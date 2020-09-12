WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

STAUNTON 31, HILLSBORO 45, ROXANA 50, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 70: Staunton's star runner Lydia Roller won the race with a time of 20:18 as the Bulldogs won a meet with Hillsboro, Roxana, the host Piasa Birds and Greenville on Wednesday at Southwestern.

Dana Jarden came in second for Staunton, with a time of 22:40, Brooke Kinder came in at 24:14, Bailee Scroggins had a time of 26:16, and Hannah Dustman was timed in 28:12.

Olivia Mouser was the Shells' leading runner with a time of 25:51, with Madison Herrin coming in at 26:09, Jessi Ponce came in at 28:16, Kaylee Schardan had a time of 30:54, and Lily Daugherty was clocked in 31:45.

Logan Helling led the way for Southwestern with a time of 26:34, while Laina Wilderman came in at 26:57, Emily Lowis was clocked in 27:51, Kendall Meisenheimer had a time of 29:10, and Macalyn Day was timed in 29:12.

Greenville had four runners in the race as well, but not enough to keep a team score.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

ROXANA 31, GREENVILLE 40, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 59: Southwestern's Logan Santel won the race with a time of 19:58 as Roxana placed four runners in the top ten in winning a quadrangular meet with the Piasa Birds, Staunton and Greenville at Southwestern.

Austin Walker led the Shells with a time of 21:01, followed by Eric Scroggins, coming in at 21:41, Caleb Smith at 21:53, Dane Slayden came in at 23:50, and Hunter Ponce had a time of 24:16.

Besides Santel, Garrett Beatte had a time of 24:25, Colin Robinson came in at 24:21, Lane Gage had a time of 27:40, and Daniel Coker came in at 34:07.

Staunton had two runners in the race, but did not record a team score. The Bulldogs' Thomas Ogata had a time of 21:51, and Zach Young came in at 29:51.

GIRLS GOLF

TRIAD 173, BELLEVILLE WEST 187, HIGHLAND 190: Triad's Emma Hill was the medalist on Wednesday with a two-over-par 38 for nine holes as the Knights won a triangular meet with Belleville West and Highland.

Makenna Keith shot a 43 for Triad, while Anja Mills had a 44, Makenna Jenson fired a 47, Jessica Sager carded a 48, and Paige Hawkes shot a 54 on the day.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 163, CIVIC MEMORIAL 197, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 208, ROXANA 213: Gracie Piar led the way once again for Marquette with a three-under-par 33 in helping the Explorers to the win in a quadrangular meet with CM, McGivney and Roxana at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Sophee Brown led the way for the Eagles with a 42, while Sarah Floyd led the Shells with a 46 on the day. Julia Stobie led the Griffins with a 49, while Paige Yasitis carded a 51, Ellie Hyten shot a 52, Chloe Albrecht had a 56, Grace Stanhaus fired a 58, and Macy Smith shot a 68.

