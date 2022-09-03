Week Two High School Football Scoreboard
Edwardsville 31, Highland 28
Ft. Zumwalt West 49, Belleville West 0
Salem 49, Marquette Catholic 7
O'Fallon 38, Troy (Mo.) Buchanan 13
Vandalia 21, Carlinville 14
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 27, Breese Central 14
Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 54, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Freeburg 38, Nashville 20
Red Bud 26, Roxana 15
Collinsville 29, Triad 14
Quincy 48, Alton 19
Columbia 9, Waterloo 0
Marion 48, Jersey 22
Litchfield 22, Staunton 14
Mascoutah 43, Mt. Vernon 29
East Alton-Wood River 20, Civic Memorial 3
Carbondale 34, Granite City 32
Virden North Mac 26, Piasa Southwestern 9
Carlyle 20, Cerro Gordo 19
Galena 35, Madison 6
Pekin 33, Belleville East 22
Greenfield Northwestern 44, Concord Triopia 8
Hardin Calhoun 17, Mendon Unity 16 (Thursday)
Camp Point Central 46, Pleasant Hill 0
