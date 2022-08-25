WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-20-27, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 20-25-25: Alton won a very well-played and close match over Metro-East as Alton opened their home season at the Redbirds Nest.

Ella Artis and nine points, four aces, a kill and three assists for the Redbirds, while Grace Carter had seven points, an ace, six kills, five blocks and an assist, Berlynn Clayton had four points, an ace, two kills and 19 assists, Karen Lewis had five kills and four blocks, Payton Olney served up two points, Tayen Orr came up with two kills, two blocks and two assists, Reese Plont had six points, an ace, seven kills, two blocks and an assist an Alyssa Wisniewski had six points, an ace, nine kills and four blocks.

The Redbirds are now 1-1, while the Knights go to 0-2.

In another match played on Wednesday, Triad took its season opener at Rich Mason Gym over Red Bud 25-18, 25-14. The Knights are 1-0, while the Musketeers fall to 0-2.

BOYS SOCCER

METRO CUP SHOWCASE

MASCOUTAH 3, GRANITE CITY 2: In the Metro Cup Showcase at Mascoutah's park, goals by R.J. Brooksher and Brady Smallie weren't enough as the host Indians pulled out the win in the season opener for Granite City.

Kannon Cramer, Darian Kucharski and Connor Randel all scored for the Indians to give them their first three points of the season, while Grayson Engle made five saves in goal and Alex McKinley came up with a single save for Mascoutah.

Victor Mendez didn't have a save in goal for the Warriors.

Mascoutah is now 1-1-0, while Granite starts out 0-1-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, BREESE CENTRAL 1: Also at Mascoutah, Daniel Gierer and Owen Terrell both struck in the second half, while Nate McLaughlin had an assist, to give McGivney their first win of the season as the Griffins defeated Breese Central.

McGivney is now 1-1-0, while the Cougars open their season 0-1-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, FREEBURG 0: At Freeburg, CM used goals from Bryce Davis and Nick Fiorino in both halves to take the three points over the host Midgets.

Joey Aiello and A.J. Garrett also had assists for the Eagles, who got two saves in goal from Ryan Hailey to earn the clean sheet.

CM is now 2-0-0, while Freeburg goes to 1-1-0.

In another Metro Cup game at Freeburg, Marion defeated Highland 5-1, The Wildcats open up at 1-0-0, while the Bulldogs are now 0-2-0.

REGULAR SEASON

JERSEY 4, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 2: Hunter Herkert had a brace (two goals), while both Drake Goetten and Keegan Griffith struck as Jersey won their season opener at Mater Dei.

Herkert, both Abe and Adam Kribs and Logan Strong all had assists for the Panthers, while Owen Huelsmann and Francisco Mosquiera had goals for the Knights. Alex Jimenez-Rojas and Ben Van Aalst also assisted for Mater Dei.

Clay East had 10 saves in goal for Jersey, while Reed Innes didn't have a save for Mater Dei.

The Panthers open up at 1-0-0, while the Knights go to 0-2-0.

GIRLS GOLF

HYTEN IS MEDALIST FOR GRIFFINS, WHILE HALLEY LEADS EAGLES IN TRIANGULAR MEET WITH DUPO: Sarah Hyten was the medalist with a one-over-par 38 for nine holes for Father McGivney Catholic, while Jayna Halley shot a 45 to lead Civic Memorial in a meet with Dupo and Freeburg at Cloverleaf Country Club in Alton. No team scores were available at press time.

To go along with Hyten's score, Paige Yatsitis had a 41 for the Griffins, both Amelia Hylla and Ava Jackson both shot a 53 and Paige Stoelzle fired a 63.

In addition to Halley's score, the Eagles saw Sydney Moore card a 52, Peyton Phillips shot a 53, Kim Price had a 54, Isabella fired a 55 and Grace Meyer came up with a 62.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

