COLLINSVILLE - With spring approaching, that means planting season is right around the corner. Learn more about gardening and how to prepare your garden during our Weekend Gardener virtual event, held on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The topics discussed will include Extending Your Harvest, Container Gardening with Fruit, Thinking Beyond Flower Color in the Garden, and IPollinate Project. Learn about different techniques to help extend the gardening season into colder months, the pros and cons of container gardening, which fruit species are best suited to container gardening, and general management practices.

Presentations will begin at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, and noon. You may participate in all or selected individual sessions.

The registration deadline is February 28, 2022. To register, head to go.illinois.edu/WeekendGardener.

For more details, please contact the Extension office at 619-344-4230. If you need disability accommodations to participate in this program, please call the Extension office. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.

