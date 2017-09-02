Week two area high school football scores
FRIDAY'S AREA WEEK 2 SCORES
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Marquette Catholic 18, Breese Mater Dei 0
Alton 48, Quincy 21
East Alton-Wood River 21, Civic Memorial 7
CBC 40, Edwardsville 19
Carrollton 29, Beardstown 23
Granite City 55, Carbondale 30
Pana 47, Roxana 32
Triad 44, Collinsville 7
Piasa Southwestern 36, Litchfield 34
Jersey 27, Metamora 24
Bunker Hill 53, Blue Ridge 6
Hardin-Calhoun 54, Jacksonville Routt 14
Brown County 26, Greenfield-Northwestern 6
Camp Point Central 50, North Greene 14
Highland 63, Belleville East 33
Normal West 41, O'Fallon 7
Mascoutah 48, Mattoon 9
Carlinville 63, Gillespie 20