WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 61, JACKSONVILLE ILLINOIS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 24: Ben Eberlin was Calhoun's leading scorer with 21 points, with both Brody Caselton and Corey Nelson chipping in 12 points each as the Warriors won at ISD.

Calhoun led all the way in the game, with quarter leads of 22-12, 39-16 and 51-24 in going on to the win.

Takeo Rose led the Tigers with 12 points, while James Hawkins scored five points and Jaden Carless scored three points.

The Warriors are now 22-6, while ISD falls to 2-14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT COLLINSVILLE --- SEMIFINAL

COLLINSVILLE 70, BELLEVILLE EAST 53: Caite Knutson had a big game for Collinsville with 30 points, with Faith LIljegren adding 14 points and both Riley Doyle and Kristyn Mitchell scoring 11 points each as the Kahoks advanced to Friday night's final with a win over Belleville East at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Collinsville led from start to finish, holding advantages of 20-17, 39-19 and 50-31 after each quarter.

The Kahoks improve to 16-13 and will meet Edwardsville in the regional final Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. The Lancers were eliminated with a 9-20 record.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Alton-Wood River 53, Brussels 48

Hardin Calhoun 61, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 24

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT COLLINSVILLE --- SEMIFINALS

Edwardsville 52, Pekin 21

Collinsville 70, Belleville East 57

HOCKEY

MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- SEMIFINALS

BEST-OF-THREE SERIES

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Edwardsville 5, O'Fallon 4 (shootout --- EDW 1, OFN 0) (Edwardsville wins series 2-0)

Triad 5, Alton 1 (series tied 1-1)

CLASS 2A

Granite City 8, Belleville 2 (Granite City wins series 2-0)

Freeburg/Waterloo 7, Collinsville 2 (series tied 1-1)

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 59, Fordham 49

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Michigan 80, Illinois 59

WORLD SOCCER

UNION OF EUROPEAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- ROUND OF 16

(Format: Two games, home-and-home, total goals; if total goals are tied at end of second game, tiebreak is most away goals scored.)

(Note: Home teams are listed first in scorelines)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

FIRST LEG

BVB Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Paris Saint-Germain FC (France) 1

(agg. score Dortmund 2, PSG 1; away goals score Dortmund 0, PSG 1)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1, Liverpool FC (England) 0 (agg. score Atletico Madrid 1, Liverpool 0; away goals score Atletico Madrid 0, Liverpool 0)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

FIRST LEG

Atalanta BC (Italy) 4, CF Valencia (Spain) 1 (agg. score Atalanta 4, Valencia 1; away goals score Atalanta 0, Valencia 1)

Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 0, Red Bull Leipzig (Germany) 1 (agg. score Spurs 0, RB Leipzig 1; away goals score Spurs 0, RB Leipzig 1)

