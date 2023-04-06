WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP



BASEBALL



QUINCY 11, GRANITE CITY 6

Quincy scored four times in the third, then put the game away with a seven-run sixth to take the win over visiting Granite City.

Conner Dine had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Warriors, while both Brady Smallie and Hunter Macko had two hits each, Nick Huskamp and Greg Sturgeon had a hit each and both Peyton Fedorak and Luke Robles both drove in two runs each.

Dakota Armour struck out three for Granite, while Zaiden Kelly fanned two and Ryan Hayes struck out one.

The Blue Devils are now 4-1, while the Warriors go to 2-7.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10, STAUNTON 1

JERSEY 12, LITCHFIELD 2

Five runs in the first and seven more in the fourth were enough to give Jersey a 10-run rule win at home over Litchfield.

Both Gage Walker and Zach Weiner had two hits and two RBIs each for the Panthers, while Pete Barten, Easton Heafner and Griffin Williams all had a hit and RBI and Drake Goetten, Ethan Klunk and Joey Meador all had hits.

Meador went all the way on the mound, striking out four.

Jersey is now 6-5, while the Purple Panthers slip to 2-7.

Three other games --- Carlinville at Bunker Hill, Gillespie at Alton, and East Alton-Wood River at Lebanon --- were postponed due to early morning storms that passed through the St. Louis area. Make-up dates have yet to be announced.

SOFTBALL

MASCOUTAH 20, GRANITE CITY 10

Mascoutah scored in every inning but the sixth, putting up four in the first two innings and two each in the third and fourth, while Granite City had three runs in the third and four in the fourth, but the Indians came away with the win at Wilson Park in Granite City.

Christine Myers led the Warriors with two hits and two RBIs, while Jasmine Turner had two hits and drove in a run, Emily Sykes had two hits, Cheyenne Gaddie had a hit and RBI, Audrey Giles and Brooke Donohue each had a hit and both Morgan Buckingham and Lauren Wilson drove home runs.

Turner went all the way in the circle, striking out three.

Mascoutah is now 4-8, while Granite goes to 1-7.

The following games were rained out: Waterloo Gibault Catholic at Valmeyer, Belleville Althoff Catholic at Father McGivney Catholic, Carlinville at Bunker Hill, East Alton-Wood River at East St. Louis, Jersey at Litchfield, and O'Fallon at Civic Memorial. Make up dates have not yet been determined.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In results from boys volleyball matches on Wednesday, Marquette Catholic won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-9, 25-12 and Belleville West defeated Granite City 25-9, 25-16.

