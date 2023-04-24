FRIDAY, APRIL 21 RESULTS

ROXANA 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0

Roxana scored twice in the third, once in the fourth and twice more in the fifth to defeat Marquette at Roxana City Park.

Calista Stahlhut had two hits for the Shells, while Macey Craig had a hit and two RBIs, Destiny Vuylsteke had a hit and RBI and both Lilli Ray and Kennedi Robien had a hit.

Alyssa Coles, Olivia Tinsley, McKennah Youngblood, Sofia Lemere and Myiah Porter all had the hits for the Explorers.

Roxana is now 7-8, while Marquette goes to 3-7.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22 RESULTS

MATER DEI 3-3, EDWARDSVILLE 10-2

The Knights and Tigers split a double-header in Breese Saturday afternoon.

Avery Hamilton started on the mound in game one's 10-3 victory for Edwardsville. Through five innings of work she allowed 5 hits, three runs (two earned), walked two, and struck out four. Marley Fox closed out the final two innings and struck out a batter.

Zoie Boyd, Jilian Hawkes, Reese McNamara, Grace Oertle, and Hamilton each had two hits. Hawkes had four RBI while Madi Kolakowski, Fox, Hamilton, McNamara, and Oertle each had one.

In game two's 3-2 loss, Riley Nelson started in the circle and went five innings. She gave up four hits while walking four and fanning four.

The bats were much quieter for both teams with the Tigers' only multiple-hit player being Oertle with two. Hamilton, Kolakowski, McNamara, and Nelson each had one.

Boyd and Hamilton each had an RBI.

After Saturday's results, the Tigers now sit with a 12-3 record on the season.

LEBANON 7, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3

McGivney had taken a 3-1 lead over Lebanon, but the Greyhounds scored twice in the third, fifth and seventh innings to win at Griffins Park.

Julia Behrmann had two hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Alexis Bond, Avery Grenzebach, Alexa Jones and Jada Zumwalt all had hits.

Grenzebach went all the way in the circle, striking out 18.

Lebanon is now 4-9, while McGivney goes to 2-12.

JERSEY 12-0, BELLEVILLE EAST 8-10

Jersey scored all of its runs in the final three innings, plating three in the fifth, seven in the sixth and two in the seventh to take the first game, but East scored three runs in the first, third and fifth to take a 10-run rule win in the nightcap and earn a split with the Panthers in a doubleheader at East's park.

Ashlyn Brown had three hits and two RBIs for the Panthers in the curtain raiser, while Rose Brainerd had three hits, Emily Collins had two hits and three RBIs, Taylor Stelbrink had two hits and drove in two runs, Autumn Heitzman came up with two hits, Kari Krueger had a hit and drove in a pair of runs, Bria Tuttle had a hit and RBI and Katie Deist had a hit.

Brown pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out six.

In the nightcap, Kendall Davis, Heitzman, Stelbrink and Tuttle had the hits for Jersey, while Stelbrink fanned two in going all the way in the circle

The Panthers are now 10-5, while the Lancers go to 16-7-1.

CARBONDALE 2, HARDIN CALHOUN 1 (10 innings)

In the first game of a cluster at O'Fallon, Calhoun scored to break up a pitcher's dual in the top of the 10th, but Carbondale scored twice in the bottom of the inning to gain the win.

Audrey Gilman had two hits and Anna Oswald had the other Warriors' hit, while Gilman struck out 16 in going all the way in the circle.

The Terriers are now 8-10 on the year.

O'FALLON 10, HARDIN CALHOUN 8

In Calhoun's second game of the day, the Warriors held a 6-1 lead after four-and-a-half, but O'Fallon rallied to score three runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth to take a close win over the Warriors.

Anabel Eilerman had three hits and a RBI for Calhoun, while Gilman had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, Katie Matthews came up with two hits, Kiera Sievers and Oswald had a hit and two RBIs each and both Grace Ballard and Lila Simon had a hit apiece.

Gilman struck out 12 while in the circle for the Warriors.

The Panthers are now 4-9 on the year.

WALTONVILLE 9, CARROLLTON 8

In Carrollton's first game of a cluster in Nashville, the Hawks scored five runs in the fourth to take the lead, but Waltonville scored four runs in the home halves of the fourth and fifth to go ahead, with Carrollton tying the game in the sixth, only to see the Spartans score the winning run in the bottom of the frame to take the win.

Lauren Flowers had two hits and four RBIs for the Hawks, while Ryan Kallal had two hits and three RBIs, Daci Walls came up with a pair of hits, Vanna Holmes had a hit and RBI and both Hallie Webb and Hannah Uhles had hits.

Uhles struck out six while in the circle, with Flowers fanning three.

Waltonville is now 14-7 on the year.

NASHVILLE 9, CARROLLTON 5

In Carrollton's second game, a five-run fifth inning made the difference for Nashville as they took the win over the Hawks.

Uhles led the way for Carrollton with three hits and a RBI, with both Flowers and Holmes having two hits and a RBI, Webb, Megan Camden and Kallal all had hits and Walls came up with a RBI.

Flowers fanned three batters while in the circle.

The Hornets are now 7-10 on the season.

