EAGLES DEFEAT T-TOWN, ALTHOFF: Civic Memorial's girls basketballers gave coach Jonathan Denney his 200th career win Saturday at the Salem Invitational as the Eagles defeated Belleville Althoff and Teutopolis.

CM downed the Crusaders 59-26 and the Wooden Shoes 63-58 in overtime to win their group.

Against Althoff, Allie Troeckler had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for CM, with Alaria Tyus adding 11 points, Kourtland Tyus 10 and Anna Hall had eight rebounds in the win, which was Denney's 200th.

Against T-Town, the Shoes rallied from seven down at three-quarter time to send the game to overtime, but the Eagles pulled away in the extra four minutes.

Troeckler had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles; Kourtland Tyus 14 points, Hall 13 points and Kaylee Eaton eight.

The tournament concludes this coming Saturday as CM meets the host Wildcats at noon, followed by the Shoes meeting Highland in the other semifinal; the final is set for later Saturday.

ROXANA 31, MARISSA 25: Roxana got eight points each from Abby Palen and Hannah Rexford as the Shells defeated Marissa 31-25 Saturday to win the Dupo Cat Classic.

The Shells meet Greenville at 7:30 p.m. today at Milazzo Gym in their home and South Central Conference opener.

BRUSSELS 67, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 32: Brussels handed Piasa Southwestern its first home loss since the end of the 2011-12 season as the Raiders defeated the Piasa Birds 67-32 Thursday night.

Southwestern had won 45 straight games on its home floor. The Raiders went to 2-0 on the season with the win, having defeated North Greene in its season opener Nov. 14; the Birds fell to 0-2 on the year.

Baylee Kiel led Brussels with 28 points, with Josie Schulte and Alexa Pikesley scoring 10 points each and Grace Stephen and Madison Willman nine each.

Jenna Moore and Molly Novack led Southwestern with eight points each; Abbey Burns had seven points for Piasa.

WATERLOO 40, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 28: A 12-point effort from Madi Connors wasn't enough as Marquette Catholic fell to Waterloo 40-28 in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic Saturday.

The Explorers fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss; they host East Alton-Wood River in a Prairie State Conference clash this evening.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 37, DUPO 25: McGivney Catholic got its first-ever varsity girls basketball win in the Dupo Cat Classic tournament Saturday, the Griffins defeating the host Tigers 37-25 in the seventh-place match.

Kara Mosby led the Griffins (1-2) with 14 points, with Macy Hoppes adding 10. McGivney hosts Vandalia at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

NEW ATHENS 48, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 42: Sami Kasting had 25 points for Metro East Lutheran, but the Knights fell to 0-3 on the year with a 48-42 loss to New Athens in the seventh-place contest in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic Saturday.

Ellen Schulte had nine points for the Knights; Jordan Drake led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points, with Courtney Ragland adding 11 and Danika White six.

The Knights are off until Nov. 28 when they visit Roxana.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 39, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 27: East Alton-Wood River fell to 1-2 on the year with a 39-27 loss to Waterloo Gibault in the Dupo Cat Classic consolation-bracket final Saturday.

The Oilers visit Marquette Catholic at 7:30 p.m. today.

CARLINVILLE 29, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19: Carlinville held Piasa Southwestern to two final-quarter points to take a 29-19 win in the first round of the Litchfield Tournament Saturday.

The Piasa Birds fell to 0-3; Mallory Novack led Piasa with eight points.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LEWIS AND CLARK 95, GATEWAY PREP 64: Lewis and Clark went to 2-1 on the year with a 95-64 win over Gateway Prep at home Saturday afternoon.

The Trailblazers host the Washington University (St. Louis) JV team at 7:30 p.m. today at River Bend Arena.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 5, DESMET 1: Carson Lewis scored twice as Edwardsville snapped a two-game Mid-States Club Hockey Association losing streak with a 5-1 win over DeSmet at Queeny Park Ice Rink in Manchester, Mo., Friday night.

The win put the Tigers at 3-2 (six points) on the year in the MSCHA.

Tyler Schaeffer, Stanley Lucas and Logan Bielicke also goaled for the Tigers; Derek Northrup had the Spartans' only goal.

Matthew Griffin stopped 27 DeSmet shots in getting the win; William Oliver had 27 saves for the Spartans.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, CHAMINADE 2: Jaren Smidt scored the game-winning goal 3:10 into the third period on a power play as Edwardsville downed Chaminade 3-2 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Queeny Park Ice Rink in Manchester, Mo., Saturday night.

Smidt's goal came from unassisted and proved to be the winning goal. Carson Lewis and Lucas Tucker also goaled for the Tigers; Flyer goals came from Benjamin Jackson and Thomas Newman.

Mason Young turned back 28 Chaminade shots as Edwardsville went to 4-2-0 (eight points) on the year. The Tigers meet Kirkwood at 8:15 p.m. tonight at Queeny Park.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WATERLOO 54, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 28: Four Waterloo players had 10 points each as the Bulldogs defeated Metro East Lutheran 54-28 Thursday in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic tournament.

The Knights fell to 0-2 on the year with the loss; Waterloo went to 1-1 with the win.

Kathryn Finnety, Taylor Augustine, Jessica Whiteside and Destiny Restoff each had 10 points for the Bulldogs in the win; MEL was led by Sami Kassing's nine points, with Ashlee Robinson adding six and Ellen Schulte five.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 42, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10: Waterloo Gibault got off to a small lead at quarter time and went on to defeat McGivney Catholic 42-10 in a Dupo Cat Classic game Thursday.

The loss put the Griffins, in their first year on the varsity level, at 0-2; the Hawks went to 1-1 on the year.

Macy Hoppes had four points for the Griffins, with Kara Mosby, Madison Webb and Mariah Starnes getting two each. Catherine Deterding led Gibault with 11 points.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 69, CARLYLE 18: Allie Troeckler scored 19 points to lead Civic Memorial to a 69-18 win over Carlyle in the Eagles' opener of the Salem Tournament Thursday.

Alaria Tyus added 14 points for the 1-0 Eagles while freshman Anna Hall had 10 points and Kourtland Tyus, also a freshman, scored eight points for CM.

BUNKER HILL 46, STAUNTON 36: Mallory Schwegel led Bunker Hill with 18 points as the Minutemaids defeated Staunton 46-36 Thursday night to go to 1-1 on the year; the Bulldogs fell to 0-2.

Ashley Dey had 14 points and Madelyn Allman 12 in the win for B-Hill.

Abby Scanzoni led the Bulldogs with 19 points, with Ashleigh Painter adding nine.

BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 2,822, GRANITE CITY 2,653: Justin Milliman rolled a 594 series for Alton as the Redbirds defeated Granite City 2,822-2,653 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match at Alton's Bowl Haven Thursday.

Tyler Stevenson had a 584 set for the Redbirds, with Jared Cochran bowling a 561 and Trevor Vallow a 554.

Ricky Hard led the Warriors with a 641.

Alton meet Belleville West at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville while the Warriors take on Edwardsville at 3:45 p.m. Nov 29 at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.

TAYLORVILLE 2,467, ROXANA 2,378: Christian Bertoleti turned in a 575 series for Roxana, but it wasn't enough as the Shells dropped a 2,467-2,378 decision to Taylorville at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Thursday.

The Shells fell to 2-2 on the year and take on Waterloo at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Columbia's West Park Bowl in a combined boys-girls meet.

MVCHA HOCKEY

GRANITE CITY 5, BETHALTO 4: A four-goal second period was enough to give Granite City a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Bethalto in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink Thursday.

The win put the Warriors at 4-1-0 (eight points) for the season, while the Eagles fell to 2-1-2 (six points).

Riley Brown scored twice for Granite, with Jacob Cochran, Alec Marshall and Cameron Rubenacker also finding the range for the Warriors. Konnor Loewen, Nolan Kahl and Joe Watson (two goals) scored for the Eagles.

Next up for the Eagles is Belleville at 8:45 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena; the Warriors meet Freeburg/Waterloo at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Park.

