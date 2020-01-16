WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 39, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 28: Kayla Brantley led EAWR with 13 points, Aubrey Robinson added five points, and five other players --- Hannah Allen, Leighann Nottke, Taylor Parmentier, Adrianna Ulrich and Karli Withers --- each scored two points as the Oilers lost at home to Carlinville.

The Cavaliers jumped out to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter, extended the advantage to 26-11 at halftime, but EAWR cut the edge to 28-17 at the end of the third, but Carlinville and the Oilers tied the final quarter 11-11 to give the Cavvies the win.

Corrine Stewart led Carlinville with nine points, Jill Stayton had eight points and Gracie Reels had seven points in the game.

The Cavaliers are now 17-3, while EAWR drops to 11-6.

NORTH GREENE LADY SPARTAN TOURNAMENT

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 36, BARRY WESTERN 30: Lakeleigh Brown returned to the North Greene lineup after battling the flu, and led the Spartans with 17 points, while both Jenna Barnard and Cami Hunt each had nine points as North Greene won over Barry Western.

The Wildcats took the lead after one quarter 11-10, but the Spartans took a 16-15 lead into the locker room at halftime, then led after three quarters 27-22 in going on to the win.

North Greene is now 11-10, while Western falls to 3-15.

In the evening's other game, it was Concord Triopia defeating Winchester West Central 43-37.

WRESTLING

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TAKES PAIR OF MEETS AT MAPLEWOOD-RICHMOND HEIGHTS: The Metro-East Lutheran wrestling team won twice in a triangular meet Wednesday night, winning over hosts Maplewood-RIchmond Heights 42-24, then winning over St Louis Lift For Life Academy 30-24.

Against the Blue Devils, Elijah Schlessinger at 132 pounds, Caiden Downs at 138 and Jakob Schroeder at 145 all won by fall, while Timmy Lott won by forfeit at 220 to highlight the Knights win.

The Knights are now 9-6 on the year in dual meets, and are on pace to record the first winning season in the program's history.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

McCluer (Ferguson, Mo.) 84, Granite City 57

East St. Louis 39, Edwardsville 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54, Granite City 25

Marquette Catholic 2, Madison 0 (forfeit – NOTE: Madison has cancelled the remainder of its girls basketball season, and will forfeit its remaining games)

Carlyle 41, Metro-East Lutheran 37

NORTH GREENE LADY SPARTAN TOURNAMENT

Concord Triopia 43, Winchester West Central 37

WRESTLING

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Columbia 9, East Alton-Wood River 0

O'Fallon 3, Triad 2

Granite City 9, Edwardsville 0

Belleville 10, Highland 7

Freeburg/Waterloo 5, St. John Vianney Catholic 3

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Alton 7, Highland 1

St. John Vianney Catholic 2, Collinsville 0

East Alton-Wood River 5, Bethalto 4

Granite City 8, Columbia 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia Flyers 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (OT)

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 72, St. Bonaventure 51

