FRIDAY, APRIL 21 RESULTS

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9, STAUNTON 0

Southwestern scored twice in the second, once in the third, four times in the fourth and twice more in the fifth to take the South Central Conference win at Staunton.



Colin LeMarr had three hits for the Piasa Birds, while Ian Brantley had two hits and two RBIs, Ike Austin, Rocky Darr and Marcus Payne all had two hits and a RBI each, Hank Bouillon had a hit and drove in two runs and Ryan Lowis had a hit and RBI.



Payne went all the way on the mound for Southwestern, scattering six hits and striking out four.



The Birds are now 12-6-1, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-9.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 2

EAWR scored twice in the first, three in the second and four in the third as the Oilers took the 10-run rule win over Maryville at Norris Dorsey Field.



Dillon Gerner had two hits and three RBIs for EAWR, while Camden Siebert had two hits and two RBIs, Tyler Robinson came up with two hits and a RBI, Drake Champlin had a hit and drove in a pair of runs, Caleb Handler had a hit and RBI, Hayden Copeland had a hit and both Devon Barboza and Seth Slayden drove home runs.



Champlin struck out 10 while on the mounds, while Elijah Brown fanned two.



The Oilers are now 4-15, while the Lions go to 0-10.



HIGHLAND 11, ALTON 1

Highland scored eight runs in the first three innings and went on to the 10-run rule win over Alton at Glik Park.



Brayden Bircher had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Jake Ottensmeier had three hits, Chase Knebel had a hit and two RBIs, Landon Gunter, Owen Holzinger and Tyson Kunz all had hits and RBIs, Brendan Gelly and Blaise Kurwicki each had a hit and both Trent Clemons and Zane Korte each drove home a run.



Cooper Hagen, Will Weirich, Colton Wendle and Miles WIndmiller all had the hits for the Redbirds, while Austin Rathgeb drove in the lone run.



Both Abe Hawkins and Holzinger struck out one batter each for Highland, while Rathgeb fanned two for Alton and both Scott Bartow and Wendle struck out one each.



The Bulldogs go to 11-7, while the Redbird are now 6-10.



PITTSFIELD 8, JERSEY 2

Jersey scored single runs in the first and second to take an early lead, but PIttsfield scored four times in the third and twice more in the fourth and sixth to defeat the visiting Panthers.



Ethan Klunk had two hits and a RBI for Jersey, while Gage Walker, Tanner Brunaugh and Pete Barten had the only other hits and Easton Heafner drove in the other run.



Zach Weiner struck out two while on the mound, while Jacob Wagner fanned one.



The Saukees are now 13-3, while the Panthers drop to 8-12.



FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 1

McGivney scored four runs in the first and three in the second and third to take the win over Althoff at Whitey Herzog Field.



Both Gabe Smith and A.J. Sutberry had two hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Daniel Gierer had two hits and drove in a run, Drew Kleinheider and Jackson Rodgers each had a pair of hits, Nick Franklin came up with a hit and Jacob McKee drove in a run.



Rodgers threw a five inning complete game, striking out three for McGivney.



The Griffins are now 21-0, while the Crusaders drop to 7-11.



CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, GRANITE CITY 6

Granite scored five times in the third and once in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead, but CM scored five in the sixth and two in the seventh to come from behind to take the win at Babe Champion Field.



Brayden Prott had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while both Jacob Flowers and August Frankford had two hits apiece, both Kale Hawk and Tanner Hokamp had a hit and two RBIs, Noah Peterson had a hit and drove in a run and Bryer Arview came up with a hit.



Conner Dine led the Warriors with two hits and three RBIs, while Dakota Armour had two hits, Lucas Haddix had a hit and two RBIs, Nick Huskamp had a hit and RBI and Hunter Macko, Greg Sturgeon and Dylan Scott all had a hit each.



Flowers struck out four on the mound for CM, while Prott fanned one. Nathan Hooper fanned four tor Granite, with Peyton Fedorsak striking out one.



The Eagles are now 10-7, while the Warriors go to 4-12.



PARKWAY SOUTH 4, ROXANA 1

At GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Roxana scored the first run on the game in the top of the first, but Parkway South, of Manchester, Mo., in west St. Louis County, scored twice in the home half, then twice more in the sixth to take the win.



Max Autery had a hit and drove home the Shells' only run, while Dalton Carriker, Kyle Campbell, Kael Hester and Zeb Katzmarek also had hits.



Landon Sitze had two strikeouts on the mound for Roxana.



The Patriots are now 10-8, while the Shells drop to 7-13.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21 RESULTS

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0

Mater Dei scored twice in the third, three times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to take the win over Marquette at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Shaun Ferguson and Skyler Schuster had the only hits for the Explorers, while Schuster struck out two batters and Hayden Garner, Tyler Roth, Hayden Sherman and Jack Spain all fanned one batter each.

The Knights are now 9-8, while Marquette goes to 12-8.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10, CARLINVILLE 0

In a matchup between two undefeated teams, McGivney scored twice in the first, three in the second, one in the third, three more in the fourth and the game-ending run in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win over Carlinville at Griffins Field.

Jackson Rodgers had four hits, including a home run, and drove in a pair of runs for the Griffins, while Daniel Gierer had three hits and a RBI, Jacob McKee had two hits and drove in two runs, both Drew Kleinheider and Gabe SMith had a hit and RBI each, Kannon Kamp and Nathan Terhaar each had a hit and Nick Franklin had a RBI.

Liam Tieman, Henry Kufa and Sam Quarton all had the three hits on the day for the Cavaliers, who also saw both Ryenn Hart and Kolton Costello strike out one each.

Kamp threw a five inning complete game on the mounds, fanning four for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 21-0, while Carlinville is now 12-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11-4, NEW BERLIN 6-11

Visiting Southwestern hit New Berlin with 10 runs in the second inning of the first game, with the Pretzels scoring four runs in both the second and sixth innings of the second game as the two schools split a doubleheader in New Berlin.

In the curtain raiser, Rocky Darr led the Piasa Birds with four hits and three RBIs, Ryan Lowis had two hits and RBI, Hunter Newell had a hit and two RBIs, Ike Austin, Ian Brantley and Marcus Payne all had hits and RBIs and Logan Keith had a hit.

Brantley struck out six while on the mound, while Lowis fanned two.

In the nightcap, Lowis had three hits and a RBI, with Hank Bouillon having two hits and driving home a run, Brantley and Payne each had a hit and RBI and both Darr and Colin LeMarr each had a hit.

Both Keith and Quentin Strohbeck had three strikeouts each, while Darr fanned one.

Southwestern is now 13-7-1, while New Berlin is 1-2.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 12-12, CALHOUN HARDIN 5-13

Metro-East broke a 1-1 tie late with four runs in the sixth and seven in the seventh to take the first game of a doubleheader at Calhoun, but the Warriors scored in every inning but the first, scoring four runs in the fifth and sixth after the Knights scored another seven runs in the fourth in taking the win in the nightcap to earn a split.

Sammy Huber had four hits and a RBI for Metro-East, with Drake Luebbert having two hits and a RBI, Logan Johnson came up with two hits, Jacob Kober and Gage Trendley each had a hit and RBI, Owen Haulsan came up with a hit and Logan Abbott drove in a run.

Cade Sievers had two hits for Hardin, while Jack Zipprich and Will Hurley both had a hit and RBI, both Cooper Klocke and August Squier had a hit and Jacob LaMarsh and Bo Lorsbach had a RBI apiece.

J.D. Hutton struck our 11 for the Knights on the mound, while Cole Renken fanned one. Patrick Friedel fanned four batters for the Warriors, while Jake Hillen struck out one.

In the second game, Friedel had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Calhoun, with Zipprich had a hit and four RBIs, Blake Nolte had a hit and drove home two runs, both Hurley and Sievers had a hit and RBI, Max Toppmeyer had a hit and Davis Wilson drove in a run.

Johnson led the Knights with two hits and three RBIs, while Haulsan having two hits and two RBIs, Huber, Thijson Heard and Luebbert all had two hits and a RBI each, Kober came up with two hits, Hutton hit a grand slam homer for his only hit and four RBIs, and Renkin also had a hit.

Jake Kress and Klocke had one strikeout each for the Warriors, while Gage Trendley fanned one for the Knights.

Metro-East is now 5-10 on the season.

CARROLLTON 18, BUNKER HILL 2

Carrollton scored six runs in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth to take a 15-run rule win over visiting Bunker Hill.

Koby Schnelton had three hits and four RBIs for the Hawks, while Dagan Cordes had two hits and five RBIs, Lucas Howard had two hits and four RBIs, Charlie Stumpf had two hits, both Eli and Boden Flowers had a hit and RBI and Reed Schnettegoeke had a hit.

Both Boden Flowers and Eli Cox had three strikeouts apiece.

The Minutemen are now 5-8 for the season.

