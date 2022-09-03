WEEK TWO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Edwardsville 31, Highland 28

Ft. Zumwalt West 49, Belleville West 0

Salem 49, Marquette Catholic 7

O'Fallon 38, Troy (Mo.) Buchanan 13

Vandalia 21, Carlinville 14

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 27, Breese Central 14

Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 54, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Freeburg 38, Nashville 20

Red Bud 26, Roxana 15

Collinsville 29, Triad 14

Quincy 48, Alton 19

Columbia 9, Waterloo 0

Marion 48, Jersey 22

Litchfield 22, Staunton 14

Mascoutah 43, Mt. Vernon 29

East Alton-Wood River 20, Civic Memorial 3

Carbondale 34, Granite City 32

Virden North Mac 26, Piasa Southwestern 9

Carlyle 20, Cerro Gordo 19

Galena 35, Madison 6

Pekin 33, Belleville East 22

Greenfield Northwestern 44, Concord Triopia 8

Hardin Calhoun 17, Mendon Unity 16 (Thursday)

Camp Point Central 46, Pleasant Hill 0

