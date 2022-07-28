Conductor David Drillinger leading the program.ALTON - “Home and Abroad” will be the theme of the penultimate week of summer concerts in the park with the Alton Municipal Band.

Conductor David Drillinger will lead the program of music from around the world, taking the audience on a musical adventure of destinations both near and far.

Guest soloist Robyn Brandon, a longtime friend of the band, will be the evening’s featured vocalist. Mrs. Brandon’s vocal stylings have been a hit with audiences in Alton for the better part of two decades. This year, her performance will enhance the musical journey around the globe.

The concert will be performed twice: once on Thursday, July 28th, at Riverview Park (7:30 PM), and again on Sunday, July 31st at Haskell Park (7:00 PM).

