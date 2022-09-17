Week Four High School Football Scoreboard
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
O'Fallon 32, Edwardsville 31
East Alton-Wood River 42, Salem 34
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 51, Marquette Catholic 0
Triad 49, Civic Memorial 0
Carlinville 48, Gillespie 0
Highland 61, Jersey 19
Columbia 28, Roxana 27
Greenville 26, Piasa Southwestern 13
Greenfield Northwestern 14, Hardin Calhoun 7
Carrollton 60, White Hall North Greene 0
Waterloo 35, Mascoutah 18
Pana 28. Staunton 3
Collinsville 35, Charleston 14
Mt. Vernon 68, Belleville Althoff Catholic 41
Virden North Mac 43, Litchfield 6
Red Bud 35, Carlyle 6
Dupo 22, Trenton Wesclin 14
Marion 36, Cahokia 14
Breese Central 31, Freeburg 19
Beardstown 54, Concord Triopia 14
Camp Point Central 30, Mt. Sterling Brown County 0
Winchester West Central 46, Pleasant Hill 6
Alton 28, Belleville West 7
