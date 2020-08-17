The results from a 9-hole triangular girls golf match this past week at Rolling Hills Golf Course was a follows:

Alton (182)

Natalie Messinger - 39, medalist

Na’ilah Simmons - 45

Olivia Boyd - 49

Lexi Paulin - 49

Belleville East (192)

Ellie Eveesman - 45

Kenny Gleadie - 48

Anna Galloway - 49

Sydney Nelson - 50

Collinsville (195)

Merlak- 46

Clark - 49

Fister - 50

K. Belobraydic - 50

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

CARDINALS TAKE TWO OF THREE ON ROAD AT WHITE SOX IN RETURN TO PLAY: The St. Louis Cardinals took two of three games over the weekend at the Chicago White Sox as the team returned to play after having been quarantined due to the COVID-19 virus passing through the club.

The Cardinals swept a Saturday doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field, defeating the ChiSox 5-1 and 6-3 in their return to the field for the first time since July 29 in a loss at the Minnesota Twins, but lost on Sunday 7-2.

In the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, which was a seven-inning game, as all doubleheaders will be during the shortened MLB season, a two RBI single by Dexter Fowler keyed a four-run first inning, followed by a run in the fourth, thanks to a Chicago error, extended the lead to 5-1. Adam Wainwright allowed only one run on two hits in five innings to get the win, striking out three.

In the second game, the Cardinals rallied from a 3-1 deficit to score five unanswered runs late, keyed by a fifth inning Tyler O'Neill home run as part of a four-run fifth inning that decided the nightcap. Andrew Miller closed out the sweep to give the Redbirds the win.

On Sunday, the White Sox hit four straight homers off of rookie pitcher Roel Ramirez to break open a tight game and win the last game of the series. It's the first time in Cardinal history that an opposing team had hit four straight homers off a pitcher, only the 10th time in MLB history.

The Cardinals are now 4-4, and will play at the Chicago Cubs in a five-game set this week, including a pair of doubleheaders, the second and third of a total of 11 twin-bills the team will play as they catch up on their schedule..

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

SCHENN'S OVERTIME GOAL BRINGS BLUES BACK TO 2-1 DEFICIT AGAINST VANCOUVER: A Brayden Schenn goal at 15:06 of overtime gave the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 win in game three of their best-of-seven quarterfinal series against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night as the Blues officially opened their defense of the 2019 Stanley Cup championship this week at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, the site of the Western Conference phase of the playoffs.

Schenn's goal broke a five-game losing streak since the Blues entered the Edmonton bubble made possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and cu the Canucks' lead in the series to 2-1 after having won the first two games this week. Vancouver won game one last Wednesday night 5-2 and game two on Friday night 4-3 in overtime.

Justin Faulk and David Perron scored in the second period to give the Blues their first lead of the series, but the lead lasted all of 37 seconds when Vancouver tied the game off a bad giveaway in the St. Louis end.

Game four of the series will be played Monday night at 9:30 p.m. St. Louis time, and game five will be played Wednesday night, with the time to be announced by the National Hockey League.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SAINT LOUIS FC 3, SPORTING KANSAS CITY II 1: Mour Samb's strike in the 69th minute broke a tie, and a Joaquin Rivas goal two minutes into second half stoppage time gave Saint Louis FC a 3-1 win Saturday night over cross-state rivals Sporting Kansas City II in a Group E United Soccer League Championship match at West Community Credit Union Stadium at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo.

Russell Cicerone had give STLFC an early lead in the fifth minute with a goal, but SKC drew level when Christian Duke scored in the 40th minute to give the visitors a 1-1 tie at halftime, which was delayed after a thunderstorm came through the area, forcing the stadium to be evacuated.

Kansas City's Jahon Rad was sent off with a straight red card for violent conduct in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time, reducing the visitors to 10 men for the final part of the match.

STLFC is now 4-3-1 for 13 points, still in second place of Group E, and will play at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday night in a 6 p.m. kickoff, then host a crucial match against longtime rival Louisville City FC on August 29 in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON SCRAMBLE/SHAMBLE KICKOFF TOURNAMENT AT ROLLING HILLS GOLF COURSE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville --- 207

O'Fallon --- 207

Belleville East --- 234

Alton --- 242

Collinsville --- 249

Highland --- 283

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis Cardinals 5-6, Chicago White Sox 1-3

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis Cardinals 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

ALL RESULTS

Article continues after sponsor message

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (TB leads 1-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Calgary Flames 3, Dallas Stars 2 (CGY leads 1-0)

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1 (VGK leads 1-0)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (BOS leads 1-0)

New York Islanders 4, Washington Capitals 2 (NYI lead 1-0)

Philadelphia Flyers 2, Montreal Canadiens 1 (PHI leads 1-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche 3, Arizona Coyotes 0 (COL leads 1-0)

Vancouver Canucks 5, St. Louis Blues 2 (VAN leads 1-0)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (series tied 1-1)

Carolina Hurricanes 3, Boston Bruins 2 (series tied 1-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT) (VGK leads 2-0)

Dallas Stars 5, Calgary Flames 4 (series tied 1-1)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Montreal Canadiens 5, Philadelphia Flyers 0 (series tied 1-1)

New York Islanders 5, Washington Capitals 2 (NYI lead 2-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche 3, Arizona Coyotes 2 (COL leads 2-0)

Vancouver Canucks 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (OT) (VAN leads 2-0)

Calgary Flames 2, Dallas Stars 0 (CGY leads 2-1)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1 (BOS leads 2-1)

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (TB leads 2-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Arizona Coyotes 4, Colorado Avalanche 2 (COL leads 2-1)

Vegas Golden Knights 2, Chicago Blackhawks 1 (VGK leads 3-0)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

EASTERN CONFERENCE

New York Islanders 2, Washington Capitals 1 (OT) (NYI lead 3-0)

Philadelphia Flyers 1, Montreal Canadiens 0 (PHI leads 2-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars 5, Calgary Flames 4 (OT) (series tied 2-2)

Chicago Blackhawks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (VGK leads 3-1)

St. Louis Blues 3, Vancouver Canucks 2 (OT) (VAN leads 2-1)

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Saint Louis FC 3, Sporting Kansas City II 1

More like this: