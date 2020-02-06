Wednesday Sports Roundup: Games Canceled Because of Winter Weather
WINTER WEATHER, ICY ROAD CONDITIONS POSTPONE AREA SPORTING EVENTS: The threat of a winter storm, along with some potentially icy road conditions possibly make travel hazardous, resulted in the postponement of the entire Riverbender.com high school sports schedule on Wednesday. All games postponed will have make-up dates and times to be announced by the various schools.
Games that were postponed on Wednesday include:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hardin Calhoun at Staunton
Marquette Catholic at Belleville East
Brussels at East Alton-Wood River
Alton at Edwardsville
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bunker Hill at Marquette Catholic
Roxana at Dupo
Gateway Legacy Christian at Metro-East Lutheran
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Duquesne 82, Saint Louis University 68
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
SIU-Carbondale 64, Evansville 60 (OT)