WEEK ONE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Edwardsville 30, Jackson, Mo. 21

Carrollton 16, Beardstown 8

Camp Point Central 40, White Hall North Greene 8

Nashville 42, Carlyle 8

Civic Memorial 42, Marquette Catholic 16

Highland 35, Breese Central 14

Triad 56, Mattoon 20

Roxana 27, Jersey 0

Piasa Southwestern 22, Gillespie 7

Salem 34, Centralia 28 (OT)

Freeburg 28, Fairfield 20

Hillsboro 31, Virden North Mac 6

Catlin South Fork 58, Metro-East Lutheran 12

Hardin Calhoun 56, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 14

Winchester West Central 28, Mendon Unity 15

Concord Triopia 28, Pleasant Hill 2

Greenfield Northwestern 44, Mt, Sterling Brown County 7 (NOTE: Game was suspended with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, due to lightning delay, the game will be resumed Saturday at 2 p.m.)

Shelbyville 42, Newton 7

Rochester 40, Peoria 14

Bloomington Catholic 60, Pontiac 6

Quincy 55, Quincy Notre Dame 12

Taylorville 41, Richland County 6

West Central 28, Unity-Payson 15

Pana 46, Vandalia 34

Richwoods 41, Bloomington 0

Niles West 42, Thornton 13

Hersey 30, New Trier 12

Oswego 13, Neuqua Valley 0

Morton 20, Mahomet Seymour 14

Morris 43, Coal City 3

Princeton 40, Monmouth-Roseville 0

Minooka 42, Rock Island 7

West Frankfort 26, Massac County 7

Peoria Notre Dame 33, Manual 12

Sesser-Valier 34, Hamilton County 16

Charleston 42, Herscher 13

Normal West 47, Champaign Central 7

Eureka 49, Canton 7

Harrisburg 39, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Addison Trail 39, Maine East 6

