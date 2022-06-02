WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL AT TRIAD

TRIAD 1, MT. VERNON 0: Austin Brown threw a complete game three-hit shutout, walking none and striking out seven, as hosts Triad defeated Mt. Vernon in the IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinals at Triad's park.

The only run of the game was scored in the Knights' second, starting with a Brady Coon double, scoring two outs later on Reed Wendler's bloop single to right to give Triad the lead.

Gabe Giacoletto and Brady Coon each had two hits for the Knights, while Wendler had a hit and the game's only RBI and both Jake Radosevich and John Rea had the only other hits.

The Knights are now 32-5 and will face fellow Mississippi Valley Conference team Mascoutah, a 10-1 winner over Effingham, in the final Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Indians-Knights winner advances to the Milliken University super-sectional game Monday against the Champaign Central sectional winner, either Chatham Glenwood, Mahomet-Seymour or Springfield High, at Workman Family Baseball Field, with the first pitch set for 6 p.m.

The Rams end their season at 25-9.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL AT CENTRALIA

HIGHLAND 7, MT. VERNON 1: Highland scored twice in the opening inning in their sectional semifinal game against Mt. Vernon, with the Rams countering in the bottom of the inning with a single run to make it 2-1. The Bulldogs then scored five unanswered runs --- two more in the third and single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh --- to defeat the Rams and advance to Friday afternoon's final at Rotary Park.

Alli Koerkenmeier and Sophie Parkerson each had two hits and a RBI for Highland, while Maci Miles had a pair of hits, Breanna Habermehl hit a two-run homer in the first inning for her only hit and RBIs, Madalyn Trauernicht also had a hit and drove home a pair of runs and Maggie Grohman also had a base hit.

Sophia Donoho again went all the way inside the circle, allowing only three hits and setting down 20 of the final 21 Rams hitters, fanning nine.

The defending state champion Bulldogs are now 21-9 and move on to play Marion in the final on Friday afternoon, starting at 4:30 p.m. The winner goes to the super-sectional on Monday at Milliken University in Decatur against the Mt. Zion sectional winner, either Chatham Glenwood or Mahomet-Seymour, at Workman Family Softball Field in a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.

Mt. Vernon's season concludes with an 18-13 mark.

