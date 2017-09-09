WEEK 3 AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RESULTS

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

East St. Louis 32, Edwardsville 7

Alton 70, Collinsville 19

Marquette Catholic 37, Nokomis 14

East Alton-Wood River 36, Madison 6

Civic Memorial 20, Olney Richland County 6

Centralia 56, Jersey 52

Article continues after sponsor message

Polo 55, Metro East Lutheran 6

Belleville East 43, Granite City 14

Pleasant Hill 52, North Greene 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 26, West Central 8

Hillsboro 27, Roxana 0

Staunton 50, Piasa Southwestern 40

Carrollton 25, Hardin-Calhoun 22

Triad 55, Mount Vernon 7

South Mac (Bunker Hill-Mount Olive) 56, Pawnee 0

 