FRIDAY, MARCH 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, WINNETKA NEW TRIER 6: Spencer Stearns' one-out walk-off single climaxed a Edwardsville rally as the Tigers came back from 6-0 down to take a 7-6 win over New Trier in the Prep Baseball Report Kickoff showcase tournament Friday evening at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

The Trevians scored two runs each in the second, third and fourth innings to go ahead 6-0 before Edwardsville halved the lead in the bottom of the fourth 6-3. then scored four times in the bottom of the seventh, climaxed by Stearns' game-winning hit to give the Tigers their second win in as many days.

Stearns led the way with three hits and two RBIs, while Caleb Copeland also had three hits, Kayden Jennings had a hit and two RBIs, Cole Funkhouser and Grant Huebner had a hit and RBI each, Jacoby Roberson also had a hit and Cade Hardy drove in a run.

Logan Geggus and Jake Holder both struck out three on the mound, while Caden Archer fanned two.

Edwardsville is now 2-0 and is scheduled to play Huntley at 11:30 a.m. and St. Charles North at 2 p.m. on Saturday, both games at Tom Pile Field.

NEWARK 11, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: After Calhoun scored the opening run of the game, Newark came up with 11 unanswered runs to take a five-inning, 10-run rule win over the visiting Warriors.

After Calhoun took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Norsemen scored three times in the bottom of the inning, added three more in the third then ended the game with a five-run fifth to take the win.

Dave Wilson had a hit and drove home the Warriors' only run, while Luke Wickenhauser had the only other hit in the game.

Wickenhauser also struck out eight in three innings of work on the mound for Calhoun.

The Warriors are now 0-2 on the season.

In another game played on Friday in the PBR Kickoff, Washington defeated Civic Memorial 11-7 at Edwardsville High's JV field. The results of games between Lisle Benet Academy Catholic at Triad and Carrollton at Gillespie were not available at press time.

GIRLS SOCCER

GREENVILLE 4, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Kate Jose, assisted by Allison Waller, had Metro-East's only goal as the Knights lost at Greenville.

The Comets jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead before both teams traded goals in the second period for the final margin.

McKenna Getta had 11 saves in goal for Metro-East.

Greenville is now 2-1-0, while the Knights fall to 1-3-0.

A girls softball game between Hardin Calhoun at Roxana was postponed due to rain. A make-up date has yet to be announced.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: North Mac scored nine of their 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to win over Southwestern in the Piasa Birds' opener.

North Mac scored once in the second, with Southwestern tying the game in the top of the third, but the Panthers scored four times in the fifth and five more in the sixth to take the lead. The Birds scored once in the seventh for the final margin.

Hank Bouillon had three hits and drove in a run for Southwestern, while Charlie Darr, Hunter Newell and Cade Schuchman also had hits on the day.

North Mac is now 2-0, while the Birds open up at 0-1.

JERSEY 7, GILLESPIE 6: A three-run seventh inning gave Jersey a close win over Gillespie on the road.

The Miners scored a run in the first inning, but the Panthers countered with four runs in the third. Gillespie got a run back in the bottom of the inning, then scored single runs in the fourth and fifth, then two in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead, with the Panthers scoring three times in the seventh to gain the win.

Tanner Brunaugh had two hits on the day for Jersey, while Austin Hayes had a hit and two RBIs, Sam Lamer and Joey Meador had a hit and RBI each, Blake Carey picked up a hit and Griffin Williams drove in a run.

Lamer struck out five on the mound to help the Panthers gain the win.

Jersey opens its season at 1-0, while Gillespie starts out 0-1.

In another game on Wednesday, Granite City won its season opener at Babe Champion Field with a 6-1 victory over Waterloo Gibault Catholic.

GIRLS SOCCER

COLUMBIA 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Columbia jumped out to a halftime lead and got the three points at home over CM.

Columbia held a 2-0 lead at the break, then outscored the CM in the second half 3-1 to go on to the win.

Taylor Martin and Maddie Mauch both had braces (two goals each) for Columbia, while Reese Woelfel also found the back of the net. Avery Huddleston had the only goal for CM.

Both teams are now 1-1-0 for the young season.

TRIAD 6, SPRINGFIELD 0: In a Metro Cup showcase match at Tiger Stadium in Edwardsville, Triad had six different players score in defeating Springfield for their second win in as many games.

The Knights held a 2-0 lead at halftime, but exploded for four goals in the second half to take the three points.

Caty Burton, Macy Mell, Maddie Milligan, Karen Speer, Hannah Walker and Gabbie Wood all scored for Triad, while Reagan Chigas recorded the clean sheet in goal.

The Knights are now 2-0-0, while the Senators drop to 0-2-0.

BREESE CENTRAL 1, ROXANA 0: Elizabeth Schroeder had the only goal of the match as Central won over Roxana in the Metro Cup showcase at Norman Lewis Field.

Madison Ashford had three saves in goal in recording the clean sheet for the Cougars.

Central is now 2-1-0, while the Shells fall to 1-2-0.

In another Metro Cup match at Norman Lewis Field, Marion defeated Highland 5-0.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 12, WATERLOO 1: Roxana scored 11 unanswered runs in the second and third innings in taking their season opener over Waterloo.

The teams traded runs in the first, with the Shells scoring five times in the second and six in the third to take a five-inning win, the game called due to the 10-run rule.

Ridley Allen had a big day at the plate for Roxana with two hits and six RBIs, while Lexi Ryan also collected two hits, Kyra Fischer, Alyssa Luck. Cheree Ross and Calista Stahlhut all had a hit and RBI each and Kennedi Robien also had a hit.

Stahlhut also struck out six batters in the circle, while Genna Pruitt fanned three.

The Shells open the season at 1-0.

HIGHLAND 11, O'FALLON 1: Highland won their second straight game to open the season with a win at O'Fallon.

The Bulldogs scored four times in the third, five in the fourth and added single runs in the fifth and sixth, while the Panthers' only run came in the fifth.

Alli Korkenmeier had three hits for Highland, while Kelly Fuller had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs, Brenna Habermehl had a two-run homer and Maggie Grohmann, Maci Miles, Sophie Parkerson, Emma Strubringer and Madalyn Trauernicht all had hits and RBIs.

Sophia Donoho had eight strikeouts in the circle for the Bulldogs.

Highland is now 2-0, while the Panthers start their season 0-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 0: Lauren Lenihan's solo home run highlighted Marquette's win at COR.

The Explorers scored once in the opening inning, then added two runs in both the third and fourth innings, along with single runs in the fifth and seventh.

Lenihan had two hits on the day, including her homer, while Olivia Tinsley also had two hits and a RBI, Kennedy Eveans had a hit and drove home a run and Jalynn Dickson and Hayley Porter both had hits.

Lenihan struck out 19 batters in recording a no-hitter.

Marquette is now 2-0, while the Silver Stallions open the year 0-1.

BREESE MATER DEI 7, ALTON 0: Mater Dei's Audrey Clark struck out 12 in recording a no-hitter in the season opener for both the Knights and Redbirds.

Mater Dei scored single runs in the first and third innings, then added two runs in the fourth and three more in the seventh to take the win on the road.

Katy Huels had four hits and a RBI for the Knights, while Audrey Clark had two hits and a RBI, Ella Palm hit a three-run homer for her only hit, Avery Trame and Emily Von Hatten had base hits and Josie Pryzgoda had a RBI.

Clark struck out 12 in the circle for Mater Dei, while Grace Presley fanned nine for the Redbirds.

The Knights start off 1-0, while Alton is 0-1.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

