FRIDAY'S AREA WEEK 2 SCORES

Marquette Catholic 18, Breese Mater Dei 0

Alton 48, Quincy 21

East Alton-Wood River 21, Civic Memorial 7

CBC 40, Edwardsville 19

Carrollton 29, Beardstown 23

Granite City 55, Carbondale 30

Pana 47, Roxana 32

Triad 44, Collinsville 7

Piasa Southwestern 36, Litchfield 34

Jersey 27, Metamora 24

Bunker Hill 53, Blue Ridge 6

Hardin-Calhoun 54, Jacksonville Routt 14

Brown County 26, Greenfield-Northwestern 6

Camp Point Central 50, North Greene 14

Highland 63, Belleville East 33

Normal West 41, O'Fallon 7

Mascoutah 48, Mattoon 9

Carlinville 63, Gillespie 20

 