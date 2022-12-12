SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 64, GRANITE CITY 30: McGivney went out to an early lead and didn't look back in winning at home over Granite City.

The Griffins led all the way through, with the quarter scores 12-7, 32-16 and 52-23, outscoring the Warriors in the fourth period 12-7.

The combination of Sami Oller and Mary Harkins led McGivney again, with Oller scoring 19 points and Harkins adding 13 points. In addition, Alexis Bond had nine points, Emma Martinez scored seven points, Julia Stobie had four points, both Emily Johnson and Jada Zumwalt hit for three points each and Sophia Ivnik, Claire Stanhaus and Izzie Venarsky each had two points apiece.

Kaylyn Wiley led Granite with nine points, with Emily Sykes adding eight points, Melashia Bennett had six points, Hailee Wyatt hit for four points, Itaijja Miller-Brown scored two points and Carely Valles-Serrano scored a single point.

The Griffins are now 8-1, while the Warriors go to 3-3.

In shootout games played on Saturday, in the East St. Louis Shootout at Lindenwood-Belleville, Collinsville won over Springfield Southeast 62-35, while University City, Mo. won by forfeit over East St. Louis 2-0, Alton stayed undefeated, going to 8-0 with a 67-61 win over Lutheran St. Charles and O'Fallon defeated Eureka 44-30, while in the Scott Credit Union Edwardsville Shootout, Okawville won over the host Tigers 40-26. In the Terry Todt Shootout Versus Cancer in Hillsboro, Nokomis defeated Carlinville 47-29.

In other fixtures on Saturday:

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 48, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 34: At EAWR Memorial Gym, Gibault jumped out to a fast lead and went on to take the win over the Oilers.

The Hawks led all the way, with advantages of 11-6, 24-11 and 39-17 after the first three quarters, with EAWR outscoring Gibault in the fourth 17-9.

Ocean Bland led the Oilers with 12 points, with Makayla Quigley hitting for 10 points, Mackenzie Cox scored six points, Kaylyn St. Peters had four points and both Kaylynn Buttry and Lily Tretter had one point each.

The Hawks stay undefeated at 8-0, while EAWR slips to 5-6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In shootout games played on Saturday, in the Terry Todt Shootout Versus Cancer in Hillsboro, Staunton won over Edinburg 51-43, Carlinville defeated Arcola 46-25 for the Cavies' first win of the year and the host Hilltoppers defeated East Alton-Wood River 67-62. In the Scott Credit Union Edwardsville Shootout.

In the Scott Credit Union Edwardsville Shootout at Lucco-Jackson Gym, Belleville East got by Columbia, Mo., Rock Bridge 61-54, Collinsville won over Ladue Horton Watkins 72-58, the host Tigers defeated Mary Institute-Country Day of Ladue, Mo., 55-50, O'Fallon won over Carterville 52-46 and Chaminade College Prep Catholic of Creve Coeur, Mo. won over Peoria Notre Dame 55-31.

In other games on the slate:

EAST ST. LOUIS 68, COUNTRY CLUB HILLS HILLCREST 63: In the Ritenour Shootout in Overland, Mo., in north St. Louis County, East Side bounced back from a tough loss the night before at Collinsville to get the win over Hillcrest of suburban Chicago.

The Hawks led after the first quarter 17-13, then at halftime 34-26, with the Flyers cutting the lead after three quarters to 49-46, then outscored Hillcrest in the final period 22-16 to take the win.

Macaleab Rich led East St. Louis with 29 points, with Antwan Robinson adding 15 points, Demarion Brown hit for nine points, Dainen Rucker had eight points, D'Necco Rucker scored four points, Davis Bynum had two points and McKenly Falconer scored one point.

The Flyers are now 6-1 on the season.

In a regular season game, Springfield won at Alton 59-44.

GIRLS WRESTLING

PRATT, ZUGMAIER, COLL WIN INDIVIDUAL TITLE AS TIGERS TAKE THIRD IN PARKWAY WEST TOURNAMENT: Olivia Coll at 105 pounds, Holly Zugmaier at 125 pounds and Mackenzie Pratt at 140 pounds all won individual titles as Edwardsville finished third in the Parkway West Lady Longhorn Roundup Friday at Parkway West High School in Ballwin, Mo., in west St. Louis County.

Parkway South won the tournament with 137.5 points, with Park Hills Central of Flat River, Mo. taking second with 83 points, the Tigers were third with 81 points, the host Longhorns were fourth with 74 points and Collinsville rounded out the top five with 65 points.

Coll went 3-0 to take the title at 105 pounds, with her quick pin 36 seconds over Rylee Brawner of Parkway South, while Zugmaier went 5-0 at 125 pounds, having her quickest pin over Eldina Porca of Mehlville at 44 seconds and Pratt took a total of 1:16 to go 3-0 at 140 pounds, her quick pin being over Madalyn Bligh of Winfield at 12 seconds.

In addition, Gigi Lindhorst took third place at 110 pounds, pinning Chloe Young of Park Hills Central at 38 seconds. while teammate Maddy Allen went 1-3 at 110 pounds, Allison Kirk was 2-1 at 100 pounds, Allie Chong was 3-2 in the 115-pound class, Madison Aldrich went 3-2 at 130 pounds and Bri Miller was 1-3 at 135 pounds.

The Tigers had 13 pinfalls in the tournament, third most of any team.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 58, HARDIN CALHOUN 37: In the White Hall North Greene Spartan Classic, Northwestern had little trouble in seeing off Calhoun.

The Tigers led from start to finish, with quarter scores being 16-8, 26-20 and 46-33, with Northwestern outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 12-4.

Chase Ralston led Calhoun with 16 points, while Connor Longnecker hit for 12 points, Cade Sievers had three points and Drew Wallendorf, Zack Grimes and Landon Sievers all had two points each.

The Warriors are now 1-4 on the season.

GRANITE CITY 51, BELLEVILLE WEST 45: Granite held off a late West rally to take the win at the Maroons' gym.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 10-6, at halftime 16-15 and after three quarters 26-24, outscoring West in the fourth 25-21.

Trevon Bond led Granite with 15 points, while Mario Brown came up with 13 points, Ivan Gaston scored seven points, both Johnnie Smith and Alvin Valentine had six points each and Alex Boyer and Octavio Huerta both scored two points apiece.

Both the Warriors and Maroons are 4-3 on the year.

JERSEY 61, HIGHLAND 59: Ayden Kanallaken's 21 points were enough to send Jersey to the road win at Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.

The Panthers held the lead after the first quarter 17-9, then extended the advantage to 28-17 at halftime and 48-35 after three quarters, but the Bulldogs outscored Jersey in the fourth 24-13, with the Panthers holding on to win.

To go along with Kanallaken's performance, Tanner Brunaugh added 15 points for Jersey, while Francis Vogel had eight points, Jaxon Brunaugh hit for seven points, Logan Meisner had six points and Drake Goetten scored four points.

Jake Ottensmeier led Highland with 16 points, while Grant Fleming scored 13 points, Garrin Stone had nine points, Braxdon Decker hit for eight points, Cade Altadonna had seven points and Brendan Gelly scored six points.

The Panthers are now 5-3, while the Bulldogs slip to 4-3.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 50, STAUNTON 41: In a South Central Conference game at home, Southwestern used a 22-10 second and third quarter run to help pull away from Staunton to take their win.

The Piasa Birds led at quarter time 12-10, then at halftime 19-15 and after three quarters 34-20, with the Bulldogs winning the fourth quarter 21-16.

Ian Brantley led Southwestern with 16 points, while Ryan Lowis had 11 points, Rocky Darr came up with 10 points, Hank Bouillon scored five points, Lane Gage had four points and both Logan Keith and David Watkins had two points each.

The Birds are now 4-5, while Staunton goes to 2-3.

VALMEYER 72, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 69: Harry Miller's 23 points and Aiden Crossin's 20 points helped Valmeyer get past Marissa-Coulterville at home in a close decision.

To go along with Miller and Crossin, Luke Blackwell added 14 points for the Pirates, Landon Roy scored nine points, Elijah Miller hit for four points and Vince Oggero had two points.

Valmeyer is now 2-6, while the Meteors go to 4-2.

TRIAD 46, CIVIC MEMORIAL 37: At the CM gym, Triad held off a rally by the Eagles to take the MVC conference win.

The Knights held leads of 15-13, 24-19 and 34-24 after the first three quarters, with CM taking the fourth quarter 13-12.

Drew Winslow led Triad with 17 points, while Tyler Thompson added 13 points, Jake Stewart came up with seven points, A.J. Mills had four points, Ayden Hitt scored three points and McGrady Noyes had two points.

The Knights are now 7-2, while the Eagles fall to 3-4.

O'FALLON 74, ALTON 44: O'Fallon steadily pulled away in outscoring Alton in the middle two quarters 37-18 to take the SWC win at the OTHS Panther Dome.

The Panthers held leads of 19-18, 38-24 and 56-33 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Redbirds in the fourth 18-11 to take the win.

Koby Wilmoth bounced back to score a game-high 24 points for O'Fallon, while Jaeden Rush had 11 points, Isaiah Camper added 10 points, Jalen Smtih came up with nine points, Rini Harris had eight points, Dwayne Chatman, Jr. scored four points, both Will Brown, Jr. and Tre Gilliam had three points each and Jordan Suggs scored two points.

Both Jamion Everage and Blake Hall led Alton with 12 points each, with Byron Stampley, Jr. adding 11 points, Alex Macias had four points, Tyrius Jones scored three points and Junior Brown had two points.

The Panthers are now 5-2, while the Redbirds slip to 1-6.

In other games on Friday evening, Freeburg defeated East Alton-Wood River 75-55, Belleville East stayed undefeated at 6-0 in a 57-47 home win over Edwardsville, Vandalia defeated Carlinville at home 84-29, Breese Central won over Roxana 54-18. The result for the game between White Hall North Greene and Pleasant Hill, Barry Western and Carrollton and Brooklyn Lovejoy and Griggsville-Perry in the Spartan Classic, along with the result between Father McGivney Catholic at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, were not available at press time.

MSCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 10, DUCHESNE CATHOLIC (ST. CHARLES, MO.) 0: Fred Branstedt scored four goals and Carson Weber scored twice as Edwardsville won its first game at their new home at RP Lumber Center with a big win over Duchesne.

Bramstedt scored the first two goals at 5:34 and 9:32 of the first period to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead, then Blake Miller scored at 9:41 to increase the lead to 3-0 and Weber scored his first goal of the game at 14:55 on the power play. Miller scored his second goal at 3:11 of the second, then Bramstedt got his hat trick goal at 12:26 and Connor Morrison scored at 12:49 to make it 7-0 after the second period.

Dean Schlarman scored at 2:33 of the third period to trigger the Mid-State running clock rule, Bramstedt scored at 13:02 and Carter Crow scored at 14:50 to complete the 10-0 win over the Pioneers.

The Tigers outshot Duchesne 60-13, with Kai Vetter stopping all the shots to gain the shutout. Konnor Goclan had four assists on the night for Edwardsville, while Schlarman assisted twice and both Crow and Morrison also had assists.

Edwardsville is now 1-6-2 and were to have played Rockwood Lafayette Friday night at the Maryville University Ice Center in Town and Country, Mo. and are set to play Rockwood Marquette Monday night at Maryville in a 9:30 p.m. face-off, then play at Kirkwood Dec. 16 at 8:30 p.m. The Tigers return home Dec. 22 against first-year expansion team St. Dominic Catholic in an 8:30 p.m. face-off.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE SPARTAN CLASSIC

BARRY WESTERN 36, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 26: At the North Greene Spartan Classic, in the consolation bracket, Barry Western came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the host Spartans.

The Wildcats led after the first quarter 3-2, with the Spartans taking a 14-10 lead at halftime, then saw the lead cut to 21-20 after three quarters, with Western outscoring the Spartans in the final period 16-5 to take the win.

Reese Scott led North Greene with 13 points, while Garrett Hazelwonder hit for five points, Jacob Hinsey had four points and both Ethan Clark and Luke Farris scored two points each.

The Wildcats are now 2-6, while the Spartans go to 1-7.

In the other game played on Thursday, Brooklyn Lovejoy won over Greenfield Northwestern 64-36. The result of the game between SIUE Charter and Maryville Christian was not available at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS FORFEITS NEXT THREE GAMES AFTER ALTERCATION AT END OF ALTON GAME: The East St. Louis girls basketball team has forfeited their next three games, starting with Thursday night's scheduled game against Collinsville, as a result of an altercation with Alton near the end of the Redbirds' 58-57 win Tuesday night at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis.

Tempers flared with three seconds left in the game, and the situation quickly escalated, when the benches cleared and parents came onto the floor. The officiating crew declared the game over at that point, with the Redbirds taking the win.

The Flyers forfeited their game against the Kahoks, and will also forfeit games on Saturday against University City, Mo. and Marquette Catholic Dec. 13. They are scheduled to return to action Dec. 15 against Belleville West.

The Alton administration handled the situation internally after the incident.

With the forfeits, the Flyers drop to 6-8, while the Kahoks go to 5-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 41, TRIAD 26: CM jumped to an early lead and went on to the Mississippi Valley Conference win at home over Triad.

The Eagles led all the way, holding edges of 10-2, 19-5 and 25-12 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Knights in the fourth quarter 16-14.

Olivia Durbin led CM with 12 points, while Marlee Durbin and Meredith Brueckner came up with nine points each, Avari Combes had four points, Reagan Twente scored three points and Isabelle Edwards had two points.

The Eagles are now 7-2, while Triad goes to 1-6.

GILLESPIE 58, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 27: Gillespie had three players score in double figures in their road win at Southwestern.

The Miners led throughout, leading after each quarter 13-9, 34-13 and 47-25, outscoring the Piasa Birds in the fourth 11-2.

Emily Schoen led Gillespie with 16 points, with Mia Brawner scoring 15 points, Delaney Taylor had 12 points, Rebecca Crays hit for eight points and Erika Gill had seven points.

Vivian Zurheide led Southwestern with 14 points, while Gracie Darr scored seven points, Samantha Stormer had four points and Haley Stormer hit for two points.

The Miners are now 5-5, while the Birds fall to 1-7.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 52, VALMEYER 23: Marissa-Coulterville went out to a big second quarter and went from there to take the home win over Valmeyer.

The Meteors led held a 9-8 lead after one quarter, but expanded it to 31-11 at halftime, then took a 40-15 advantage at three quarter time, outscoring the Pirates in the fourth 12-8 for the final margin.

Brooke Miller led Valmeyer with seven points, while Avery Proffer added six points, Kylie Eschmann hit for five points, Kadence Seitz had three points and Lillian Turner scored two points.

Marissa is now 2-6, while the Pirates go to 2-4.

HILLSBORO 50, CARLINVILLE 17: Hillsboro held Carlinville to five points in the first half in going on to the South Central Conference win at the Carlinville Big House.

The Hilltoppers led all the way, with the quarter scores reading 12-3, 23-5 and 35-12, outscoring the Cavaliers in the fourth 15-5.

Isabella Tiburzi led Carlinville with eight points, while Jordyn Loveless hit for seven points and Hannah Gibson scored two points.



Hillsboro is now 4-5, while the Cavies go to 1-6.

JACKSONVILLE 49, GRANITE CITY 39: Jacksonville got its first win of the year in taking a close decision at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

Kaylyn Wiley led the Warriors with 13 points, with Emily Sykes hitting for 10 points, Alexis Ruiz and Hailee Wyatt had four points apiece, Melashia Bennett and Alivia Vaughn hit for three points each and Carely Valles-Serrano had two points.

The Crimsons are now 1-6, while Granite slips to 3-2.

HIGHLAND 58, JERSEY 32: Highland's combination of Grace Wilke and Larissa Taylor came through again as the Bulldogs went in front early and didn't look back as Highland saw off Jersey at home in a MVC game.

The Bulldogs led all the way through, with quarter scores of 14-8, 28-17 and 48-26, outscoring the Panthers in the fourth 10-6 to take the win.

Wilke led the way for Highland with 18 points, while Taylor added 14 points, Sophie Schroeder scored eight points, Jordan Bircher and Addison Crask each had six points apiece and both Sophia Fleming and Abby Schultz scored three points each.

Tessa Crawford led Jersey with 13 points, while Meredith Gray had nine points, Cate Breden came up with four points and Casey Kallal, Ella Smith and Bria Tuttle each scored two points apiece.

The Bulldogs are the first area team to hit double figures in wins and are now 10-1, while the Panthers go to 5-5.

BREESE CENTRAL 60, ROXANA 22: Central stormed out to a big second quarter lead and went on from there to take the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

The Cougars led wire-to-wire, holding leads of 16-10. 36-15 and 51-19 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Shells in the final period 9-3.

Abby Gehrs led Roxana with six points, while Daisy Daugherty had five points, both Kinsley Mouser and Tatum Shaw had four points each and Laynie Gehrs scored three points.

Central is now 5-3, while the Shells go to 2-5.

In other games on the Thursday schedule, Pana dealt Staunton its first loss of the season as the Panthers won over the Bulldogs 79-77, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran won a Gateway Metro Conference game over Maryville Christian 48-33, Edwardsville won its first Southwestern Conference game of the year in a 44-36 win at Belleville East, Alton got past O'Fallon in a key Southwestern Conference game 40-36 to stay undefeated at 7-0 and Metro-East Lutheran won its GMC game at Bunker Hill 46-35. The result for Freeburg at East Alton-Wood River was not available at press time.

In a Southwestern Conference wrestling dual meet, Edwardsville won at Belleville West 60-12.

