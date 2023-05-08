FRIDAY, MAY 5 RESULTS

FARINA SOUTH CENTRAL 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2

South Central scored twice in both the first and third innings, holding McGivney to single runs in the first and fourth to deal the Griffins their first loss of the year and end their school-record 29-game winning streak.

Daniel Gierer hit a solo home run for his only hit and RBI for McGivney, while Jackson Rodgers, A.J. Sutberry, Drew Kleinheider, Jacob McKee and Issac Wendler all had hits and Kannon Kamp had the other RBI.

Rodgers went all the way on the mound for the Griffins, striking out three.

The Cougars are now 19-6, while McGIvney goes to 29-1.

CARLINVILLE 18, STAUNTON 0

Carlinville scored 12 runs in the top of the third to take a 15-run rule win at Staunton.

Henry Kufa had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Ryenn Hart had two hits and three RBIs, Liam Tieman had two hits and two RBIs, Connor Strutman hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Sam Quarton came up with a hit and RBI, Dane Boatman had a hit and Kolton Costello drove home a run.

Cody Ury had the only hit for the Bulldogs, while Brady Gillen struck out two on the mound for Staunton, while Hart pitched a three inning complete game for Carlinville, fanning one.

The Cavies are now 18-2, while the Bulldogs go to 9-12.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, GREENVILLE 1

Southwestern scored twice in the third and added an insurance run in the sixth to take a South Central Conference win at Greenville.

Colin LeMarr hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs for the Piasa Birds, while Hank Bouillon and Ian Brantely had a pair of hits each and Rocky Darr and Marcus Payne had a hit apiece.

Payne pitched a complete game while on the mound for Southwestern, striking out seven.

The Birds are now 20-10, while the Comets fall to 12-13.

GRANITE CITY 8, JERSEY 5

Granite City came back from a 5-4 deficit to score four runs in the home half of the sixth to take a win over Jersey at Babe Champion Field.

Dakota Armour led the Warriors with two hits and two RBIs, while both Greg Sturgeon and Connor Dine had a pair of hits and RBI each, Nick Huskamp had a hit and two RBIs, Brady Smallie had a hit and also drove in a run, Peyton Fedorsak had a hit and Nathan Hopper had a RBI.

Hopper tossed a complete game for Granite on the mound, striking out four.

The Warriors are now 7-15, while the Panthers go to 10-19.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, FREEBURG 8

Freeburg took a 7-3 lead at the game's halfway point before CM scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, then scored three more in the bottom of the seventh to take a come-from-behind win over Freeburg at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Kale Hawk had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Bryer Arview had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs, Noah Peterson came up with two hits and a RBI, both Jacob Flowers and Brayden Prott had a hit and RBI each and August Frankford, Christian Garrett and Tyler Mills each had a hit.

Cale Hartwell struck out two while on the mound for CM, while Sam Buckley and Frankford each fanned one.

The Eagles are now 11-12, while the Midgets go to 16-13.

EDWARDSVILLE 3, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 1

SATURDAY, MAY 6 RESULTS

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, GRANITE CITY 5

Single runs in the first three innings, along with three in the fifth, allowed Southwestern to hold off a seventh inning rally at take the win over Granite at Babe Champion Field.



Marcus Payne had three hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Ryan Lowis had two hits, Adam Hale and Colin LeMarr both had a hit and RBI each, Rocky Darr and Ian Brantley both had hits and Hunter Newell drove in a run.



Lucas Haddix had three hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Connor Dine had two hits and two RBIs, Dakota Armour had two hits and a RBI, Brady Smallie came up with two hits and Greg Sturgeon, Peyton Fedorsak, Luke Robles and Dylan Scott all had hits.



Brantley struck out seven while on the mound for Southwestern, while Darr fanned one and Robles fanned five for Granite, while Dylan Scott struck out two.



The Birds are now 21-10, while the Warriors go to 7-16.



ROXANA 10, CARROLLTON 4

Roxana scored five runs in the second and four more in the sixth in going on to a win over Carrollton at Roxana City Park.



Aiden Briggs led the Shells with two hits and a RBI, Kyle Campbell socked a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, both Kaden Bloemker and Mason Crump had a hit and RBI each and both Trevor Gihring and Mason Crump each had a RBI.



Koby Schnelton had two hits for the Hawks, while both Carson Flowers and Charlie Stumpf had the only other hits and Lucas Howard had the only RBI.



Nick Cotter struck out 11 while on the mound for Roxana, with Briggs striking out one, while both Lucas Howard and Eli Cox fanned one apiece.



The Shells are now 9-19, while the Hawks go to 5-18.



CHATHAM GLENWOOD 10, HIGHLAND 5

Glenwood rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to score six runs in the fifth and take the win over Highland in the Edwardsville Tiger Classic round robin tournament at Tom Pile Field.



Both Chase Knebel and Keaton Favre had a hit and RBI each for the Bulldogs, while Brendan Gelly had the only other hit and Mason Emig drove in two runs.



Knebel struck out seven while on the mound for Highland, while Jake Ottensmeier and Zane Korte fanned one batter each.



After losing to Teutopolis 11-10 in 10 innings, the Bulldogs are now 14-12, while the Titans are now 20-3, having won over Teutopolis in their final game 5-2.



FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 8

McGivney bounced back immediately from their first loss of the season in scoring three runs in the second and five more in the fifth to defeat Mater Dei on the road, becoming the first team in the St. Louis area to reach 30 wins.



Jacob McKee had three hits and four RBIs for the Griffins, while Gabe Smith had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, Daniel Gierer had two hits and a RBI, Drew Kleinheider had a hit and RBI, both Nick Franklin and Issac Wendler had hits and Kannon Kamp drove in a pair of runs.



Kamp also struck out two while on the mound for McGivney and Ryker Keller fanned one.



The Griffins are now 30-1, while the Knights fall to 15-9.



In other games played on Saturday, Edwardsville won twice in their Tiger round robin classic, defeating Highland 10-0 and Teutopolis 13-1, making Edwardsville now 22-7.

