee Smith led Southwestern with 12 points as the Piasa Birds fell in overtime to Nashville in the next-to-last game of the shootout.

Southwestern took a 13-0 lead after one quarter, but saw it cut to 18-11 at halftime. The Birds still lead 23-18 after three periods, but the Hornets fought back to tie the game 27-27 after regulation, then outscored Southwestern 3-2 in the extra period to win.

Nashville is now 14-4, while the Birds fall to 10-6.

GREENVILLE 57, JERSEY 29: Lauren Brown was Jersey's high scorer with seven points, while both Clare Breden and Abby Manns had six points each in the Panthers' loss to Greenville in the second annual Breese Central PAWS shootout.

It was all Comets in the game, as Greenville led after each quarter 16-6, 32-12 and 44-17.

Megan Hallemann led Greenville with 21 points, with Natalie Iberg scoring 14 points and Hannah Simpson adding 12.

The Comets are now 11-5, while the Panthers fall to 13-4.

REGULAR SEASON

BOYS BASKETBALL



SPARTA 50, VALMEYER 46: Jacob Rowold was the only Valmeyer player in double figures with 12 points, while Riley McCarthy had nine points and Henry Weber added seven as the Pirates lost at Sparta.

Valmeyer took an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs went into the locker room at halftime leading 24-19. Sparta extended its lead to 39-32 at the end of the third quarter, but the Pirates made it close in the fourth, outscoring Sparta 14-11, but the Bulldogs held on to win.

Sparta goes to 7-4 on the year, while Valmeyer drops to 7-7.

CARBONDALE 51, GRANITE CITY 49: Azaria Moore led Granite with 25 points, Kaylyn Wylie had 17 points, and Erica Hurst had five points as the Warriors narrowly lost at home to Carbondale.

The Terriers took the lead at 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Granite rallied to take a 16-11 lead at halftime, but Carbondale took the advantage back after three quarters, making the score 28-27, then outscored the Warriors 23-22 to take the two-point win.

The Terriers are now 3-7, while the Warriors go to 3-10.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Sparta 50, Valmeyer 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BREESE CENTRAL PAWS SHOOTOUT

Greenville 57, Jersey 29

Nashville 30, Piasa Southwestern 29 (OT)

Civic Memorial 53, Breese Central 39

REGULAR SEASON

Father McGivney Catholic 54, Mascoutah 27

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Vegas Golden Knights 5, St. Louis Blues 4 (OT)

NCAA FOOTBALL

2019 BOWL SEASON

SATURDAY'S RESULT

LOCKHEED MARTIN ARMED FORCES BOWL AT AMON G. CARTER STADIUM, FT. WORTH, TEX.

Tulane (American Athletic Conference) 30, Southern Mississippi (Conference USA) 13

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Article continues after sponsor message

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 67, Illinois State 55

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Tennessee State 79, SIU-Edwardsville 74

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Kentucky 71, Missouri 59

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 83, Massachusetts 80 (OT)

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 63, Purdue 37

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Davidson 65, Saint Louis University 58

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Edwardsville 76, Tennessee State 63

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Loyola Chicago 51, SIU-Carbondale 49

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 69. LSU 65

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

2019 NFL PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

SECOND AFC WILD CARD GAME

(4) Houston Texans 22, (5) Buffalo Bills 19 (OT)

FIRST AFC WILD CARD GAME

(6) Tennessee Titans 20, (3) New England Patriots 13

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

FIRST NFC WILD CARD GAME

(6) Minnesota Vikings 26, (3) New Orleans Saints 20 (OT)

SECOND NFC WILD CARD GAME

(5) Seattle Seahawks 17, (4) Philadelphia Eagles 9

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: