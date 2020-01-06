Weekend Sports Roundup: CM Wins 15th Game in Breese Central Paws Shootout; Southwestern Falls in OT to Host, Jersey Bows
BREESE CENTRAL PAWS SHOOTOUT
CIVIC MEMORIAL 53, BREESE CENTRAL 39: Tori Standefer led CM with a career-high 18 points as the Eagles won the final game over the host Cougars in CM's first game after the sudden resignation of head coach Jonathan Denney and lead assistant coach Julianne Green earlier in the day.
Assistant coaches Jeff Ochs, Jeff Durbin and Adam Miller, along with assistants McKenzie Satterfield and Megan Trost, will become the caretaker coaches for the program for at least the rest of the season. Ochs will be the interim head coach, with Durbin and Miller his assistants.
The Eagles jumped to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, held a 26-17 lead at the half, and extended the lead to 40-23 after three quarters in going on to the win.
CM is now 15-2 on the season, while Central falls to 8-5.
NASHVILLE 30, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 29 (OT): Rylee Smith led Southwestern with 12 points as the Piasa Birds fell in overtime to Nashville in the next-to-last game of the shootout.
Southwestern took a 13-0 lead after one quarter, but saw it cut to 18-11 at halftime. The Birds still lead 23-18 after three periods, but the Hornets fought back to tie the game 27-27 after regulation, then outscored Southwestern 3-2 in the extra period to win.
Nashville is now 14-4, while the Birds fall to 10-6.
GREENVILLE 57, JERSEY 29: Lauren Brown was Jersey's high scorer with seven points, while both Clare Breden and Abby Manns had six points each in the Panthers' loss to Greenville in the second annual Breese Central PAWS shootout.
It was all Comets in the game, as Greenville led after each quarter 16-6, 32-12 and 44-17.
Megan Hallemann led Greenville with 21 points, with Natalie Iberg scoring 14 points and Hannah Simpson adding 12.
The Comets are now 11-5, while the Panthers fall to 13-4.
REGULAR SEASON
BOYS BASKETBALL
SPARTA 50, VALMEYER 46: Jacob Rowold was the only Valmeyer player in double figures with 12 points, while Riley McCarthy had nine points and Henry Weber added seven as the Pirates lost at Sparta.
Valmeyer took an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs went into the locker room at halftime leading 24-19. Sparta extended its lead to 39-32 at the end of the third quarter, but the Pirates made it close in the fourth, outscoring Sparta 14-11, but the Bulldogs held on to win.
Sparta goes to 7-4 on the year, while Valmeyer drops to 7-7.
CARBONDALE 51, GRANITE CITY 49: Azaria Moore led Granite with 25 points, Kaylyn Wylie had 17 points, and Erica Hurst had five points as the Warriors narrowly lost at home to Carbondale.
The Terriers took the lead at 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Granite rallied to take a 16-11 lead at halftime, but Carbondale took the advantage back after three quarters, making the score 28-27, then outscored the Warriors 23-22 to take the two-point win.
The Terriers are now 3-7, while the Warriors go to 3-10.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
SATURDAY'S RESULT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
BREESE CENTRAL PAWS SHOOTOUT
REGULAR SEASON
Father McGivney Catholic 54, Mascoutah 27
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Vegas Golden Knights 5, St. Louis Blues 4 (OT)
NCAA FOOTBALL
2019 BOWL SEASON
SATURDAY'S RESULT
LOCKHEED MARTIN ARMED FORCES BOWL AT AMON G. CARTER STADIUM, FT. WORTH, TEX.
Tulane (American Athletic Conference) 30, Southern Mississippi (Conference USA) 13
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
SIU-Carbondale 67, Illinois State 55
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Tennessee State 79, SIU-Edwardsville 74
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Kentucky 71, Missouri 59
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Saint Louis University 83, Massachusetts 80 (OT)
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Illinois 63, Purdue 37
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Davidson 65, Saint Louis University 58
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
SIU-Edwardsville 76, Tennessee State 63
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Loyola Chicago 51, SIU-Carbondale 49
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Missouri 69. LSU 65
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
2019 NFL PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
SECOND AFC WILD CARD GAME
(4) Houston Texans 22, (5) Buffalo Bills 19 (OT)
FIRST AFC WILD CARD GAME
(6) Tennessee Titans 20, (3) New England Patriots 13
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
FIRST NFC WILD CARD GAME
(6) Minnesota Vikings 26, (3) New Orleans Saints 20 (OT)
SECOND NFC WILD CARD GAME
(5) Seattle Seahawks 17, (4) Philadelphia Eagles 9
Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.
