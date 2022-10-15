Football Scoreboard

East St. Louis 26, Edwardsville 7

Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14 (OT)

Columbia 28, Breese Central 27

Madison 18, Anna-Jonesboro 13

Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 48, Granite City 0

Salem 21, Freeburg 14

Vandalia 57, Litchfield 18

Staunton 27, Gillespie 12

Hillsboro 28, Piasa Southwestern 14

Jersey 42, Civic Memorial 0

Trenton Wesclin 20, Carlyle 19

Cahokia 56, Belleville Althoff Catholic 6

Carlinville 33, Greenville 0

Highland 56, Mascoutah 0

Effingham 17, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0

Chester 12, Red Bud 7

Roxana 35, East Alton-Wood River 27

O'Fallon 52, Alton 0

Dupo 36, Sparta 12

Triad 28, Waterloo 13

Beardstown 36, Hardin Calhoun 11

Greenfield Northwestern 54, Mt. Sterling Brown County 6

Mendon Unity 46, Carrollton 0

Concord Triopia 34, Pleasant Hill 30

Decatur Lutheran 66, Metro-East Lutheran 19

