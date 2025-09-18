WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Will Rakers' second half strike was the only goal of the game as McGivney took all three points over Mater Dei at McGivney.

Patrick Gierer has four saves in goal as he recorded the clean sheet for the Griffins, who are now 7-3-0, while the Knights slip to 5-4-1.

In the only other game played on Wednesday, Belleville East won over visiting Granite City 1-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In the two matches played on Wednesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic swept O'Fallon 25-14, 25-21, and Waterloo Gibault Catholic swept Chester 26-24, 25-21.

In a girls' field hockey game played on Tuesday, John Burroughs of Ladue, Mo., defeated Edwardsville 8-0, while in girls flag football, East St. Louis dealt Edwardsville its first-ever loss 25-7, and in a girls tennis meet, Belleville West won over Granite City 9-0.

JERSEY ATHLETICS

JCHS varsity tennis hosted Civic Memorial and easily beat the Eagles, 7-2.

JCHS girls' golf hosted Staunton and ended with a final score of 241. Top scorers included Lucy Wilson and Kenzi Vandygriff.

