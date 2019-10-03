WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

RILEY VICKERY FINISHES SECOND, CHESSY NIKONOWICZ FIFTH, TRIAD COMES IN SECOND AS A TEAM IN TRIAD INVITATIONAL: Marquette Catholic’s Riley Vickery finished second, Granite City’s Chessy Nikonowicz came in fifth, and Triad’s Chloe Gough eighth as the Knights came in second in the Triad Invitational meet Wednesday afternoon.

Highland won the team title with 38 points, the Knights were the runners-up with 58 points, followed by the Warriors with 59, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was fourth with 163 points, followed by Mascoutah in fifth with 189, Breese Central with 190 in sixth, seventh place went to Waterloo with 197, Collinsville was eighth with 246. Belleville West ninth with 266, and Marion tenth with 285.

East St. Louis came in 11th with 302, while the Explorers were 12th with 310 points.

Amelia McClain of Benton was the individual winner, with a time of 19:29.13, with Vickery second at 19:44.61, Highland had two runners – Julia Loeh and Jessica Borror – coming in third and fourth with times of 20:25.56 and 20:38.61 respectively, Nikonowicz had a time of 21:06.73, Breese Central Kristen Ess was sixth at 21:11.99, seventh place went to Granite’s Claire Sykes at 21:27.04, Gough’s time was 21:27.66, the Rangers’ Hailey Wallace was ninth with a time of 21:39.48, and the Bulldogs’ Faith Brindley was 10th at 21:44.31.

Among the other Triad runners, Samantha Kilzer was 11th with a time of 22:01.43, Sydney Hartoin was 13th at 22:11.75, Sophia Hernandez was 14th with a time of 22:18.70, Blaire Cunningham’s time was 22:47.12, Clare Schaft came in at 22:59.14, and Reaghyn Dean’s time was 24:51.23.

Besides Nikonowicz and Sykes, Granite’s top runners were Patty Lahey, with a time of 22:32.72, Lauryn Fenoglio at 22:44.26, Lacey Kunz at 22:46.04, Lillian Harris with a time of 23:43.43, and Kendra Kirkover came in at 24:57.48.

Jordan Gary led the Kahoks with a 15th place finish at 22:29.69, followed by McKenna Laing, who came in at 24:01.67, Kassidy Rea at 25:44.96, Payten Geppert came in at 26:00 flat, Yesinia Torres was at 28:21.54, and Lorelei Harness had a time of 33:38.62.

The Flyers top runner on the day was Lenikei Burns, with a time of 24:04.27, with Markia Lampley coming in at 26:30.95, Keninya Lindsey was at 28:32.13, Brenay Smith had a time of 36:46.80, Brionne Graham was at 37:08.36, and Tamyla McDaniels had a time of 42:06.40.

Outside of Riley Vickery, the Explorers’ top runners were Kailey Vickery, who had a time of 23:30.64, Caroline Stephan at 30:43.53, Megan Jarzenbeck, with a time of 32:33.57, and Ellie Hamberg at 41:09.74.

Metro-East Lutheran had one runner in the field, Rhiannon Lazella, who had a time of 26:26.57.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

KNIGHTS GET TWO IN TOP TEN IN WINNING TRIAD INVITATIONAL: Triad’s boys cross country team had two of its runners – Ben Walter and Jarod Willis – finish in the top ten as the Knights won their invitational meet Wednesday afternoon.

The Knights had a score of 75 points, nipping second-place Highland, who had 77. Waterloo was third with 109, edging out fourth place Marion, who had 110 points. Belleville West was fifth with 127 points, Collinsville came in sixth with 164, Benton was seventh with 171, Breese Mater Dei Catholic came in eighth with 198 points, Granite City was ninth at 199, and Mascoutah rounded out the top ten with 255 points.

Among local teams, East St. Louis was 14th with 432 points, Marquette Catholic was 15th with a score of 435, and Metro-East Lutheran was 17th with 464 points.

Waterloo’s Eli Ward was the individual winner, running the three-mile course at 16:36.19, with Highland’s Nick Hanratty coming in second at 16:51.78. Collinsville’s Theo Paxton was third with at time of 17:02.12, with Walter fourth at 17:07.43, Reese Johnson of Benton fifth with a time of 17:14.42, Granite’s Jeremiah Perry coming in sixth with a time of 17:14.44, seventh place went to Brady Gischer of Benton, who came in at 17:14.54, Waterloo’s Joe Schwartz was eighth at 17:29.06, Willis came in ninth with a time of 17:32.33, and rounding out the first ten was Waterloo’s Jackson McAllister, with a time of 17:35.53.

Among the other Triad runners, Caleb Bagwell was 11th with a time of 17:36.22, Luke Perry finished at 18:30.67, Ethan Dudley had a time of 18:31.58, Clay Barker came in at 18:48.37, and Carson Dempsey had a time of 19:00.41.

For the Kahoks, Axel Muniz had a time of 18:38.46, Matt Wilde’s time was 18:49.86, Paul Falbe came in at 19:06.66, Brock Cunningham had a time of 19:10.62, Dayton Horras’ time was 20:02.70, and Garrett Lee came in at 20:33.30.

Outside of Perry, the Warriors top runners were Randy Gardner, who had a time of 18:45.07, Mason Drake at 18:59.80, Logan Gilmore came in at 19:31.15, Thomas Westbrook had a time of 19:38.71, Aaron McKeal’s time was 19:46.79, and Matthew Wilson came in at 20:31.43.

The Flyers’ leading runner was Jahkeese King, who had a time of 19:47.50, followed by Timothy Cross at 20:52.24, Darrion Williams had a time of 20:53 flat, John Redmond came in at 21:42.22, and Garland Howard’s time was 22:32.63.

The Explorers’ lead runner was Jacob Rummerfield, with a time of 19:31.05, followed by Asher Linkous at 19:37.33, Spencer Cox came in at 21:32.99, Cole DeClue had a time of 21:36.48, Nick Hamm’s time was 23:38.15, Ronan Stork came in with a time of 27:52.24, and Connor Dalton came in at 24:31.11.

The top runner for Metro-East was Elijah Schlessinger, who had a time of 19:02.48, followed by Ethan Ashauer, with a time of 21:02.92, Logan Wyatt at 21:11.71, Grayson Wyatt’s time was 24:35.98, and Jakob Schroeder at 28:56.88.

BOYS SOCCER

BOB GUELKER ST. LOUIS CYC TOURNAMENT AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY SOCCER PARK, FENTON, MO.

GROUP STAGE

TRIAD 4, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: At West Community Credit Union Stadium at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., Michael Tentis’ second-half brace (two goals) helped Triad to the win over Gibault.

Tentis struck in the 49th and 70th minutes for the Knights, while Jake Ellis scored after 10 minutes, and Joe Wade scored in the 43rd to gain the win for Triad.

David DuPont didn’t need to make a save as he recorded the clean sheet for the Knights.

Triad is now 14-1-2, while the Hawks fall to 2-12-1.

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Nic Vaughn had a hat trick for CM, while Parker Scottberg and Zach Depping also scored in the Eagles’ win at EAWR.

Zach Tincher had three saves in getting the clean sheet for CM.

The Eagles are now 12-5-0, while the Oilers drop to 11-6-1.

GIRLS GOLF

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE

TONSOR TIES FOR SECOND PLACE. KNIGHTS HAVE THREE GOLFERS IN TOP TEN AS MASCOUTAH WINS CONFERENCE TITLE: Jersey’s Hailey Tonsor finished in a tie for second place, while Triad placed three golfers in the top ten as Mascoutah won the team title in the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament played on Wednesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

The Indians shot a team total of 389 to win the championship, with the Knights coming in second at 399, Highland was third with a score of 406, the Panthers placed fourth with a 408, Waterloo was fifth with a score of 409, and Civic Memorial was sixth at 419.

Mascoutah’s Sophia Florek won the individual crown with a five-over-par 77, Tonsor and Waterloo’s Calli Smith both shot a 94 to tie for second, with Triad’s Amyri Davis and CM’s Sophee Brown tying for fourth with a 97, a pair of Triad golfers – Ella Moore and Grace Beyersdorfer – tied for sixth with scores of 98, Bria Tuttle of the Panthers came in eighth with a score of 99, and three golfers – Highland’s Lilly Barker and Maci Miles, along with Waterloo’s Kami Cooper – finished in a three-way tie for ninth with 100.

Among other Triad golfers, Jessica Sager shot a 106, and Layla Moore had a 111. Jerra LaPlant shot a 102 for the Panthers, followed by Madi Darr at 113, Natalie Weiner shot a 113, and Lindsay Duggan had a 137. For the Eagles, Payton Mormino shot a 103, Emily DeClue had a 108, Maddie Bernard had a score of 111, Grace Stauder had a 113, and Payton Whaley shot a 123.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-23-25, DUPO 17-25-23: Mariah Starnes had a big match with 10 points and 14 kills as McGivney won a three-set match over Dupo.

Ally Phillips had 10 points, 33 assists and 15 digs for the Griffins, while Madison Webb had 11 points, eight kills and two assists, Haydee Rios had eight kills, Anna McKee came up with nine kills and five digs, Charlize Luehmann four kills three assists and two aces, Guinevere Smith had 10 points, and Macy Hoppes had three assists and five digs.

McGivney is now 15-9, while the Tigers go to 0-13.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

WASHINGTON 3, ST. LOUIS 2 (OT): The St. Louis Blues celebrated their 2019 Stanley Cup championship and raised their banner in a spectacular opening ceremony, but it was the 2018 champion Washington Capitals who took the two points, as Jakub Vrana scored at 2:51 of overtime to give Washington the season-opening win before a sold-out crowd at Enterprise Center.

Vrana’s goal capped off a come-from-behind effort for the Caps, who fell behind 2-0 on goals from Sammy Blais just 53 seconds in, and a power-play goal from captain Alex Pietrangelo at 7:55 of the first period. Washington got a goal from Alex Ovechkin, in 11th opening night goal in his 15th NHL season, to make it 2-1 at 15:37 of the first, and a power-play goal by Dmitry Orlov at 12:28 of the second period tied the game at 2-2.

Playoff MVP Ryan O’Reilly assisted on both goals, while Justin Faulk, acquired last week in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes for Joel Edmondson, also had an assist in his St. Louis debut.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, one of the other heroes in the playoffs, had 31 saves. While Braden Holtby made 20 saves for the Capitals.

This was the first time that the last two Stanley Cup champions have played each other in a season opener during the NHL’s Modern Era (since 1943-44, when the center ice red line was introduced) since 1962, when the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs met.

The Blues are 0-0-1, gaining the point earned in the overtime, and host the Dallas Stars Saturday night at Enterprise Center in the team’s first meeting since last season’s playoff series won by the Blues in seven games on Pat Maroon’s double overtime goal. Face-off time is set for 7 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

ARIZONA CARDINALS CHAIRMAN BILL BIDWILL DIES: Bill Bidwill, the chairman of the Arizona Cardinals, who moved the team to Phoenix from St. Louis in 1988 after a stadium dispute, died on Wednesday, aged 88.

Bidwill’s family bought the Cardinals when they were based in Chicago in 1932, and won their only NFL championship in 1947. Bidwill’s mother, Violet, ran the team when it moved to St. Louis in 1960, and after her death, Bidwill and his older brother, Stormy, assumed control of the team. Bill Bidwill eventually bought his brother’s share of the franchise in 1972 and assumed full control.

Often criticized for running his team frugally, Bidwill was privately a very generous man, supporting various charities in St. Louis privately. On the field, the Cardinals were known mainly for mediocre play, but finished second in the NFL’s Eastern Conference in 1964, winning the NFL’s old Playoff Bowl over the Green Bay Packers in Miami. The Cardinals’ best era in St. Louis came in the mid-70s when, under head coach Don Coryell, the Big Red had an exciting offense and became known as the Cardiac Cardinals because of their habit of pulling out victories in the final minutes. The Cardinals won back-to-back NFC Eastern Division titles in 1974 and 1975, but lost in the playoffs both years. The 1976 Cardinals finished 10-4, but were knocked out of the playoffs on a tiebreaker to the Washington Redskins, who had beaten the Cardinals twice that year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bidwill, citing the downtown Busch Stadium as an inadequate facility, moved the team to Phoenix after the 1987 season after a dispute between St. Louis area politicians about where to build a new stadium for the team. The Big Red played at Arizona State University’s Sun Devil Stadium until 2006, when their current facility, now known as State Farm Stadium, opened. The Cardinals won an unexpected NFC championship two years later and played in their first Super Bowl, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the dying seconds.

Currently, the franchise is run by Bidwill’s son Michael, and is survived by his five children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral arrangements are pending.

