EAST ST. LOUIS 52, ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 46: East St. Louis came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Lift For Life at the Flyers' gym.

The Hawks led after the first quarter 16-12, then extended the lead to 32-14 at halftime. East Side rallied in the third quarter to cut the lead to 42-33 after three quarters, then outscored LFL in the fourth 19-4 to pull out the win.

Shakara McCline led the Flyers with 26 points, while Jazmine Young came up with 14 points, Janiyah Brown had seven points, Derrica Branch and Mikayla Lee each scored two points and Lamyjah Suggs scored a single point.

East Side is now 9-12, while the Hawks go to 10-11.

CARLINVILLE 43, GILLESPIE 42: In a South Central Conference game, Carlinville held on to defeat visiting Gillespie at the Carlinville Big House.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Miners jumped out in front 13-9 after one quarter, but the Cavaliers went ahead at halftime 23-17 and held the lead at 37-29 after three quarters, with Gillespie outscoring the hosts 13-6 in the final quarter, with the rally falling just short.

Jill Slayton led Carlinville with 19 points, while Lillie Reels had nine points, Isabella Tiburzi chipped in eight points, Braley Wiser scored three points and both Hannah Gibson and Addie Ruyle scored two points each.

The Cavies are now 14-13, while the Miners go to 8-17.

In other games on Wednesday's schedule, Valmeyer won at Lebanon 39-14, Vandalia won at Staunton 51-38 and Bunker Hill won at home over Ramsey 30-24. The result of the Piasa Southwestern-Hillsboro game was not available at press time.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PITTSFIELD 59, JERSEY 56 (OT): In a game that went down to the wire, Pittsfield came from behind to defeat Jersey at the Saukees' gym in overtime.

The Panthers held a 13-6 lead after the first quarter, then led at the half 27-22. Pittsfield cut the lead to 36-35 at the end of the third quarter, then forced the extra period by tying the game at the end of regulation 50-50. The Saukees then outscored Jersey in the overtime 9-6 to win.

Sam Lamer led the Panthers with 19 points, while Jaxon Brunaugh hit for 16 points, Tanner Brunaugh and Edward Roberts both scored seven points each, Drake Goetten had four points and Ayden Kanallakan had three points.

Jersey is now 12-13 on the season.

In other games played on the Wednesday program, Greenfield Northwestern won at home over Staunton 35-23, DeSmet Jesuit of Creve Coeur, Mo. defeated Granite City 70-37, Red Bud nipped visiting East Alton-Wood River 57-54 and Mascoutah won at Civic Memorial 56-41.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: