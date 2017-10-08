GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TIGERS FIFTH IN CHICAGOLAND TOURNEY: Edwardsville won four of five matches over the weekend at the Mizuno Tournament in suburban Chicago. The Tigers went to 19-5 on the year with the tournament result.

In Friday's matches, EHS defeated Addison Trail 25-12, 25-17 and Geneva 25-21, 25-19 before wrapping up group play Saturday morning with a

Saturday's matches opened with a 25-18, 25-19 loss to Minooka, who went on to win the tournament. In bracket play, EHS downed Wheaton North 25-20, 25-23 and went on to win the Silver Bracket of the tournament with a 25-18, 25-17 win over Naperville North.

The Tigers host Villa Duschene of St. Louis County in a 5:45 p.m. home match.

FIELD HOCKEY – ST. LOUIS PUBLIC SCHOOL TOURNAMENT

KIRKWOOD 5, EDWARDSVILLE 3: A three-goal burst at the start of the game helped Kirkwood to a 5-3 win over Edwardsville in a third-place game of the St. Louis Public School Tournament at Tiger Stadium Saturday morning. The Tigers fell to 7-10-2 on the season while the Pioneers improved to 10-9.

Rachel Goebel, Mattie Norton and Natalie Nava had goals for EHS on the day; the Pioneers got a hat trick from Megan Rice and goals from Taylor Sullivan and Cate Camenzind to seal the win.

Edwardsville holds their Senior Night at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against St. Joseph's of St. Louis County.

