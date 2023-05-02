FRIDAY RESULTS

CARLINVILLE 11, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1

A six-run third inning helped pave the way for Carlinville to take a 10-run rule win over visiting Southwestern at Loveless Park.



Liam Tieman had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Cavaliers, while both Sam Quarton and Kolton Costello had two hits and two RBIs each, Ryenn Hart and two hits and a RBI, Henry Kufa, Connor Sturtner and Jake Schwartz had a hit and RBI each and Zach Reels came up with a hit.



Hank Bouillon, Logan Keith and Hunter Newell had the only three hits for the Piasa Birds, while Marcus Payne struck out five on the mound and Kufa fanned eight for Carlinville.



The Cavies are now 14-2, while Southwestern falls to 15-8.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 8, VALMEYER 1

After spotting visiting Valmeyer a 1-0 lead in the first, Mater Dei scored eight unanswered runs to take the win.



Elijah Miller had two hits for the Pirates, while Jacob Brown had a hit and the team's only RBI and both Jake Coats and Ripken Voelker had the only other hits.



Both Kye Holbrook and Voelker struck out one batter each while on the mound for Valmeyer.



The Knights are now 13-8, while the Pirates go to 7-12.



CARROLLTON 6, JERSEY 4 (8 INNINGS)

Carrollton scored twice in both the second and fourth innings, but Jersey came back to tied the game with two runs in the haft and seventh to force extra innings. The Hawks scored twice in the top of the eighth to take the win on the road.



Koby Schnelton had three hits for Carrollton, with Boden Flowers having two hits and three, Dagen Cordes had two hits and drove in a run, Lucas Howard came up with two hits and Caleb Howard and Carson Flowers had a hit each.



Joey Meador had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Gage Walker had two hits and a RBI, Tanner Brunaugh came up with a pair of hits and Drake Goetten, Easton Heafner, Zach Weiner and Griffin Williams all had a hit.



Eli Cox struck out four while on the mound for the Hawks, with Braden Flowers fanning one. Weiner fanned eight for Jersey, while J.R. Wells struck out three.



Carrolton is now 5-14, while the Panthers dip to 6-15.



CHATHAM GLENWOOD 8, GRANITE CITY 4

A seven-run third and a one-run fourth were all what Glenwood needed in their win over visiting Granite City.



Dakota Armour had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Greg Sturgeon had a hit and two RBIs and both Brady Smallie and Peyton Fedorsak each had a hit.



Nathan Hooper struck out three while on the mound for Granite and Dylan Scott fanned two.



The Titans are now 16-1, while the Warriors go to 5-14.



EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, CARLYLE 0

EAWR scored three runs in the first and one in the third and it was more than enough to get the win at Norris Dorsey Field.



Seth Slayden had two hits and a RBI for the Oilers, while Dillon Gerner came up with a hit and two RBIs, Hayden Copeland had a hit and RBI and Elijah Brown, Camden Siebert and Tyler Robinson all had a hit each.



Robinson tossed a complete game on the mound for EAWR, striking out eight.



The Oilers are now 5-17, while the Indians slip to 4-13.



WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 14, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2

Gibault scored nine runs in the first and once in the second in going on to a 10-run rule win over visiting CM.



Noah Petersen had two hits and drove in the Eagles' only two runs, while Josh Teems also had two hits and Bryer Arview, August Frankford and Brayden Prott had the other hits on the day.



Justin Banovs struck out three while on the mound for CM and Frankford fanned two.



The Hawks are now 12-9, while the Eagles go to 10-10.



In another game played on Friday, Ft. Zumwalt West won at Edwardsville 12-8.



SATURDAY RESULTS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, STAUNTON 6

Marquette broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning that helped pave the way to the win at Staunton.

Charlie Fahnestock had three hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while Skyler Schuster had two hits and a RBI, Shaun Ferguson had a hit and drove in two runs, Will Fahnestock, Jack Rea and Hayden Sherman all had a hit and RBI and Hayden Garner came up with a hit.

Brady Gillen had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, with Carter Legendre and Victor Buehler both having hits and RBIs, Cody Ury and Grant Neuhaus both had hits and Luke Meyer drove home a run.

Broc Brown struck out five while on the mound for Marquette, while Zach Machota fanned one for Staunton.

The Explorers are now 14-10, while the Bulldogs slip to 9-10.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, HARDIN CALHOUN 4

In the opener of a cluster in Hardin, an eight-run sixth inning broke the game open as Southwestern defeated host Calhoun.

Ian Brantley had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Rocky Darr also had three hits, Hank Bouillon, Logan Keith, Hunter Newell and Marcus Payne all had two hits and a RBI each and both Adam Hale and Colin LeMarr had a hit and two RBIs.

Drew Wallendorf had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while August Squier had a hit and RBI, Will Hurley, Davis Wilson and Jacob LaMarsh had a hit apiece and Jack Zipprich drove in two runs.

Brantley tossed a complete game for Southwestern, striking out three, with Jake Kress fanning two for Calhoun and Squier striking out one.

GILLESPIE 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1

In the Birds' second game, Gillespie broke open the game with three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to take the win.

Ryan Lowis had a hit and RBI for Southwestern, while Bouillon and Brantley picked up the other hits and Keith struck out three while on the mound, with Darr and Parker LeMarr fanning one each.

The Piasa Birds are now 16-9-1.

GILLESPIE 16, HARDIN CALHOUN 6

In both teams' final game of the day, the Miners scored four runs in the fourth and six more in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win over the Warriors.

Max Toppmeyer had a hit and two RBIs for Calhoun, while both Cade Sievers and Hurley had a hit and RBI each and Cooper Klocke, Patrick Friedel and Wallendorf all had hits.

Friedel struck out four on the mound, while Jack Goode fanned two and LaMarsh struck out one.

The Miners are now 21-0-1 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 8-19.

JERSEY 13-3, JACKSONVILLE 1-7

In the first game of a doubleheader at home, Jersey scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 10-run rule win, but Jacksonville bounced back in the second game to earn a split at Jersey.

In the curtain raiser, Gage Walker had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, while Easton Heafner had two hits and two RBIs, both Zach Weiner and Pete Barten had two hits and drove in a run each, Joey Meador hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Ethan Klunk came up with a hit and Tanner Brunaugh drove in a run.

Clay East threw a five-inning complete game for Jersey on the mound, striking out two.

In the nightcap, both Walker and Klunk had two hits and a RBI, while Weiner, Heafner and Meador all had hits, with Meador striking out five on the mound and Griffin Williams fanning two.

The Crimsons are now 9-12, while the Panthers go to 9-15.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 12, MAPLEWOOD-RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. 2

At Brentwood Park in mid-St. Louis County, Metro-East scored five runs in the second and four more in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win over M-RH.

Gage Trendley had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Jacob Kober had two hits and four RBIs, Owen Halusan had two hits and drove in a run, Thijson Heard, Sammy Huber and Drake Luebbert all had hits and RBIs and Abe Oberhauser and D.J. Hutton each had a hit.

Heard threw a five-inning complete game for Metro-East, striking out six.

The Knights are now 6-12, while the Blue Devils go to 5-11.

HIGHLAND 9, TOLONO UNITY 1

Highland broke things open with a five-run fifth to take the win over Unity at Glik Park.

Landon Gunter had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, with Trey Kolshor and Jake Ottensmeier having two hits each, Chase Knebel had a hit and two RBIs, Keaton Favre had a hit and RBI and Brendan Bircher, Trent Clemons and Zane Korte all had RBIs.

Deklan Riggs struck out seven while on the mound for Highland, while Kye Kruse fanned one.

The Bulldogs are now 12-8, while the Rockets fall to 19-3-1.

MONDAY RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15, VALMEYER 0

McGivney scored four runs in the first, then added eight more in the second en route to their win at Valmeyer to stay undefeated.

Nick Franklin had two hits and four RBIs for the Griffins, while Nathan Terhaar had two hits and two RBIs, Drew Kleinheider had two hits and drove in a run, both Jacob McKee and Jackson Rodgers had a hit and three RBIs each, Sam Chouinard had a hit and RBI and Gabe Smith came up with a hit.

Daniel Gierer pitched a four inning no-hitter, striking our four for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 27-0, while the Pirates go to 7-13.

GILLESPIE 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3 (12 INNINGS)

A game that was tied up at 3-3 after 10 innings had to be called off due to darkness back on April 18. The game resumed, tied at three in the top of the 11th Monday afternoon.

After allowing a first inning run, Southwestern scored three times in the third, but Gillespie rallied to tie the game in the sixth and then scored the winning run in the home half of the 12th to take the win in a thriller at Gillespie.

Marcus Payne had two hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Ian Brantley and Hunter Newell each had a pair of hits, Colin LeMarr had a hit and drove in two runs and Hank Bouillon, Rocky Darr and Logan Keith each had a hit.

Adam Hale struck out nine while on the mound for Southwestern, while LeMarr fanned five.

The Miners are now 21-0-1, while the Birds go to 16-10.

BREESE CENTRAL 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 7

Metro-East rallied from a 7-3 deficit with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh, but Central scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win over the Knights.

Drake Luebbert had three hits for Metro-East, while Thijson Heard had two hits and two RBIs, J.D. Hutton had a hit and two RBIs, both Sammy Huber and Owen Halusan had a hit and Gage Trendley drove in a run.

Luebbert also struck out four while on the mound.

The Cougars are now 14-10-1, while the Knights are 6-13.

COLUMBIA 6, COLLINSVILLE 3

Columbia went out to a 4-1 lead early before Collinsville cut the lead to 4-3 with a two-run third, but a two-run fifth gave the Eagles the win at Eagleview Elementary in Columbia.

Both Ethan Bagwell and Bryce Lemp had two hits and a RBI each for the Kahoks, while Caden Pruitt had a hit and RBI and Kris Alcorn, Kolby Anderson, Carter Harrington, Darren Pennell and C.J. Schaaf all had hits.

Alcorn struck out eight on the mound for Collinsville, while Ryan Kremer and Schaaf fanned one batter each.

Columbia is now 21-1, while the Kahoks go to 10-9.

CARLINVILLE 13, VANDALIA 0

Carlinville put up four runs in the third and six more in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win over Vandalia at Loveless Park.

Henry Kufa had a big day at the plate for the Cavaliers with two hits and five RBIs, Jake Schwartz had two hits and two RBIs, Kolton Costello had a hit and two RBIs, Ryenn Hart, Zach Reels and Sam Quarton all had hits and RBIs and both Liam Tieman and Connor Strutner had a hit apiece.

Hart struck out three while on the mound for Carlinville, while Costello fanned two.

The Cavies are now 15-2, while the Vandals drop to 8-12.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 16

In a wild game at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park, Althoff started off with six runs in the first inning, with Marquette countering with nine runs in the home half and from there, the lead see-sawed until the Explorers pushed across the winning run in the seventh to take the win.

Hayden Sherman had three hits, including a homer, and six RBIs for Marquette, while Myles Paniagua also had three hits, including another home run, and drove in five runs, Skyler Schuster had two hits and two RBIs, Jack Rea came up with two hits and a RBI, Shaun Ferguson had a pair of hits, Scott Vickrey had a hit and RBI and both Andrew Bober and Hayden Garner had a hit each.

Andrew Roth struck out four for the Explorers while on the mound, with Jack Spain fanning two and Paniagua striking out one.

Marquette is now 15-10, while the Crusaders go to 7-15.

WATERLOO 19, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4

A 12-run second inning, along with three runs each in the third and fourth, gave Waterloo a 15-run rule win over visiting CM.

Noah Petersen had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Jacob Flowers had a pair of hits, Tyler Mills had a hit and RBI, both Bryer Arview and Kale Hawk had a hit each and August Frankford drove in a run.

Trent Heflin had the only strikeout on the mound for CM.

The Bulldogs are now 15-6, while the Eagles drop to 10-11.

HIGHLAND 3, TRIAD 2 (8 INNINGS)

In an extra-inning thriller at Glik Park, Triad took a 2-1 lead in the fifth, only to see Highland tie it in the seventh and win it in the eighth with single runs to take the rivalry game.

Jake Ottensmeier had two hits for the Bulldogs, while both Trent Clemons and Adam Munie had a hit and RBI each and Keaton Favre, Chase Knebel and Trey Koishor all had hits.

Both McGrady Noyes and Wyatt Suter had hits and RBIs for the Knights, while Hayden Bugger, Nic Funk, Brady Coon, T.J. Suter and Carter Vandever also had hits.

Knebel pitched a complete game for Highland, striking out eight, while Austin Brown fanned seven for Triad and T.J. Suter struck out three.

The Bulldogs are now 15-8, while the Knights go to 16-9.

In a game played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Alton 10-8.

