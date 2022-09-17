HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

O'Fallon 32, Edwardsville 31

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

East Alton-Wood River 42, Salem 34

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 51, Marquette Catholic 0

Triad 49, Civic Memorial 0

Carlinville 48, Gillespie 0

Highland 61, Jersey 19

Columbia 28, Roxana 27

Greenville 26, Piasa Southwestern 13

Greenfield Northwestern 14, Hardin Calhoun 7

Carrollton 60, White Hall North Greene 0

Waterloo 35, Mascoutah 18

Article continues after sponsor message

Pana 28. Staunton 3

Collinsville 35, Charleston 14

Mt. Vernon 68, Belleville Althoff Catholic 41

Virden North Mac 43, Litchfield 6

Red Bud 35, Carlyle 6

Dupo 22, Trenton Wesclin 14

Marion 36, Cahokia 14

Breese Central 31, Freeburg 19

Beardstown 54, Concord Triopia 14

Camp Point Central 30, Mt. Sterling Brown County 0

Winchester West Central 46, Pleasant Hill 6

Alton 28, Belleville West 7

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Friday, March 7, 2025 - Triad, Althoff Catholic, Advance To Super-Sectional Play
Mar 8, 2025
What To Know About Carrollton Basketball’s State Final Opponent: Pecatonica
Mar 7, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, March 7, 2025
Mar 8, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025: Carrollton, Calhoun Post Girls Regional Wins
Feb 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 - Roxana's Daisy Daugherty Shines Again With 28-Point Performance, Carlinville Wins
Jan 31, 2025

 