TUESDAY, AUGUST 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 161, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 223: Waterloo Gibault Catholic got a 39 from medalist Ryan Kruse, along with a 40 from Alex Sweeney, and both Landon Vollmer and Ian Bollinger shot a 41 to give the Hawks the win in a dual meet with McGivney at The Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo.

The Griffins top three golfers on the day were Drew Sowerwine, who shot a 48, Evan Yatsitis, who shot a 54, and Clayton Hopfinger, who carded a 57.

GIRLS GOLF

JERSEY 202, CARROLLTON 207: Jerra LaPlant shot a 46, Bria Tuttle carded a 47, and Hailey Tonsor shot a 48 to help lead the Panthers to a close win over the Hawks in a dual meet played at Lone Oak Golf Course in Carrollton.

Natalie Weiner shot a 59 for Jersey, while Madi Darr had a 63, and Lindsay Duggan shot 64 on the day for the Panthers.

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, MT. VERNON 3: In a Metro Cup tournament match played at Belleville Althoff Catholic, Diego Pacheco and David Means each had a brace (two goals) to lead McGIvney to a season-opening win over Mt. Vernon.

The match was level at halftime 1-1, with Pacheco scoring a very early goal for the Griffins in the second minute. But in the second half, the goals came fast and furious for both team, with Pacheco finding the back of the net in the 59th minute, then Means scoring in the 65th minute and getting the match winner in the 74th minute to give McGivney all three points over the Rams.

Jackson Podshanley had five saves in goal for the Griffins.

McGivney starts the season 1-0-0, while Mt. Vernon starts out 0-1-0.

