Week Eight High School Football Scoreboard
Football Scoreboard
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
East St. Louis 26, Edwardsville 7
Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14 (OT)
Columbia 28, Breese Central 27
Madison 18, Anna-Jonesboro 13
Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 48, Granite City 0
Salem 21, Freeburg 14
Vandalia 57, Litchfield 18
Staunton 27, Gillespie 12
Hillsboro 28, Piasa Southwestern 14
Jersey 42, Civic Memorial 0
Trenton Wesclin 20, Carlyle 19
Cahokia 56, Belleville Althoff Catholic 6
Carlinville 33, Greenville 0
Highland 56, Mascoutah 0
Effingham 17, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0
Chester 12, Red Bud 7
Roxana 35, East Alton-Wood River 27
O'Fallon 52, Alton 0
Dupo 36, Sparta 12
Triad 28, Waterloo 13
Beardstown 36, Hardin Calhoun 11
Greenfield Northwestern 54, Mt. Sterling Brown County 6
Mendon Unity 46, Carrollton 0
Concord Triopia 34, Pleasant Hill 30
Decatur Lutheran 66, Metro-East Lutheran 19
More like this: