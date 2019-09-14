WEEK THREE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Triad 45, Mt. Vernon 25

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 41, Belleville Althoff Catholic 20

Mascoutah 48, Centralia 27

Breese Central 14, Freeburg 11

Dupo 34, Kincaid South Fork 20

Roxana 42, Hillsboro 12

Piasa Southwestern 54, Litchfield 12

Marion 30, Highland 29

Alton 58, Collinsville 6

Cahokia 22, Civic Memorial 13

Vandalia 49, Staunton 0

Effingham 34, Jersey 28

Nashville 47, Trenton Wesclin 6

Red Bud 25, Carlyle 10

East Alton-Wood River 48, Madison 6

Francis Howell 51, Granite City 3

Marquette Catholic 58, Nokomis 25

Naperville Metea Valley 21, Belleville East 17

Carbondale 28, Waterloo 14

Columbia 42, Salem 0

Winchester West Central 33, Pleasant Hill 0

East St. Louis 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48

O’Fallon 26, Francis Howell Central 20

Edwardsville 44, DeKalb 27

Carrollton 34, White Hall North Greene 14

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL – WEEK THREE

Milford 56, Metro-East Lutheran 32

Polo 44, Bunker Hill 14

