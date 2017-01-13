Liberty Bank closed at 3 p.m. on Friday, plans to open Saturday

Liberty Bank closed all four of its locations at 3 p.m. on Friday. The expectation for the bank (weather permitting) is to open for business Saturday at its normal 8 a.m. time.

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower schedule change

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Dr., Hartford, announces the Itchy Brothers Chainsaw Art event planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, is postponed. The Itchy Brothers will now appear at the Confluence Tower on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eagle events are cancelled for weekend

An Eagle Meet and Greet at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours, leaving from the Visitor Center, planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, have been cancelled because of ice storm predictions.

Historic sites close for bad weather

Cahokia Mounds, Fort de Chartres, Lewis & Clark and Vandalia close as ice storm approaches.

Four state historic sites in Southwestern Illinois are closing Friday out of an abundance of caution as an ice storm approaches the area.

The sites are Cahokia Mounds in Collinsville; Fort de Chartres near Prairie du Rocher; Lewis & Clark in Hartford, and the Vandalia Statehouse in Vandalia.

No decision has been made yet on whether the sites will operate Saturday.

