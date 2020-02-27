WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONALS --- SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD

HARDIN CALHOUN 54, CARROLLTON 28: Stone Zirkelbach led Calhoun with 18 points, with both Brody Caselton and Ben Eberlin scoring 13 points each as the Warriors advanced to Friday night's final with a semifinal win over Carrollton.

Calhoun held he lead all the way throughout, with quarter scores of 13-3, 26-16, and 37-16 in going on to the win.

Kyle Leonard led the Hawks with 11 points, while Max Arnett scores six points, and three different players --- Ethan Brannan, Kaiden Breckon and Jacob Graner --- had three points each.

The Warriors are now 24-7, while Carrollton was eliminated with an 8-21 record.

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 58, BUNKER HILL 39: Cole Kiffmeyer led Bunker Hill with 11 points, Coy Sellars had 10 points and Devon Ralston nine as the Minutemen were eliminated by the host Lancers in the second semifinal.

Sam Herman led Lincolnwood with 15 points, while Evan Hopper added 12 points and Will Jenkins scored 11.

The Lancers are now 21-11 and advance to the final on Friday night against Calhoun in a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Minutemen finished their season at 9-18.

CLASS 1A AT VALMEYER

BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 77, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 67: A.J. Smith led Metro-East with 20 points, Chris Chipman had 17 points and Elliott Wilson came up with 13 points, but the Knights were eliminated by Lovejoy in the semifinals of the Valmeyer regional.

The Wildcats led after each quarter, with scores of 27-17, 40-35 and 61-53.

Keshawn Kent led Lovejoy with 24 points, Montrezz Lowery added 22 points, and both Kyrus Batee and D'Andre Loston both had nine points.

The Wildcats improve to 23-10 and will meet Madison, who won the first semifinal over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 59-23, in Friday night's final, with the tip-off coming at 7 p.m. Metro-East's season ends with a 15-17 record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL --- SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY'S RESULT

CLASS 4A AT PEKIN

New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 77, Joliet West 40

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 76. Saint Joseph's 63

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Indiana State 77, SIU-Carbondale 68

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 61, Vanderbilt 52

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 60, Richmond 57

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Michigan State 72. Illinois 58

WORLD SOCCER

UNION OF EUROPEAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- ROUND OF 16

(Format; Two games, home-and-home, total goals. If total goals are tied at the end of the second game, tiebreak is most away goals scored. If total goals and away goals are tied, 30 minutes extra time, penalty shootout if necessary.)

(NOTE: Home teams in each scoreline are listed first)

FIRST LEG

Real Madrid CF (Spain) 1, Manchester City FC (England) 2 (agg. score: Real Madrid 1, Manchester City 2. Away goals score: Real Madrid 0, Manchester City 2.)

Olympique Lyon (France) 1, Juventus FC (Italy) 0 (agg. score: Lyon 1, Juventus 0. Away goals score: Lyon 0, Juventus 0)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

TUESDAY'S RESULT

AT ROGER DEAN STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA.

Washington Nationals 9, St. Louis Cardinals 6

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

AT ROGER DEAN STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA.

Miami Marlins 8, St. Louis Cardinals (split squad) 7

AT THE BALLPARK OF THE PALM BEACHES, WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals (split squad) 7, Houston Astros 5

