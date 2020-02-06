WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

WINTER WEATHER, ICY ROAD CONDITIONS POSTPONE AREA SPORTING EVENTS: The threat of a winter storm, along with some potentially icy road conditions possibly make travel hazardous, resulted in the postponement of the entire Riverbender.com high school sports schedule on Wednesday. All games postponed will have make-up dates and times to be announced by the various schools.

Games that were postponed on Wednesday include:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hardin Calhoun at Staunton

Marquette Catholic at Belleville East

Brussels at East Alton-Wood River

Alton at Edwardsville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

Bunker Hill at Marquette Catholic

Roxana at Dupo

Gateway Legacy Christian at Metro-East Lutheran

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Duquesne 82, Saint Louis University 68

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 64, Evansville 60 (OT)