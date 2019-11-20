WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DUPO CAT CLASSIC --- SEMIFINALS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 33, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 28: Anna McKee led McGivney with 15 points while Charlize Luehmann added 12 as the Griffins advanced to their third straight Dupo Cat Classic final with the win over Marissa-Coulterville Wednesday night in Dupo.

The Griffins rallied from a 25-19 halftime deficit to outscore the Meteors 14-5, including the fourth quarter 10-4, to clinch the win and advance to Friday's final.

Macy Hoppes had six rebounds for McGivney, while Luehmann added four.

Bree Portz led Marissa with 16 points, while Emily Smith added 10.

The Griffins are now 2-0, while the Meteors drop to 1-1.

COLUMBIA TIP-OFF CLASSIC --- CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

FREEBURG JV 43, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 35: A 15-4 run late in the fourth quarter was enough to see the Freeburg junior varsity team win over Metro-East Lutheran in the consolation semifinals of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

The Midgets JV was a last-second replacement for Lebanon. The Greyhounds announced last week that their 2019-20 season was being cancelled, due to a lack of players who came out for the team.

Destiny Williams led the Knights with 16 points, while Caitlin Reynolds added eight.

Elissa Cohen led Freeburg with 10 points, while both Maleah Blomenkamp and Regan Lucas scored nine points each, and Bella Reaka had eight.

The Midgets are now 1-1 on the very young season, while Metro-East falls to 2-0.

BOYS BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE 29, ALTON 11: Bryce Summers had the high series for Alton, tossing a three-game set of 640, including a high game of 238, while Danny Laslie threw a 597 set, with a high game of 203, in the Redbirds' loss to Collinsville in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference meet at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Ethan Gardner led the Kahoks with a 682 series, with his best game a 245, while Cole Budde had the meet's best game of 247 as part of a 642 set.

The Redbirds will bowl at Belleville West next Tuesday.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 51, Springfield Lanphier 48

Springfield Southeast 61, Hardin Calhoun 34

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

SEMIFINALS

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 37, Valmeyer 17

COLUMBIA TIP-OFF CLASSIC

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

REGULAR SEASON

Piasa Southwestern 50, White Hall North Greene 38

BOYS BOWLING

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

GOTHAM CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

Saint Louis University 67, High Point 55

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 85, The Citadel 57

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 70, Morehead State 52

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Memphis 70, SIU-Carbondale 66

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 68, SIU-Edwardsville 35

