WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

TRIANGULAR MEET AT SPENCER T. OLIN GOLF COURSE, ALTON MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 176, ALTON 180, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 213: Marquette junior Gracie Piar shot an even-par 36 for nine holes to earn medalist honors as the Explorers won a triangular meet with Alton and Father McGivney Wednesday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Piar was joined by Audrey Cain, who shot a four-over-par 40, Cat Hollis, who fired a 49, and Clancy Maag, who carded a 51, to give Marquette the win.

The Redbirds were led by Riley Kenney's 40, while Natalie Messinger had a 43, followed by Na'liah Simmons' 48, and Josie Giertz, who had a 49 on the day.

The Griffins' leading golfer on the day was Julia Stobie, who shot a 45, followed by Ellie Hyten, who had a 53, Paige Yasitis with a 55, and Chloe Albrecht, who shot a 60.

WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022

CONCACAF QUALIFYING

UNITED STATES, MEXICO WILL ONLY COMPETE IN FINAL ROUND OF 2022 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: The United States and Mexico will be playing in the final round of a revised 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament for the CONCACAF region, which is North and Central America and the Caribbean, when qualifying begins in October.

The Yanks and El Tri, along with Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica, all were placed in the final round as the top five-ranked teams in CONCACAF, and will be joined by three other teams in the final round octagon that starts between Mar. 22-30, 2021, and ends between Mar. 21-29, 2022.

The remaining CONCACAF teams were drawn into six groups for the first round of qualifying that starts between Oct. 7-13, and ends between Nov. 11-17. The winners of these groups advance to the second round, where they will play against each other in a two-game, total goals format home-and-home. If the aggregate score is tied, the tiebreaker will be total away goals, the team that has scored the most goals in its road match advancing. In the second leg, if all scores are tied, 30 minutes of extra time will be played, with a penalty kick shootout if still tied.

For the first round, Group A will consist of El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Group B will be Canada, Suriname, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Aruba, while Group C will have Curacao, Guatemala, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Cuba and the British Virgin Islands.

Playing in Group D will be 2018 qualifiers Panama, the Dominical Republic, Barbados, Dominica and Anguilla. Group E will have Haiti, Nicaragua, Belize, Saint Lucia and the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Group F will have Trinidad and Tobago, who knocked out the United States on the final day of qualifying in 2017, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

First round groups will play home-and-home, with the winners of each group advancing to the second round. In the second round playoffs, the Group A winner will play the Group F winner, while the winners of Group B and Group E and Group C and Group D will also play each other. The second round winners advance to the final round octagon. At the end of the octagon, the top three teams will advance to the World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth place team will advance to the FIFA Intercontinental Playoffs, which will be against a qualifying team from another continent in a two-game, home-and-home series which will by played in June, 2022. The winner of the Intercontinental Playoff will advance to Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for Nov. 21-Dec. 18, the latest dates ever in the tournament's history, due to extremely hot weather in the region during the normal tournament dates in June and July. The North American continent --- Canada, the United States and Mexico --- are set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first with an expanded 48-team field.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS GOLF

TRIANGULAR MEET AT SPENCER T. OLIN GOLF COURSE, ALTON

Marquette Catholic 176, Alton 180, Father McGivney Catholic 213

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis Cardinals 9-2, Chicago Cubs 3-4

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (TB wins 4-1)

Boston Bruins 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1 (BOS wins 4-1)

Montreal Canadiens 5, Philadelphia Flyers 3 (PHI leads 3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche 7, Arizona Coyotes 1 (COL wins 4-1)

Vancouver Canucks 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (VAN leads 3-2)Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

