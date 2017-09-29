THURSDAY

BOYS SOCCER

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Backyard rivals McGivney Catholic and Metro East Lutheran clashed on the soccer pitch Thursday, with the Griffins taking a 3-1 win over the Knights in Edwardsville. McGivney went to 10-8 overall, while MEL fell to 5-12.

Eli Skubish had a pair of goals for the Griffins, with Hunter Meacham also scoring; the only MEL goal came from Noah Landers.

The Knights host Lincolnwood at 10 a.m. Saturday, while the Griffins host Roxana at 4:30 p.m. today.

MASCOUTAH 3, JERSEY 0: Sam Schiller had all three goals for Mascoutah as the Indians blanked Jersey 3-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Jerseyville Thursday; the Panthers fell to 8-6 overall, 0-6 in the league; the Indians went to 16-3 and 5-1.

Austin Heriford got the clean sheet for the Indians; the Panthers next meet up with Civic Memorial at 5 p.m. today at home.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, BRUSSELS 20-21: Marquette Catholic got nine points from serve and 12 digs from Carly Creel and 20 assists from Peyton Kline to take a 25-20, 25-21 sweep of Brussels on the road Thursday. The Explorers improved to 13-6 on the year.

Lauren Heinz added four service aces for MCHS, with Amanda Murray six kills and Brooklyn Taylor six kills and five blocks.

Marquette is at Valmeyer at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 8-7: Edwardsville made short work of Collinsville at Lucco-Jackson Gym Thursday, EHS defeating the Kahoks 25-8, 25-7. The Tigers went to 12-4 overall, 3-0 in the Southwestern Conference; the Kahoks fell to 4-9 overall, 3-3 in the league.

Kate Martin had seven points on four aces for EHS on the night while Rachel Pranger had seven kills, seven points and five digs for the Tigers and Martin added four kills with Alex Harris, with Rachel Verdun 16 assists and Maria Smth 15 points on serve.

Edwardsville heads to O'Fallon for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday league match.

GRANITE CITY 15-25-25, EAST ST. LOUIS 25-22-18: Granite City came off the deck to hand East St. Louis a 15-25, 25-22, 25-18 Southwestern Conference loss at GCHS' Memorial Gym Thursday. The Warriors improved to 9-16-1 overall, 1-4 in the SWC; the Flyers went to 7-9, 0-4.

Morgan Tanksley had four ponts on serve for the Warriors with eight kills (along with Donyal Garrett); Lexi Short had 12 assists and Garrett 11 assists. Next up for the Warriors is a 5:45 p.m. Tuesday match at Alton.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 23-25-25, GILLESPIE 25-17-18: McGivney Catholic took a 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 home win over Gillespie Thursday to go to 7-11 on the season.

Guinevere Smith had three aces for the Griffins while Claire McKee had 12 assists, seven kills and two blocks on the night. The Grifs host Bunker Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9-21: Metro East Lutheran improved to 7-16 overall, 3-1 in the Prairie State Conference with a 25-9, 25-21 win over East Alton-Wood River at EAWR's Memorial Gym Thursday; the Oilers tumbled to 6-14, 0-2.

Alaina Bozarth and Kate Webber each had eight points for the Knights while Sidney Vetter had 15 assists, Taylor Bradley seven kills and two blockso n the night. EAWR was led by Jillian Barber and Becca Nottke's three points each, wth Nottke also having eight assists, Kayla Alighoti three kills and Madison Voudrie a block.

MEL heads to Collinsville for a 5:45 p.m. Tuesday match while EAWR is at Mount Olive at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WATERLOO 27-25, JERSEY 25-12: Waterloo scored a 27-25, 25-12 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey in Waterloo Thursday night; the Panthers fell to 5-15 overall, 0-6 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs went to 10-10 and 3-3.

Samantha Ayers and Kaitlyn Stellhorn each had five points for the Panthers, with Ayers also contributing 11 assists, Maddie Carpenter and Jessica Vetter six kills each and Hannah Jones seven blocks.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4, VALMEYER 2: Metro East Lutheran scored twice in each half as the Knights defeated Valmeyer 4-2 on the road Wednesday.

Andrew Whipple scored twice for the Purple Panthers; goal scorers were not available for MEL.

COLUMBIA 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: A Riley Huber 77th-minute goal gave Columbia a 1-0 Wednesday win over Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park.

Cameron Eden got the assist for the Eagles on the goal.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Mikey Stevenson had two goals and Kameron Denney three assists as Civic Memorial defeated East Alton-Wood River 5-1 in a non-conference match at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday.

Devin Curtis, Keante Hardimon and Jayden Serafini also scored for CM in the win; EAWR's lone goal came from Nic Vaughn.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 29-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 27-17: Marquette Catholic went to 3-0 in the Prairie State Conference with a 29-27, 25-17 win at Metro East Lutheran Wednesday night; MEL went to 6-16 on the season.

Peyton Kline had 25 assists for the Explorers, with Regina Guehlstorf adding 10 kills and six blocks, Brooklyn Taylor 10 kills and two aces on serve, Lauren Heinz eight points with two aces and Carly Creel 16 digs. MEL's Emily Schwarz had 10 points with three aces on the night while Sidney Vetter had 13 assists, Ellen Schulte five kills and Taylor Bradley three blocks.

ALTON 17-28-25, BELLEVILLE EAST 25-26-19: Alton came back from a first-game loss to defeat Belleville East 17-25, 28-26, 25-19 in a Southwestern Conference match in Alton Wednesday; the Redbirds went to 12-10-2 overall, 2-1 in the SWC while the Lancers went to 9-10 overall, 2-2 in the league.

Sydney Schmidt had 14 points with two aces for the Redbirds while adding 15 assists; Emily Stahl had 10 kills and Gwen Hunter, Olivia McAfoos and Stahl had two blocks each.

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, COR JESU 20-20: Edwardsville traveled to St. Louis County for a match with Cor Jesu Wednesday and came away with a 25-20, 25-20 win.

Rachel Pranger had 11 points with an ace for the Tigers, while Rachel Verdun had 24 assists, Kate Martin 13 kills and Alexa Harris and Storm Suhre a block each.

DUPO 17-25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-21-19: McGivney Catholic won the first game at Dupo Wednesday night, but the Tigers came from behind to take a 17-25, 25-21, 25-19 win over the Griffins to go to 3-11 on the year; McGivney fell to 7-11 on the season.

MAIDS UNDEFEATED, SHELLS WIN TWICE: Roxana scored a pair of wins in a Wednesday tournament in Morrisonville while Bunker Hill went undefeated on the night to win the four-team round-robin.

The Minutemaids defeated Mount Olive 25-22, 25-21 to open their evening, then downed Mulberry Grove 25-14, 25-9 before defeating Roxana in the title match 25-23, 15-25, 15-11.

The Shells opened with a 29-27, 25-14 win over Mount Olive, 25-12, 25-19 win over Greenview before falling to Bunker Hill.

GIRLS GOLF

CM TAKES SECOND IN MVC TOURNEY: A 6-over 78 from Rece Portell – good enough for medalist honors – helped Highland take a five-stroke win over Civic Memorial at the Mississippi Valley Conference Girls Golf Championship at Wood River's par-72 Belk Park course Wednesday.

The Bulldogs fired a team 366 to the Eagles' 371 to claim the crown; Jersey was third at 389, Mascoutah fourth at 394, Triad fifth at 421 and Waterloo sixth at 436.

The Panthers' Hannah Taylor fired a 9-over 81 to take second, followed by teammate Brooke Tuttle, who shot a 11-over 83 for third. CM teammates Carmen Phillips and Isabella Roberts tied for fourth with 18-over 90s with two other golfers.

Triad's top player was Liz Young, who carded a 30-over 102 for 15th place on the day.

