WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

37TH PRAIRIE FARMS COLLINSVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC --- FINAL DAY

13TH PLACE GAME

TRIAD 46, EDWARDSVILLE 42: Triad rallied from a six-point third quarter deficit to go ahead, then used a 7-3 run in the final 3:25 to defeat Edwardsville in the 13th-place game.

The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter, with the Tigers leading at halftime 18-17. The Knights went ahead after three quarters 35-30, with Edwardsville outscoring Triad 12-11 in the final quarter.

McGrady Noyes led the Knights with 12 points, with Ayden Hitt adding eight points. The Tigers were led by Bryce Spiller's 18 points, with A.J. Tillman, Isayah Kloster and Malik Allen all scoring five points.

FIFTH-PLACE GAME

LINCOLN 51, GRANITE CITY 39: Lincoln broke open a close game in the second half to take the fifth place game over Granite City.

The Railsplitters led all the way through, holding edges of 13-6, 22-18 and 38-31 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Warriors in the fourth 13-7.

Tyrese Grose led Granite with 12 points, while Johnnie Smith added seven.

THIRD PLACE GAME

COLLINSVILLE 49, QUINCY 34: Collinsville bounced back from their loss to O'Fallon in the semifinals to take third place over Quincy.

The teams were tied after the first quarter 8-8, with the Kahoks taking control in the next two quarters, leading the Blue Devils 25-15 at halftime, 35-22 after three quarters, then outscoring Quincy 14-12 in the final quarter.

Devin Davis led Collinsville with 14 points, while Jake Wilkinson added 11 points.

FINAL

DECATUR MACARTHUR 66, O'FALLON 46: Decatur MacArthur went on a 27-3 run in the second half, including the first 16 points of the final quarter, to win their second championship, their first since the inaugural event in 1984.

The Panthers led after one quarter 12-10 and at halftime 29-21, but the Generals came back to trail 38-37 after three quarters, and exploded int the fourth, outscoring O'Fallon 29-6 to win the championship.

Brylan Phillips had 20 points for MacArthur, while Jabryn Anderson added 18. The Panthers were led by Donnie Whitfield's 11 points, with Tyler Lunning adding 10 points.

Phillips was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, and was joined on the All-Tournament team by Anderson. Also named to the team were Davis and Wilkinson for the Kahoks, Jemere Jefferson of Rockford East, Byron Pickett of Belleville East, Camden Nelson of Lincoln, Rini Harris of O'Fallon, Bradley Longcor of Quincy and Arthur Adams of Wasilla, Alaska.

DUSTER THOMAS CLASSIC

11TH PLACE SEMIFINALS

ROXANA 42, OKAWVILLE 40: Roxana held off Okawville in a close, nip-and-tuck game in the 13th place semifinals.

Evan Wells led the Shells with 13 points, while Aiden Briggs added 11 points.

The Shells met Campbell Hill Trico in the 11th place game, but no results were available at press time.

FIFTH PLACE SEMIFINALS

CARLYLE 53, JERSEY 45: In a fifth place semifinal, Carlyle defeated Jersey to advance into the fifth place playoff.

Tanner Brunaugh led the Panthers with 17 points, while Sam Lamer came up with seven points.

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

BENTON 52, JERSEY 32: Benton used big first and third quarters to win the seventh place game over Jersey

Edward Roberts led the Panthers with nine points, while Lamer added eight points.

In the final, Olney Richland County won the championship over host Pinckneyville 48-42.

49TH VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

In their final game in Group B, Father McGivney Catholic lost to Nokomis 66-47 to finish the group stage 1-3.

The Griffins will play in the ninth place game against Bethany Okaw Valley Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

60TH BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

In the final day of the group stage, in Group A, Highland lost to Louisville Doss 69-38, while in Group B, Metro-East Lutheran withdrew and were replaced by the Briarcliff Christian JV of Eads, Tenn.

Highland plays for fifth place against Mater Dei Thursday at 3 p.m.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- GROUP STAGE

GREEN GROUP

BUNKER HILL 41, HARDIN CALHOUN 29: In the final day of the group stage of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, Bunker Hill led all the way in taking the win over Calhoun.

Gramt Burch led the Minutemen with 22 points, while Keegan Ralston came up with 10 points. The Warriors' leading scorer was Brody Caselton with eight points, with Tyler Kindre right behind with six points.

LITCHFIELD 56, CARLINVILLE 49: Litchfield took an early lead and built upon it to defeat the host Cavaliers and move on to the final.

Aaron Wills had a big game for Carlinville with 23 points, while Mason Duckles added nine points.

RED GROUP

HILLSBORO 63, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 56: In the Red Group, Hillsboro held off EAWR in their final group game.

Antonio Hardin led the Oilers with 24 points, while Seth Slayden came up with 12 points and Brayden St. Peters added 11 points.

In the other Red Group finale, Gillespie nipped Staunton 46-44.

The finals will be played on Thursday.

COLUMBIA-FREEBURG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT AT COLUMBIA

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37, VALMEYER 35: Southwestern got by Valmeyer to take seventh place at the Columbia-Freeburg tournament.

Carson Cooley led the Piasa Bids with 14 points, while Quinten Strohbeck added 10 to help Southwestern. Jordan McSchooler led the Pirates with 12 points, while Elijah Miller added nine points.

THIRD PLACE GAME

WATERLOO 71, CIVIC MEMORIAL 48: Waterloo jumped to an early lead and never looked back in taking the third place game over CM.

Aslan Henderson and Adam Ogden were the leading scorers for the Eagles with 11 points each, while both D.J. Dutton and Dathan Greene each had six points.

FINAL

COLUMBIA 39, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25: In the championship tilt, host Columbia broke open the game in the third quarter to take the tile over Marquette.

Owen Williams led the Explorers with 11 points, with Braden Kline adding six points.

THE CLASSIC --- LARGE SCHOOL DIVISION

East St. Louis went up against Metamora in the semifinals of The Classic at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, but the result was not available at press time.

The final is set for IWU Thursday night at 8:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

FINAL

OKAWVILLE 65, ALTON 58: Alton built up a 25-10 lead in the first quarter, but Okawville rallied take the lead on a buzzer-beater at the end of the third and went on to take the Mascoutah Invitational championship on Wednesday at the Mascoutah gym.

Jarius Powers and Alyssa Lewis both led the Redbirds with 14 points each, while both Kiyoko Proctor and Talia Norman added 10 points apiece.

Megan Rennegarbe led the Rockets with 21 points, while Briley Rhodes added 16 points, Alayna Kraus had 14 points and Madi Wienstroer scored 11 points.

45TH DUCHESNE CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

GRANITE CITY 61, HAZELWOOD EAST 19: Granite City bounced back nicely from a first round loss to Notre Dame Catholic to defeat Hazelwood East and move to the consolation final.

Emily Sykes led the Warriors with 19 points, while Melashia Bennett had 12 points and Ella Stepanek added 10 points to take the win over the Spartans.

Granite will play either Ft. Zumwalt North of St. Charles in the consolation fianl Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

BENTON CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

SEMIFINALS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 31, BENTON 23: Marquette used good defense to win over the host Rangers and advance to the final of the Benton Christmas Classic.

Alyssa Powell and Chloe White led the Explorers with eight points each, while Jillian Nelson tacked on seven points.

In the final, Marquette lost to Mt. Vernon 62-42. No individual scores were available at press time.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GREEN GROUP

CARLINVILLE 35, GILLESPIE 31: In the final day of the group stage at Carlinville, the host Cavaliers won over Gillespie to move on to the fifth place game.

Jill Slayton led Carlinville with 12 points, while Jordyn Loveless came up with seven points.

RED GROUP

HARDIN CALHOUN 49, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 23: Calhoun defeated Lincolnwood to join the Cavaliers in the fifth place game.

Jaelyn Hill led the Warriors with 11 points, while Ella Sievers added eight points.

Calhoun and Carlinville will play for fifth place Thursday afternoon at 12 noon.

CHRIST OUR ROCK WINTERFEST

In the semifinals of the inaugural Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest, Staunton defeated Anna-Jonesboro 37-27, while Father McGivney Catholic won over the host Silver Stallions 46-14.

The Bulldogs and Griffins will play for the championship Thursday at 8 p.m.

JERSEY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT --- FINAL DAY

TRIAD 45, GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 32: On the final day of the Jersey Holiday Tournament, Triad won over Gateway Legacy of Florissant, Mo.

Kendall Chigas led the Knights with 17 points, while Makenna Witham added seven points.

TRIAD 50, JERSEY 29: In both teams' final game, Triad got out to a big first quarter lead en route to a win over the host Panthers.

Kendall Chigas and Witham again led the way for the Knights, with Chigas hitting for 22 points and Witham following up with 14 points.

Tessa Crawford led Jersey with 15 points, while Avery Reeder added seven points.

The results of the two other games played --- Carrollton vs. Taylorville and Carrollton vs. Gateway Legacy --- were unavailable at press time.

INAUGURAL RED BUD CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

In Group A of the inaugural Red Bud Christmas Tournament, Chester defeated East Alton-Wood River 48-29, while results from Roxana vs. Red Bud were not available at press time.

The finals are set for Thursday afternoon and evening.

