WEEK THREE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Triad 45, Mt. Vernon 25
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 41, Belleville Althoff Catholic 20
Mascoutah 48, Centralia 27
Breese Central 14, Freeburg 11
Dupo 34, Kincaid South Fork 20
Roxana 42, Hillsboro 12
Piasa Southwestern 54, Litchfield 12
Marion 30, Highland 29
Alton 58, Collinsville 6
Cahokia 22, Civic Memorial 13
Vandalia 49, Staunton 0
Effingham 34, Jersey 28
Nashville 47, Trenton Wesclin 6
Red Bud 25, Carlyle 10
East Alton-Wood River 48, Madison 6
Francis Howell 51, Granite City 3
Marquette Catholic 58, Nokomis 25
Naperville Metea Valley 21, Belleville East 17
Carbondale 28, Waterloo 14
Columbia 42, Salem 0
Winchester West Central 33, Pleasant Hill 0
East St. Louis 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48
O’Fallon 26, Francis Howell Central 20
Edwardsville 44, DeKalb 27
Carrollton 34, White Hall North Greene 14
EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL – WEEK THREE
Milford 56, Metro-East Lutheran 32
Polo 44, Bunker Hill 14
