Week 3 Friday Night Area Football Scores
WEEK 3 AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RESULTS
East St. Louis 32, Edwardsville 7
Alton 70, Collinsville 19
Marquette Catholic 37, Nokomis 14
East Alton-Wood River 36, Madison 6
Civic Memorial 20, Olney Richland County 6
Centralia 56, Jersey 52
Polo 55, Metro East Lutheran 6
Belleville East 43, Granite City 14
Pleasant Hill 52, North Greene 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 26, West Central 8
Hillsboro 27, Roxana 0
Staunton 50, Piasa Southwestern 40
Carrollton 25, Hardin-Calhoun 22
Triad 55, Mount Vernon 7
South Mac (Bunker Hill-Mount Olive) 56, Pawnee 0