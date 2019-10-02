FOOTBALL

EIGHT-MAN

POLO 52, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 8: A Zach Keplar 25-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter was the only score of the game for Metro-East in their loss to Polo on Saturday evening.

The Marcos outgained the Knights 359-107 on the evening in building a 44-0 halftime lead.

Keplar was Metro-East’s leading rusher with 38 yards on 13 carries, while Ben Ide caught two passes for 18 yards.

The Knights are now 2-3 on the season, and host Pawnee on Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 3, NORMAL COMMUNITY 1: Brennan Weller had a brace (two goals), while Kadin Lieberman scored from the penalty spot in the first half as Edwardsville built a 3-0 halftime lead in taking all three points on the road at Normal Community.

It was the Tigers’ ninth consecutive win, their longest since their state championship year in 2013, when Edwardsville won 14 in a row.

The Tigers are now 14-3-0, while the Ironmen fell to 5-9-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, GILLESPIE 0: Zach Depping had a hat trick, while both Christian Cox and Nic Vaughn both had braces (two goals each) as CM scored all of their goals in the first half in winning at home over Gillespie.

The Eagles are now 10-5-0, while the Miners drop to 4-5-1.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

PALATINE INVITATIONAL

TIGERS FINISH 16TH IN PALATINE INVITATIONAL MEET: The Edwardsville boys cross country team finished 16th in a 30-team field in at the Palatine Invitational Saturday in northwest suburban Chicago, scoring 399 points, as Winnetka New Trier won the meet with 113 points.

Jack Pifer was the Tigers’ leading running with a time of 16:00 flat, as the first 28 runners all broke the 16-minute barrier in the race. Ryan Watts had a time of 16:19, Geo Patrylak came in at 16:27, followed by Drew Stover at 17:14, Henry Gruben at 17:16 and Kurt Brase had a time of 17:23.

Josh Methner of Arlington Heights Hersey won the race with a time of 15:20.

FREEBURG INVITATIONAL

BLEIER’S FIFTH PLACE TIE HELPS LEAD TRIAD TO FREEBURG TITLE: Drake Bleier tied for fifth place, while Luke Perry tied for 10th to help lead Triad to the team championship of the Freeburg Invitational Saturday morning at Smithton Park in Freeburg.

The Knights nipped Centralia 74-76 to win the team title, with Waterloo coming in third with 127 points, the host Midgets were fourth with 155 points, Carbondale was fifth with 174, Columbia came in sixth with 190, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was seventh at 191, Du Quoin was eighth with 214, Hamilton County came in ninth with 264 points, and Roxana was 10th with 279 points.

Among other area teams, Civic Memorial tied for 13th with Belleville Althoff Catholic, both teams having 338 points, and Metro-East Lutheran was 18th with 471 points.

Brooks Harlan of Centralia was the individual champion, with a time of 15:28, nipping Carbondale’s Tucker Poshard by a second, as Poshard came in at 15:29 for second place. Justin Mumford of Trenton Wesclin was third with a time of 15:55, with Landen Swiney of Du Quoin fourth at 15:56, Bleier and Cory Fleeman of the Orphans tied for fifth with identical times of 16:03, Eli Ward of Waterloo was sixth with a time of 16:09, followed by teammate Jackson McAlister at 16:10, Christ Our Rock’s Ty Reynolds was eighth at 16:15, and both Perry and Joe Schwartz of Waterloo tied for ninth with times of 16:17.

Ben Walter finished 13th for the Knights with a time of 16:29, Jarod Willis came in 14th at 16:34, Caleb Bagwell was 25th, with a time of 17:05, and Ethan Dudley rounded out Triad’s field, coming in 27th at 17:10.

Mark Eldredge was CM’s top runner, finishing 11th with a time of 16:21, while the Shells’ Carlos Ruvacalba was 17th, with a time of 16:41. Metro-East’s top runner was Elijah Schlessinger, who had a time of 17:23, while Piasa Southwestern’s Derek Watson came in at 18:21, and Aiden Loeffelman of East Alton-Wood River had a time of 18:48.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

PALATINE INVITATIONAL

KNOYLE FINISHES EIGHTH AT PALATINE: Edwardsville’s freshman sensation, Riley Knoyle, continued her breakout season with an eighth place finish at the Palatine Invitational Saturday morning in Northwest Suburban Chicago.

Knoyle’s time was 18:25 as the Tigers ended up with a score of 524 points to finish 21st in the team standings. Elmhurst York won the meet with 115 points. The individual winner was Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Samantha Poglitsch, who had a time of 17:37.

Makenna Lueking was next for Edwardsville, with a time of 19:26, while Arabella Ford had a time of 21:10, Jillian Welsh came in at 21:17, Madison Strotheide’s time was 21:18, Avah Marse came in at 21:30, and Kaitlyn Loyet had a time of 22:08.

FREEBURG INVITATIONAL

WIRTH TAKES INDIVIDUAL TITLE, KNIGHTS COME IN SECOND, SHELLS THIRD AT FREEBURG: Roxana’s Janelynn Wirth nipped Freeburg’s Breanna Chandler at the wire to win the girls’ individual championship at the Freeburg Invitational meet Saturday morning at Smithton Park in Freeburg.

Wirth’s winning time was 18:35, with Chandler coming in at 18:36 in a close race.

Du Quoin won the team championship with 76 points, with Triad coming in second at 82 points, the Shells placing third with 127 points, the Midgets came in fourth with 139, and Civic Memorial rounded out the first five teams with 143. Waterloo and Carbondale tied for sixth with 146 points each, Columbia was eighth with 232, Breese Central was ninth with 237, and Okawville rounded out the top 10 with 239 points.

Madeline Prideaux of Carbondale came in third with a time of 19:01, with Gabrielle Alongi of Du Quoin fourth at 19:07, Kristen Ess of Breese Central fifth with a time of 19:29, Maddie Karcher of Hamilton County sixth at 19:30, Olivia Phillips of Du Quoin was seventh at 19:40, Alyssa Kowalski of Triad eighth with a time of 19:48, Sadie Jamilton of Sparta came in ninth at 19:53, and rounding out the top 10 was Lauren Heape of Du Quoin, with a time of 19:58.

Chloe Gough of the Knights came in 12th at 20:09, Samantha Kilzer was 14th with a time of 20:16, and Sophia Hernandez was 18th at 20:29.

Jennifer Palen of the Shells came in 11th, with a time of 20:04, while Riley Doyle was 15th at 20:17. Zoey Lewis led the Eagles with a 16th place finish at 20:21, Aubree Wallace coming in 22nd at 20:39, and Hannah Meiser was 26th with a time of 20:55.

Laina Wilderman of Piasa Southwestern had a time of 22:50, East Alton-Wood River’s Megan Douglas came in at 22:57, and Sophia Ball of Metro-East Lutheran had a time of 24:01.

GIRLS GOLF

PEKIN LADY DRAGON CLASSIC AT LICK CREEK GOLF CLUB

LEWIS FINISHES THIRD AS INDIVIDUAL, TIGERS ARE THIRD IN TEAM STANDINGS AT PEKIN: Edwardsville’s Riley Lewis shot a three-over-par 39 for nine holes to finish third at a rain-shortened Pekin Lady Dragon Classic tournament Saturday at Lick Creek Golf Club.

The Tigers came in third as a team, shooting a 174, as O’Fallon won the meet with a 162, while Normal University was second with a score of 167. Bloomington Central Catholic was fourth with a score of 182, Normal Community came in fifth at 185, Springfield shot a 193 to finish sixth, Washington was seventh with a score of 197, Morton came in eighth with a 202, Peoria Notre Dame was ninth at 209, and Eureka rounded out the top 10 with a score of 214.

Briana McMinn of O’Fallon was the medalist with a one-under-par 35, with Allison Pacocha of Eureka the runner-up with a 37. Lewis was third, followed by the Panthers’ Reagan Martin, with a 40, three Normal University golfers – Jadyn Spinks, Lexi Onsrud and Reagan Kennedy – along with Katie Steinman of Bloomington Central Catholic ending in a four-way tie for fifth with a 41 each, and the Tigers’ Nicole Johnson tying for ninth with Elaine Grant of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Amanda Gravelle of Normal Community, with each shooting a 42.

Other Edwardsville scores were Grace Daech with a 45, Gwen Calvo shooting a 48, Riley Burns had a 49, and Jasmyn Story shot a 62.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN FINISHES SECOND IN 33RD ANNUAL MVIT TOURNAMENT: The girls volleyball team at Mississippi Valley Christian finished second in the 33rd annual Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament over the weekend in Alton, losing the final to Crosspointe Christian of Indianapolis 25-16, 11-25, 25-23.

In the group stage on Friday, the Warriors swept all three of their matches, winning over Westfair Christian 25-17, 25-19, Twin City Christian 25-14, 25-19, and Cornerstone Christian 25-13, 25-18.

Abby Huels led MVCS in the group state with a total of 43 blocks, four aces and four blocks, while Ashtyn Wright had a total of 45 assists, six aces and two digs, Katie Boyd had four blocks, and Maggie Avramovich had four aces in the three group stage matches.

In the quarterfinal on Friday, the Warriors defeated Providence Christian 25-17, 27-25, with Huels getting 14 kills, Wright had 15 assists, and Boyd served up three aces. In Saturday’s semifinal, MVCS won over Agape Christian 25-16, 25-17, as Huels came up with 15 kills and three blocks, Wright had 15 assists and two digs, and Boyd had five aces. In the final against Crosspointe, Huels had 14 kills, three blocks and two digs, while Wright had 14 assists and Rachel Gaworski served up four aces.

Huels was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, with her and Wright being named first team all-tournament, with Gaworski being named to the second team.

The Warriors are now 20-2 on the season, and next play in a triangular match at Maryville Christian, along with The Fulton School on Tuesday at Maryville. The opening match starts at 5:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

SUNDAY’S RESULT

ST. LOUIS 9, CHICAGO CUBS 0: The St. Louis Cardinals clinched their first National League Central Division championship since 2015 on Sunday, as Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt all hit home runs in as the Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs 9-0 Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Goldschmidt opened up the scoring with a first inning RBI single that scored Fowler to make it 1-0. Marcel Ozuna then grounded into a double play to score Tommy Edman with the second run, then in the second, Fowler hit his 19th homer of the season to center field, a two-run shot with winning pitcher Jack Flaherty aboard, to make it 4-0 for the Redbirds.

A third inning RBI single by Ozuna scored Goldschmidt, but the biggest blow came later in the inning, as Carpenter unloaded a three-run shot to right field, his 15th of the year. Ozuna and Yadier Molina scored ahead of Carpenter to make it 8-0. Goldschmidt rounded out the scoring with a solo blast to center, his 34th of the year, to make the 9-0 final.

Flaherty pitched seven brilliant innings, allowing only two hits while striking out six and walking only one. Giovanny Gallegos and Carlos Martinez pitched the eighth and ninth innings to wrap up the division for St. Louis.

It was the final game for Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who announced before the game that he would not return as manager for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals ended with a record of 91-71 and received the third seed for the National League playoffs. St. Louis opens the National League Division Series at Eastern Division champion Atlanta on Thursday, with the start time to be announced. This will be the first postseason meeting between the Cardinals and Braves since a controversial 2012 National League Wild Card Game, won by St. Louis, who eventually lost to San Francisco in the National League Championship Series that year.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Lincoln 31, Collinsville 28

Mt. Carmel 44, Marquette Catholic 17

EIGHT-MAN

Rockford Christian Life 32, Bunker Hill 26

Polo 52, Metro-East Lutheran 8

BOYS SOCCER

Edwardsville 3, Normal Community 1

Civic Memorial 7, Gillespie 0

Staunton 1, Breese Central 0

Saint Louis United 5, Mississippi Valley Christian 0

BOYS GOLF

CENTRALIA ORPHAN INVITATIONAL AT GREENVIEW GOLF CLUB

TEAM STANDINGS

Effingham St. Anthony – 220

O’Fallon – 222

Mascoutah – 230

Highland – 233

Nashville – 236

Belleville East – 238

Marion – 239

Salem – 249

Alton – 250

Centralia – 254

Herrin – 257

Carbondale – 258

Belleville West – 267

Collinsville – 277

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

FREEBURG INVITATIONAL

TEAM STANDINGS (TOP TEN)

Triad – 74

Centralia – 76

Waterloo – 127

Freeburg – 155

Carbondale – 174

Columbia – 190

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran – 191

Du Quoin – 214

Hamilton County – 264

Roxana –279

LOCAL TEAMS

Civic Memorial – 338 (13th)

Metro-East Lutheran – 471 (18th)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

FREEBURG INVITATIONAL

TEAM STANDINGS (TOP TEN)

Du Quoin – 76

Triad – 82

Roxana – 127

Freeburg – 139

Civic Memorial – 143

Waterloo – 146

Carbondale – 146

Columbia – 232

Breese Central – 237

Okawville – 239

GIRLS GOLF

PEKIN LADY DRAGON CLASSIC AT LICK CREEK GOLF CLUB

TEAM STANDINGS (TOP TEN)

O’Fallon – 162

Normal University High – 167

Edwardsville – 174

Bloomington Central Catholic – 182

Normal Community – 185

Springfield – 193

Washington – 197

Morton – 202

Peoria Notre Dame – 209

Eureka – 214

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS DUALS AT EDWARDSVILLE TENNIS CENTER

FRIDAY’S RESULT

Edwardsville 8, Quincy 1

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Edwardsville 9, Normal University High 0

Edwardsville 9, Triad 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

33RD ANNUAL MISSISISPPI VALLEY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT AT MISSISISPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN, ALTON

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GROUP STAGE

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Westfair Christian 17-19

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Twin City Christian 14-19

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Cornerstone Christian 13-18

KNOCKOUT STAGE

QUARTERFINALS

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-27, Providence Christian 17-25

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Agape Christian 16-17

FINALS

Crosspointe Christian 25-11-25, Mississippi Valley Christian 16-25-23

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CENTRAL DIVISION PENNANT RACE

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis Cardinals 6

Colorado Rockies 3, Milwaukee Brewers 2 (10 innings)

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

St. Louis Cardinals 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado Rockies 4, Milwaukee Brewers 3 (13 innings)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON SEEDINGS

(NOTE: Highest seeded team has home field advantage for the League Division Series, highest remaining seed has home field advantage for the League Championship Series)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers

2 -- Atlanta Braves

3 -- St. Louis Cardinals

4 -- Washington Nationals

5 – Milwaukee Brewers

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1 – Houston Astros (have overall number one seed)

2 – New York Yankees

3 – Minnesota Twins

4 – Oakland Athletics

5 – Tampa Bay Rays

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

FRIDAY’S RESULT

St. Louis Blues 4, Washington Capitals 3

SUNDAY’S RESULT

St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets – canceled, mechanical problems with Blues’ team plane prevented St. Louis from traveling.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY’S RESULT

Saint Louis FC 1, Atlanta United2 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – WEEK FOUR

THURSDAY’S RESULT

Philadelphia Eagles 34, Green Bay Packers 27

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Tennessee Titans 24, Atlanta Falcons 10

New England Patriots 16, Buffalo Bills 10

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Detroit Lions 30

Oakland Raiders 31, Indianapolis Colts 24

Los Angeles Chargers 30, Miami Dolphins 10

New York Giants 24, Washington Redskins 3

Cleveland Browns 40, Baltimore Ravens 25

Carolina Panthers 16, Houston Texans 10

Seattle Seahawks 27, Arizona Cardinals 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 55, Los Angeles Rams 40

Chicago Bears 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Denver Broncos 24

New Orleans Saints 12, Dallas Cowboys 10

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 49, GRANITE CITY 21: Aaron Barnett scored two touchdowns – a 98-yard kickoff return and on a 31-yard pass from Freddy Edwards – in Granite City’s loss to QND in the Warriors’ homecoming game.

Collin Petrillo scored the only other Granite touchdown, on a 43-yard fumble return, to open the scoring.

The Raiders held the Warriors to 172 yards in total offense in the game.

Granite falls to 1-4 on the season.

EAST ST. LOUIS 54, ALTON 7: Keontez Lewis scored twice on passes of 97 and 29 yards from Tyler Macon, while the Flyers ran for 229 yards in their win at Public School Stadium.

The only Redbird score was late in the third quarter, when Andrew Jones connected for 76 yards with Javion Morgan for the touchdown.

East Side is now 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference, while Alton drops to 2-3 and 0-2.

TRIAD 28, JERSEY 7: Amaziah Lusk scored twice in the second half on runs of 10 and one yard as Triad won at home over Jersey.

Sam Yager ran for a 28-yard touchdown in the opening quarter, and Luke Foreman scored from 20 yards out for the other Knight touchdowns, while Matthew Jackson ran one yard for the only Panther touchdown on the night.

The Knights are now 5-0, 2-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while Jersey falls to 1-4 and 0-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 14, MASCOUTAH 11: Noah Turbyfil passed for a first half touchdowns – 12 yards to Nick “Suge” Walker – and ran one yard for another, and the CM defense shut out Mascoutah in the second half as the Eagles won at home.

Jayden Neal ran for the only Indian touchdown, and added on a two-point conversion late in the first half, while Logan Timmon kicked a 29-yard field goal for the only Mascoutah points on the evening.

CM is now 4-1, 2-0 in the Missisisppi Valley Conference, while the Indians are 3-2, 1-1 in the league.

BOYS GOLF

DICK GERBER INVITATIONAL AT OAK BROOK GOLF CLUB

TIGERS WIN DICK GERBER INVITATIONAL: Senior Trevor Laub shot an even-par 71 to help lead the Edwardsville black team to the title in the large school division in the Dick Gerber Invitational tournament Friday afternoon at Oak Brook Golf Club.

The Tigers won the tournament with a score of 312, one stroke better than runner-up O’Fallon, who had a 313. Belleville East came in third with a 326, Granite City was fourth with a 330, and Belleville West came in fifth with a 333. The Edwardsville white team was sixth with a 345.

Hillsboro’s Alex White was the overall medalist, shooting a three-under par 68, with Triad’s Garrett Wood the runner-up with a 70. Laub’s 71 was good for fourth place.

Other Edwardsville scores were Ian Bailey, with a 76, Nate Frey with an 82, and Hayden Moore shot an 83. Tyler Janson shot a 96, while Mason Babington had a 100.

The Tigers’ white team was led by Brady Jesse, with an 82, while Ashton McGee had an 83.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, WEBSTER GROVES 1: Mattie Norton scored her team-leading eighth goal of the campaign, while Quiana Johnson and Lauren McGarr scored in the second half as the Tigers defeated Webster Groves at Tiger Stadium.

Johnson scored in the first half off a scramble in front of goal at 9:43, and in the second half, Norton doubled the lead on a slapper at the top of the striking circle at 35:33, and McGarr added insurance at 42:12. The Statesmen scored six seconds from full time to make the 3-1 final.

The Tigers are now 5-3-1, while Webster falls to 3-8-0.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

DICK GERBER INVITATIONAL AT OAK BROOK GOLF CLUB

LARGE SCHOOL TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville Black – 312

O’Fallon – 313

Belleville East – 326

Granite City – 330

Belleville West – 333

Edwardsville White – 345

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 3, Webster Groves 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CENTRAL DIVISION PENNANT RACE

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis Cardinals 2

Colorado Rockies 11, Milwaukee Brewers 7

(NOTE: The Cardinals still lead the Brewers by one game in the Central Division, and with Milwaukee’s loss, the Cardinals’ magic number is now two. Both teams play Saturday night, with the Cardinals winning the division title with a win and a Milwaukee loss.)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

St. Louis Blues 4, Washington Capitals 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

123RD TOYOTA AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE GRAND FINAL (AUSTRALIAN SUPER BOWL) AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND

Richmond Tigers 114 (17 goals, 12 behinds), Greater Western Sydney Giants 25 (three goals, seven behinds)

