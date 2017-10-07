Week 7 area high school football scores
WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCORES
Alton 50, O'Fallon 20
Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 25
East St. Louis 58, Granite City 0
Triad 13, Jersey 7 (OT)
Highland 68, Waterloo 24
Mascoutah 28, Civic Memorial 0
Roxana 26, Litchfield 20
Pana 61, Piasa Southwestern 34
East Alton-Wood River 33, South Fork 0 (Thursday)
South Mac (Bunker Hill-Mount Olive) 32, Nokomis 27
Carrollton 60, North Greene 7
Hardin-Calhoun 22, Greenfield-Northwestern 6
Winfield (St. Louis) 41, Metro East Lutheran 0
Staunton 49, Gillespie 14
Belleville West 47, Collinsville 0
Belleville Althoff 48, Carbondale 21