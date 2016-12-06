MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 81, BRUSSELS 33: Hardin-Calhoun bounced back from a tough Friday night overtime loss to Bunker Hill with an 81-33 win over Brussels in the North Greene Spartan Classic in White Hall Monday.

The Warriors went to 1-1 on the year, while the Raiders fell to 1-5.

Chandler Stevens led the Warriors with 12 points, with Wes Klocke and Gunner Armbruster each had 10 points. Cody LaMarsh and H. Klaas each had 12 points for the Raiders.

The Warriors meet Brown County Thursday as the tournament continues.

GREENFIELD 42, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 37: Logan Shumate had 14 points for McGivney Catholic in the Griffins' 42-37 loss to Greenfield in the North Greene Spartan Classic in White Hall Monday.

The Griffins, in their first year of varsity competition, fell to 0-5.

Eli Skubish added 11 points for McGivney. Next up for the Griffins is a Dec. 16 visit to East Alton-Wood River.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 65, TRIAD 41: Alaria Tyus had 17 points and Kaylee Eaton 15 as Civic Memorial remained undefeated with a 65-41 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Triad in Troy Monday night.

The Eagles went to 7-0 on the year, 2-0 in the MVC; the Knights fell to 2-4 overall, 0-3 in the league.

Allie Troeckler added 13 points for CM; Heather Bond led Triad with 16 points.

The Eagles host Breese Mater Dei Thursday night.

NOKOMIS 48, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 47: An 11-4 third quarter was enough for Nokomis to edge Metro East Lutheran 48-47 in a Prairie State Conference clash in Nokomis Monday night.

The Knights fell to 2-5 overall, 1-1 in the PSC.

Ellen Schulte had 22 points to lead MEL, with Ashlee Robinson scoring 10. The Knights host Waterloo Gibault Thursday night.

HILLSBORO 63, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 34: Taylor Aguirre had 10 points as Hillsboro remained undefeated with a 63-34 win Monday over Marquette Catholic in Alton.

Sammi Maloush led the Hilltoppers with 32 points as Hillsboro went to 8-0 on the season.

HIGHLAND 68, JERSEY 34: Bethany Muenstermann led Jersey with 11 points as the Panthers dropped a 68-34 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Highland Monday night.

Madison Wellen led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

ROXANA 40, STAUNTON 22: Roxana ran out to a 16-4 lead at quarter time and never looked back as the Shells defeated Staunton 40-22 in a South Central Conference clash at Milazzo Gym Monday.

The Shells moved to 4-4 overall, 1-1 in the SCC, with the win. The Bulldogs fell to 0-6 overall.

CARROLLTON 51, BROWN COUNTY 37: Hannah Krumweide's 15 points helped Carrollton to a 51-37 win over Brown County Monday.

Anja Goetten added 10 for the Hawks in the win.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 72, BUNKER HILL 30: Grace Baalman's 24 points helped Hardin-Calhoun past Bunker Hill 72-30 Monday night.

The Warriors went to 5-1 on the year with the win.

Junie Zirkelbach had 16 points for the Warriors, with Jordan Holland adding 12.

MVCHA HOCKEY

O'FALLON 7, BETHALTO 4: Joe Watson had two goals for Bethalto as the Eagles fell to O'Fallon 7-4 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Monday.

Jayden Kahl and Konnar Loewen also had goals for the Eagles. Bethalto fell to 5-2-2 (12 points) on the season and take on Alton at East Alton this evening.

SIHSBA BOWLING

BOYS

ALTON 33, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7: Derek Henderson had a 689 series and Tyler Stevenson a 571 as Alton upended Piasa Southwestern 33-7 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference inter-divsional match at Alton's Bowl Haven Monday.

Henderson's set included a 238 opener and a 268 finale; Stevenson rolled a 210, 225 and 236 for the Redbirds.

AHS went to 3-3 on the year with the win.

JERSEY 38, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Jersey had no trouble with East Alton-Wood River, the Panthers taking a 38-2 win over the Oilers at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Monday.

The Oilers meet first-year team Marquette Catholic at Bowl Haven in Alton Wednesday.

ROXANA 2,598, GRANITE CITY 2,430: Christian Bertolelli had a opening-game 200 and 222 and 220 in the final two games en route to a 642 series as Roxana defeated Granite City in a SIHSBC inter-divisional match at Bethalto's Airport Bowl Monday.

Dalton Baggett added a 557 for the Shells (3-3), which included a 209 finale.

Granite City fell to 1-3 on the year.

GIRLS

ALTON 37, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: A 618 series from Ashley Heistand paced Alton to a 37-3 win over Piasa Southwestern in a SIHSBA inter-divsional clash Monday at Alton's Bowl Haven.

Heistand had a high game of 247 in the opener to go with a 199 in the second game.

The Redbirds moved to 3-1 on the year. Alton takes on Edwardsville at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Bowl Haven.

JERSEY 40, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Jersey threw a 40-0 shutout over East Alton-Wood River in a SIHSBA match at Airport Bowl in Bethalto Monday.

The Oilers meet Marquette Catholic Wednesday.

GRANITE CITY 1,745, ROXANA 1,448: Taylor Campbell's 411 led Roxana on the day, but Granite City came away with a 1,745-1,448 win over the Shells in a SIHSBA inter-divisional contest Monday.

The Warriors travel to St. Clair Bowl for a match against O'Fallon Wednesday.

SATURDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49, CARROLLTON 48: Madi Connors had 17 points and Lauren Fischer 13 to help Marquette Catholic to a 49-48 win over Carrollton in Carrollton Saturday afternoon.

The Explorers moved to 3-5 on the year, while the Hawks fell to 5-1.

Emily Struble led Carrollton with 15 points, with Hannah Krumweide adding 11 and Hannah Robinson nine.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 62, BUNKER HILL 48: Ellen Schulte scored 29 points as Metro East Lutheran downed Bunker Hill in a Prairie State Conference clash at Hlafka Hall in Bunker Hill Saturday afternoon.

The Knights went to 2-4 on the year, while the Minutemaids fell to 1-3.

Sami Kasting added 12 points for the Knights and Katherine Lange scored nine.

VANDALIA 49, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37: Piasa Southwestern's 27-game South Central Conference winning streak was snapped Saturday as Vandalia defeated the Piasa Birds 49-37 in Piasa.

The Birds fell to 1-8 on the year.

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 52, SULLIVAN 28: Stote Reeder again came out on top over his brother Chet as Jersey won their first game of the year Saturday, a 52-28 win at Sullivan in central Illinois.

The Panthers went to 1-8 on the year.

Jake Ridenhour led the Panthers with 18 points, with Drew Sauerwein adding 11 and AJ Shaw eight in the win.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 8, WESTMINSTER 1: Carson Lewis had a hat trick as Edwardsville defeated Westminster 8-1 Saturday night in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at the FSI Shark Tank in south St. Louis County.

Lewis added two assists to his three goals, while other Tiger goals came from Trevor Henson, Rilley Patton, Logan Bielicke, John Paul Krekovich and Mitchell Oberlag; Bielicke had three assists and Trevor Dailey had two assists.

Jason Kelly had the only Westminster goal; Matthew Griffin turned back 13 of 14 shots from Westminster.

WRESTLING

WARRIORS DROP THREE IN WASHINGTON: Granite City's wrestling team dropped three decisions Saturday in the Washington Duals in Washington, Ill., near Peoria.

GCHS fell to 3-4 on the year.

The Warriors fell to Dakota 40-30, Deerfield 56-6 and Lincoln-Way West 55-12 on the day.

Granite hosts Civic Memorial and Alton in a triangular meet at 6 p.m. at Granite City's Memorial Gym Annex.

FRIDAY

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 4, CBC 2: Two second-period goals from Tyler Schaeffer helped Edwardsville defeat St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup-holding CBC in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo., Friday night.

Connor Stewart and Lucas Tucker each had a goal and an assist for the Tigers in the win. The Cadets got goals from Bud Winter and Will Baginski.

Matthew Griffin faced 24 Cadet shots and had 22 saves for the Tigers.

