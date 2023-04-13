WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, GIRLS SPORTS ROUND-UP

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1

A three-run second inning spelled the difference as Triad won a MVC tilt at home over CM.

Logan Looby led the Knights with two hits and two RBIs, while Phoebe Feldman had two hits, including a solo homer for her only RBI and Delaney Hess, Chloe Seger and Syd Horn had a hit each.

Avari Combes, Danika Chester and Bella Thien had the hits for the Eagles.

Both Megan Griffith, for CM, and Hess, for Triad, threw complete games inside the circle, with Griffith striking out two.

The Knights are now 4-5, while the Eagles slip to 8-3.

HIGHLAND 13, JERSEY 3

Highland scored two in the second and four in the fourth, putting the game away with seven in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win over host Jersey.

Maggie Grohmann had three hits, including a solo home run, and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Kaitlyn Wilson came up with three hits, Kelly Fuller had a hit and drove in a pair of runs and Sophia Donoho, Maci Miles and Abby Schultz all had hits.

Bria Tuttle had a hit and drove in all three of the Panthers' runs, while Rose Brainerd and Caroline Ward had the only other hits.

Donoho struck out eight while in the circle for Highland, while Ashlyn Brown fanned four for Jersey and Taylor Stelbrink struck out one.

The Bulldogs are now 4-5-1, while the Panthers go to 7-4.

MULBERRY GROVE 22, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3

McGivney scored twice in the first and once in the second, but Mulberry Grove scored 15 times in the opening inning, twice more in the second and seven times in the third to take a 15-run rule win over the visiting Griffins.

Alexis Bond had two hits and a RBI for McGivney, while Sarah Hyten had a hit and RBI and Julia Behrmann, Avery Grenzebach, Alexa Jones and Izzie Venarsky all had hits.

Jada Zumwalt struck out two while in the circle.

The Aces are now 2-4, while the Griffins go to 1-7.

Article continues after sponsor message

CARLINVILLE 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

Carlinville scored four runs in the third, once in the sixth and three more in the seventh in their win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

Braley Wiser led the Cavaliers with four hits and a RBI, while MaKenah Dugan had three hits and drove in a run, Olivia Kunz had two hits and two RBIs, Hallie Gibson, Isabella Tiburzi and Hannah Gibson each had a hit and RBI and Kali Robinson came up with a hit.

Jayde Kassler and Chloe Driver had the only two hits for the Oilers, while Jordan Ealey struck out five while in the circle and Hallie Gibson fanned 10.

Carlinville is now 9-3, while EAWR drops to 4-8.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 6, STAUNTON 0

Kendall Kamp and Kylee Slayden each had a hat trick as Roxana took the win at Staunton's pitch.

Shelby Bowman, Laynie Gehrs, Kamp, Reagan Lynn, Kinsley Mouser and Slayden all had assists, while Kaylyn Dixon made three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Shells are now 5-4-0, while the Bulldogs fall to 3-6-0.

HILLSBORO 4, JERSEY 2

Karley Deist and Kaelynn Drainer scored both of Jersey's goals, while Ella Smith assisted on both, as Hillsboro scored three times in the second half to take the three points on the road.

Lauren Lyons had seven saves in goal for the Panthers.

The Hilltoppers are now 8-3-0, while Jersey goes to 6-5-1.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 2, HIGHLAND 0

Alexis Kampwerth and Lauren Lynch scored in each half, with Addison Ringwald adding an assist, as Mater Dei took three points at Highland.

Sophia Fleming made six saves while in goal for the Bulldogs.

The Knights are now 4-6-1, with Highland falling to 4-5-1.

In another result from Wednesday, Centralia won over East Alton-Wood River 9-0. Earlier this week, the Oilers defeated Jennings, Mo. to win their first game since 2019, when EAWR also defeated the Warriors as a part of a five-win season.

More like this: