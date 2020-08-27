WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

ROXANA 9, VANDALIA 0: Roxana's girls tennis team is off to a great start under head coach Zach Plocher, and on Wednesday shut out Vandalia in a South Central Conference meet held at Roxana High.

In the singles matches, Stephanie Kamp defeated Gracie Philpott 6-1, 6-2, it was Lindsay Ratliff over Riely Ward 6-1, 6-0, Makenna John won over Amelia Ferrant 6-1, 6-0, Savannah Milsap won over Victoria Smith 6-1, 6-0, Bailey Isom defeated Samantha Rittis 6-1, 6-0, and Anna Palin won over Delora Ward 6-0, 6-1.

In the three doubles contests, Kamp and Ratliff won over Riely Ward and Ferrant 8-1, John and Milsap defeated Philpott and Smith 8-4, and Isom and Cayla Fangher defeated Victoria Blackburn and Faith Beensky 8-0.

The Shells travel to Civic Memorial for a dual meet Thursday afternoon, starting at 4 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS TENNIS

Roxana 9, Vandalia 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis Cardinals 6, Kansas City Royals 5

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Islanders 3 (OT) (series tied 1-1)

Tampa Bay Lightning 7, Boston Bruins 1 (TB leads 2-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche 6, Dallas Stars 4 (DAL leads 2-1)

