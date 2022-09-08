ROXANA 5, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1

Owen Wieneke had a hat trick, while Garrett McBride and Cade Smay also scored as Roxana won at Knights Field.

Trenton Hollaway, Ty Schmidt, and Wieneke all had assists for the Shells, while Elijah Schlessinger scored the only Metro-East goal on the half-hour. Aiden Stassi had five saves for Roxana, while Gavin Lankford also had five saves for the Knights.

The Shells are now 5-2-0, while Metro-East goes to 0-7-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, JERSEY 0

Aaron Broadwater scored a hat trick, Daniel Gierer had a brace (two goals) and Owen Terrell also scored as McGivney took all three points over Jersey at Bouse Road.

Broadwater and Terrell assisted twice for the Griffins, while Mason Holmes and Nate MacLaughlin also had assists. Clay East had six saves in goal for the Panthers and Sam Chouinard had three in recording the clean sheet for McGivney

The Griffins are now 4-3-0, while Jersey falls to 4-4-0.

STAUNTON 2, LEBANON 1

Troy Albertina and Rhyse Rucker both scored in each half as Staunton took the win at Lebanon.

Ashton Copeland assisted on both goals for the Bulldogs, while Grant Neuhaus had three saves in goal to give Staunton the three points.

The Bulldogs are now 3-4-1, while the Greyhounds go to 1-1-0.

COLUMBIA 3, GRANITE CITY 1

Cam Elder, Micah James, and Jack Steckler all scored for Columbia in their home win over Granite City.

Brady Smallie, assisted by Ethan Risinger, had the only goal for the Warriors, as Sully Bonaldi and Elder had the assists for the Eagles. Max Barthel had four saves for Columbia, while Brady Hemminghaus had three. Victor Mendez was in goal for Granite.

The Eagles are now 4-2-0, while the Warriors drop to 1-5-0.

FREEBURG 9, WOOD RIVER 1

