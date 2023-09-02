Southwestern Conference

  • Edwardsville 47, Cahokia 6
  • Collinsville 34, Centralia 14
  • Fort Zumwalt West 47, Belleville West 14
  • Quincy 40, Alton 6
  • O’Fallon 47, Buchanan 28
  • Belleville East 34, Pekin 7

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Cahokia - Mississippi

  • Roxana 42, Red Bud 7
  • Breese Central 17, Mater Dei 14
  • Waterloo 14, Columbia, 0
  • Civic Memorial 40, East Alton-Wood River 7
  • Salem 47, Marquette Catholic 13
  • Jersey 27, Freeburg 21

Cahokia – Illinois

  • Benton 57, Chester 0
  • Tuscola 49, Carlyle 30
  • Wesclin 41, Clayton 13

Mississippi Valley

  • Mount Zion 39, Triad 28
  • Mahomet-Seymour 28, Highland 0
  • Mascoutah 29, Riverview Gardens 6

South Central

  • Pana 30, Carlinville 20
  • Piasa Southwestern 27, Litchfield 21
  • Vandalia 21, Staunton 7
  • Greenville 27, Hillsboro 7
  • Virden North Mac 28, Gillespie 22

Western Illinois Valley – South

  • Camp Point Central 30, Calhoun 22
  • West Central 30, Brown County 20
  • Greenfield-Northwestern 42, Unity-Payson 7

South Seven

  • Marion 47, Granite City 0
  • Carbondale 23, Mount Vernon 10

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
4 days ago
Play It Again Sports Football Roundup - Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
4 days ago
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Oct. 4-5, 2025
Oct 6, 2025
Top Seed Calhoun Set for Saturday Afternoon, Nov. 1, 2025, Football Playoff Opener
Yesterday
Play It Again Sports Football Roundup - Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
Oct 4, 2025

 