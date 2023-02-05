BOYS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY RESULTS

GRANITE CITY 42, ALTON 39 (OT)

In a hard-fought Southwestern Conference matchup at Alton Friday night, the Redbirds were defeated by some great three-point shooting from the Warriors.

Granite made 10 threes en route to grab their 14th win of the season.

“Granite City beats you with threes, Alton head coach Dylan Dudley said. “They can really shoot. When they make 10 threes, they’re hard to beat.”

The Warriors scored the go-ahead basket to make it 42-39 with 13 seconds left in the game. The Redbirds went the other way and tried to tie with four seconds left but the shot didn’t go.

For Alton Byron Stampley led with 16 points while Prince Clanton-el had eight.

The Redbirds will be back in action twice this week when they host the Bellevilles. They’ll take on East on Tuesday and West on Friday, both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

As for Granite City, they’ll have a tough test when they host one of the best 1A schools in the state in Gibualt. That game is at Granite on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

PANA 53, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 49 (OT)

Southwestern rallied to tie the game and force overtime, but Pana scored seven of the period's 10 points to take the home win over the Piasa Birds in a South Central Conference game.

Ian Brantley led Southwestern with 19 points, while both Collin Robinson and Hank Bouillon hit for eight points apiece.

The Panthers are now 14-11, while the Birds go to 14-12.

COLLINSVILLE 58, EAST ST. LOUIS 46

Collinsville jumped out to a 20-5 first-quarter lead and didn't look back in a critical Southwestern Conference win over East Side at the Lindenwood University-Belleville Gym.

Jake Wilkinson led the Kahoks with 20 points, while Jamorie Wysinger added 17 points and Nick Horras had 10 points. D'Necco Rucker led the Flyers with 16 points, while Macaleab Rich was held to a season-low nine points.

Collinsville is now 18-9, while East Side goes to 17-5.

CARLINVILLE 58, STAUNTON 51

Three players scored in double figures for Carlinville in their win over Staunton in a South Central Conference game at the Carlinville Big House.

Ryenn Hart led the Cavaliers with 20 points, while Tristan Thompson and Dominic Alepra both had 11 points each. Brady Gillen led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while Aaron Boone added 11 points.

Carlinville is now 6-16 on the year, while Staunton goes to 10-14.

HARDIN CALHOUN 70, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 35

Chase Caselton had a big game with 20 points as visiting Calhoun doubled up on North Green a the Spartans' Gym.

In addition to Caselton, Connor Longnecker added 14 points for the Warriors, Landon Sievers scored 13 points and Chase Ralston had 10 points.

Jacob Hinsey led North Greene with 12 points, while Reese Scott came up with 11 points.

Calhoun is now 9-17, while North Greene falls to 6-18.

EDWARDSVILLE, 33, BELLEVILLE EAST 32

[ALSO: Tillman Hits Game-Tying Three, Key Free Throws To Help Tigers Win Over Belleville East 33-32, Holds Jordan Pickett To 10 Points]

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40, CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 38

[ALSO: Silver Stallions Shut Down - Explorers Hand Christ Our Rock First Loss Of Season In Exciting Conference Rematch]

CIVIC MEMORIAL 50, WATERLOO 49

TRIAD 50, HIGHLAND 37

MASCOUTAH 58, JERSEY 42

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 48, ROXANA 43

MATER DEI 48, BREESE CENTRAL 44

COLLINSVILLE 56, EAST ST. LOUIS 48

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 62, VANDALIA 59

FREEBURG 65, SALEM 45

GREENVILLE 55, GILLESPIE 24

Article continues after sponsor message

CENTRALIA 44, MARION 43

SATURDAY RESULTS

CENTRALIA 62, SALEM 34

GIBAULT 63, OKAWVILLE 37

WESCLIN 70, NEW ATHENS 49

FATHER MCGIVNEY 54, LEBANON 33

NOKOMIS 68, HILLSBORO 39

TOLTON 60, EAST ST. LOUIS 59

EDWARDSVILLE 44, WATERLOO 28

PANA 36, TAYLORVILLE 35

MADISON 81, LOVEJOY 61

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 55, CARLINVILLE 31

SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 68, BELLEVILLE WEST 57

MILLER CAREER 79, MATER DEI 53

O’FALLON 55, CHAMINADE 50

CHRIST OUR ROCK 88, GRAYVILLE 52

BELLEVILLE EAST 66, SPRINGFIELD LAMPHIER 33

PINCKNEYVILLE 64, FREEBURG 49

WEST CENTRAL 54, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 46

GREENFIELD 60, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 52

CARBONDALE 44, GRANITE CITY 31

MASOUTAH 55, HERRIN 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 62- RED BUD 16

McGivney jumped to a 17-0 first-quarter lead and had little trouble in seeing off Red Bud on the road.

The Sami Oller-Mary Harkins combination worked well again for the Griffins, as Oller led with 20 points and Harkins added 14 points.

McGivney is now 26-3m while the Musketeers drop to 12-15,

EDWARDSVILLE 53, GRANITE CITY 27

Edwardsville won its season-high fifth straight game in going out to an early lead in taking the win at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

Kaylyn Wiley led the Warriors with 15 points, while Melashia Bennett added six points.

The Tigers are now 14-12, while Granite goes to 5-19.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 61, CIVIC MEMORIAL 43

BREESE CENTRAL 65, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 37

SATURDAY RESULTS

LINCOLN 61, COLLINSVILLE 27

MATER DEI 61, MILLER CAREER 34

MARISSA 36, NEW ATHENS 24

TAYLORVILLE 59, MOUNT VERNON 54

MASCOUTAH 60, SALEM 34

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 40, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 33

ATHENS 45, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 38

ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 51, CENTRALIA 22Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: