CARLINVILLE EARLY MEET

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY



VICKERY WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE, ROXANA TEAM TITLE AT CARLINVILLE: Marquette Catholic’s Riley Vickery was the individual winner of the Carlinville Early Meet, ran Wednesday at Carlinville High, while Roxana won the team championship of the meet.

The Shells had 48 points to take the title, finishing ahead of Rochester, who had 77 points, Litchfield came in third with 89, Auburn was fourth with 100, Staunton was fifth with 113, Hillsboro sixth at 135, the Explorers were seventh with 154, and Lincoln was eighth with 170.

Vickery won the individual championship with a time of 18:55.92, with the Shells’ Janelynn Wirth second at 19:00.64, and Coleen Zeibert of Rochester third at 20:03.70. Reese McCuan of the Railsplitters was fourth with a time of 21:07.24, followed by the Shells’ Riley Doyle in fifth at 21:26.08, teammate Jennifer Keike-Palen sixth at 21:30.92, Karmyn Flesch of Auburn seventh at 21:41.30, Marquette’s Kailey Vickery eighth at 21:41.55, Morgan Carrino of Carlinville ninth at 21:46.11, and Tess Allen of the Rockets 10th at 21:53.67.

Gabrielle Woodruff of Roxana had a time of 22:24.33.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE EARLY MEET

MARTINEZ FINISHES SECOND, ST. CYR SIXTH IN CARLINVILLE MEET: Jersey’s Cole Martinez finished second, while Kaleb St. Cyr of Roxana was sixth in the Carlinville Early Meet, held on Wednesday at Carlinville High.

Rochester won the meet with 37 points, with the host Cavaliers coming in second with 81 points, and Litchfield was third with 87. The Panthers came in fourth with 131 points, Marquette Catholic was fifth with 138, the Shells were sixth with 141, Auburn was seventh with 149, Lincoln eighth with 184, and Pana was ninth with 210 points.

The Rockets’ Matt Herren was the individual champion with a time of 16:49.07, followed by Martinez, who had a time of 17:11.08, and Brendan Heitzig of Lincoln, who came in at 17:20.61. Cale Williams of the Cavvies was fourth at 17:31.99, with teammate Briley Roper fifth at 17:50.11, St. Cyr was sixth at 17:58.89, Brady Bishop of the Purple Panthers was seventh with a time of 17:59.21, Max Wilbur of Rochester came in eighth at 18:00.70, and teammates Charles Archey was ninth at 18:02.86, and Adam Gribbins 10th at 18:04.08.

Griffin Williams had a time of 18:48.82 for Jersey, while Douglas Johnson of Roxana came in at 18:58.17. Jacob Rummerfield was the Explorers’ top runner, with a time of 19:01.11, while teammate Cole DeClue had a time of 19:02.24.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

East Alton-Wood River 0, Raymond Lincolnwood 0 (after extra time)

Springfield Lutheran 1, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Jersey 9, Gillespie 2

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE EARLY MEET

Rochester – 37

Carlinville – 81

Litchfield – 87

Jersey – 131

Marquette Catholic – 138

Roxana – 141

Auburn – 149

Lincoln – 184

Pana – 210

BOYS GOLF

Granite City 161, Highland 164, Triad 179

Marissa-Coulterville 177, Freeburg 181, New Athens 185, Okawville 193, Father McGivney Catholic 196

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 8, Rosati-Kain Catholic 0

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE EARLY MEET

Roxana – 48

Rochester – 77

Litchfield – 89

Auburn – 100

Staunton – 113

Hillsboro – 135

Marquette Catholic – 154

Lincoln – 170

GIRLS GOLF

Highland 196, Breese Central 211, Civic Memorial 235

Marquette Catholic 168, Jersey 225

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Joseph’s Academy 9, Edwardsville 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco Giants 9, St. Louis Cardinals 8

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

Saint Louis FC 1, Ottawa Fury FC 0

