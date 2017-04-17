EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, has filled this week's schedule with amazing musical performances and renowned film screenings.

At 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, St. Gregory Church, Granite City's "Hrayr" ARF Gomideh, "Antranig," AYF "Rubena," and ARS Chapters, are proud to host a free screening of the film, "Orphans of the Genocides."

The film chronicles the stories of young children orphaned by the Armenian Genocide perpetuated by the Ottoman Empire following World War II.

Not only will the audience have a chance to watch the highly acclaimed documentary, but they will also engage in a discussion with the film's director, Bared Maronian. This screening is open to the public and a free-will offering can be accepted.

A trailer for the documentary can be found below:

As part of its $2 Tuesday Movie series, the Wildey will show Sunset Boulevard on April 18.

The classic 1950s Hollywood film-noir stars William Holden as a screenwriter hired to rework a jaded silent film star's script only to find himself developing a dangerous relationship with its writer, played by Gloria Swanson.

Tickets will be available for sale one hour before its 7 p.m. showtime and can be purchased by cash or check only. Credit and debit cards will be accepted at the theater's concession stand.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, Edwardsville High School's singing groups, Acafellaz and Bel Canto, will present an evening of singing entertainment for its special "Night at the Wildey" event.

Guests are welcome to come to the Wildey and enjoy these talented singers perform songs from Broadway, the American songbook and more.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Wildey Theatre's website for $11.

To close out the busy week of activities at the Wildey, Garry Tallent of the E Street Band will be hitting the stage for a night of upbeat Americana and rockabilly music at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

As bassist alongside Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, he has also produced countless artists throughout the years in the studio.

Tickets for the concert range from $27.50 to $30 based on seating preference and can be purchased on the Wildey Theater's website.

For more information about these shows and other upcoming events, please visit the Wildey Theatre's website at wildeytheatre.com or call (618) 307-1750.

More like this: