Week One Saturday Football Scoreboard
Belleville East 24, Collinsville 21
O'Fallon 54, Granite City 9
St. Louis Gateway STEM 42, East Alton-Wood River 0
Cahokia 22, Alton 12
Belleville Althoff Catholic 49, Ladue, Mo.,< John Burroughs 13
Dupo 41, Port Byron Riverdale 0
DuQuoin 48. Chester 20
Red Bud 34, Pinckneyville 7
Marion 26, Herrin 6
Greenville 40, Staunton 0
Carlinville 35, Litchfield 14
Mt. Vernon 55, Waterloo 41
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 22, Columbia 14
Trenton Wesclin 32, Marshall 6
Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 36, East St. Louis 33
Greenfield Northwestern 44, Mt. Sterling Brown County 7
Kansas City KIPP Legacy 48, Madison 6
Belleville West 33, Mascoutah 28
Pana 46, Vandalia 34
Carterville 37, Benton 12
West Frankfort 26, Metropolis Massac County 7
Harrisburg 39, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Charleston 42, Herscher 13
Taylorville 41, Olney Richland County 6
Mt. Zion 42, Bartonville Limestone 6
(NOTE: Includes some games played on Friday)
