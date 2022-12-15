WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 75, BUNKER HILL 13: McGivney went off to a big early lead and had little trouble in taking a Gateway Metro Conference win over Bunker Hill at Hlafka Hall.

The Griffins held quarter leads of 21-5, 38-5 and 61-9, outscoring the Minutemaids in the fourth quarter 14-4.

Sami Oller led McGivney with 21 points, with Mary Harkins hitting for 17 points, Devin Ellis had nine points, Emily Johnson came up with eight points, Izzie Venarsky scored five points, Sophia Ivnik and Julia Stobie hit for four points each, Katherine Empson scored three points and both Emma Martinez and Claire Stanhaus had two points apiece.

The Griffins are now 9-1, while Bunker Hill goes to 0-4.

NEW ATHENS 54, VALMEYER 40: In the Waterloo Gibault Catholic Candy Cane Classic, New Athens slowly pulled away throughout the game in taking a consolation bracket game over Valmeyer.

The Yellowjackets led after the first quarter 12-10, at halftime 29-25 and after the third quarter 43-35, outscoring the Pirates in the fourth quarter 11-5 to take the win.

Brooke Miller led Valmeyer with 16 points, while Avery Proffer had 10 points, Tessa Knolwton added four points, both Josie Reeves and Kadence Seitz scored three points each and both Kylie Eschmann and Ava Reeves hit for two points apiece.

New Athens is now 4-6, while the Pirates slip to 2-6.

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 33, PITTSFIELD-GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 26: Calhoun rallied from a slight deficit to take a home win over Pittsfiled-Griggsville-Perry at Ringhausen Gym.

The Saukees led after the first quarter 10-7, saw the lead cut to 19-17 at halftime and led after three quarters 23-21. The Warriors rallied to outscore Pittsfield 14-3 in the final quarter to pull out the win.

Audrey Gilman led Calhoun with 11 points, with Haley Schnelten scoring seven points, Lila Simon hit for six points, Gracie Klaas had four points, Jaelyn Hill scored three points and Kate Zipprich had two points.

The Warriors are now 5-2 on the season.

In the other games played on Wednesday, Staunton defeated Kincaid South Fork 48-41, Okawville won over Marquette Catholic 61-24, Roxana defeated East Alton-Wood River 47-30 and in the Candy Cane Classic, Columbia won over the Waterloo junior varsity 55-14.

BOWLING

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BUCHANAN LEADS BOYS WITH SIX-GAME SET OF 1,340, VELOFF'S 957 SERIES LEADS GIRLS AS ALTON DOES WELL IN SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Brayden Buchanan led the boys' team with a six-game series of 1,340, while Clara Veloff had a six-game set of 957 for the girls team as Alton bowled very well in the Southwestern Conference tournament, held Monday and Tuesday.

The overall team standings and results weren't available at press time, but Buchanan led the boys with his series, which features a high game of 266, while Gabe Futney threw a six-game series of 1,199, with a high game of 244, Sam Ottwell had a five-game series of 937, with a high game of 233, Ben Mitchell tossed a four-game set of 796, with a high game of 237 and Roman Cross had a four-game series of 687, including a high game of 233.

Veloff's 957 set included a high game of 230, while Rebekah Von Pinsky tossed a six-game series of 919, including a high game of 162, Ava Taulbee had an 879 series for six games, including a 166 high game, Chalyse Jarrett tossed a five-game series of 658, with a high game of 158 and Jaelynn Dierking tossed a five-game series of 621, with a high game of 138.

