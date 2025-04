TUESDAY, MARCH 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT TRIAD - SEMIFINAL

EAST ST. LOUIS 74, CAHOKIA 42: Jashawn Anderson led East Side with 20 points, Macaleab Rich came up with 16 points and Jabril Oilvaria added 10 points as the Flyers eliminated Cahokia in the semifinals of the Triad Class 3A regional.

East St. Louis led all the way, with quarter scores being 13-4, 26-19 and 46-31.

The Flyers are now 19-11 and move on to Friday night's final at Rich Mason Gym, where they will play the winner between the host Knights and Civic Memorial in Wednesday's second semifinal. The final is set for 7 p.m. The Comanches end their season 2-25.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND 2A SECTIONALS --- SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A AT DUPO

Madison 69, Payson Seymour 57

CLASS 2A AT SHELBYVILLE

Marquette Catholic 48, Marshall 37

CLASS 3A AND 4A REGIONALS --- SEMIFINALS

CLASS 3A AT TAYLORVILLE

Chatham Glenwood 60, Taylorville 46

CLASS 3AAT TRIAD

East St. Louis 74, Cahokia 42

CLASS 4A AT BELLEVILLE EAST

Collinsville 60, Granite City 44

CLASS 4A AT EDWARDSVILLE

O'Fallon 63, Alton 52

Edwardsville 54, Quincy 32

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, New York Rangers 1

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 TOURNAMENT --- FIRST ROUND AT CAMPUS SITES

Fordham 59, Saint Joseph's 36

Duquesne 70, Rhode Island 53

Davidson 67, LaSalle 63

Richmond 57, George Washington 49

Saint Louis University 69, George Mason 61Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

