Wednesday Sports Roundup: Eberlin Scores 21 for Warriors in Win, Collinsville Girls Beat Belleville East
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
HARDIN CALHOUN 61, JACKSONVILLE ILLINOIS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 24: Ben Eberlin was Calhoun's leading scorer with 21 points, with both Brody Caselton and Corey Nelson chipping in 12 points each as the Warriors won at ISD.
Calhoun led all the way in the game, with quarter leads of 22-12, 39-16 and 51-24 in going on to the win.
Takeo Rose led the Tigers with 12 points, while James Hawkins scored five points and Jaden Carless scored three points.
The Warriors are now 22-6, while ISD falls to 2-14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT COLLINSVILLE --- SEMIFINAL
COLLINSVILLE 70, BELLEVILLE EAST 53: Caite Knutson had a big game for Collinsville with 30 points, with Faith LIljegren adding 14 points and both Riley Doyle and Kristyn Mitchell scoring 11 points each as the Kahoks advanced to Friday night's final with a win over Belleville East at Vergil Fletcher Gym.
Collinsville led from start to finish, holding advantages of 20-17, 39-19 and 50-31 after each quarter.
The Kahoks improve to 16-13 and will meet Edwardsville in the regional final Friday night, starting at 7 p.m. The Lancers were eliminated with a 9-20 record.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Alton-Wood River 53, Brussels 48
Hardin Calhoun 61, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 24
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT COLLINSVILLE --- SEMIFINALS
Edwardsville 52, Pekin 21
Collinsville 70, Belleville East 57
HOCKEY
MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- SEMIFINALS
BEST-OF-THREE SERIES
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
CLASS 1A
Edwardsville 5, O'Fallon 4 (shootout --- EDW 1, OFN 0) (Edwardsville wins series 2-0)
Triad 5, Alton 1 (series tied 1-1)
CLASS 2A
Granite City 8, Belleville 2 (Granite City wins series 2-0)
Freeburg/Waterloo 7, Collinsville 2 (series tied 1-1)
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Saint Louis University 59, Fordham 49
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Michigan 80, Illinois 59
WORLD SOCCER
UNION OF EUROPEAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- ROUND OF 16
(Format: Two games, home-and-home, total goals; if total goals are tied at end of second game, tiebreak is most away goals scored.)
(Note: Home teams are listed first in scorelines)
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
FIRST LEG
BVB Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Paris Saint-Germain FC (France) 1
(agg. score Dortmund 2, PSG 1; away goals score Dortmund 0, PSG 1)
Atletico Madrid (Spain) 1, Liverpool FC (England) 0 (agg. score Atletico Madrid 1, Liverpool 0; away goals score Atletico Madrid 0, Liverpool 0)
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
FIRST LEG
Atalanta BC (Italy) 4, CF Valencia (Spain) 1 (agg. score Atalanta 4, Valencia 1; away goals score Atalanta 0, Valencia 1)
Tottenham Hotspur FC (England) 0, Red Bull Leipzig (Germany) 1 (agg. score Spurs 0, RB Leipzig 1; away goals score Spurs 0, RB Leipzig 1)
