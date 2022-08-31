CIVIC MEMORIAL 11, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2

Bryce Davis led the way with a hat trick, while Joey Aiello, Justin Banovs, Caleb Butler, A.J. Garrett, Trent Heflin, Noah Huth, Talan Miller, and Brayden Zyung all scored in CM's win over Metro-East at Hauser Field.

Zyung added on five assists, while Camden Neal assisted twice and both Talan and Ethan Miller, Garrett, and Davis also had assists.

Devyn Ambrose and Treven Deppling each made a save in goal in recording the three points for the Eagles.

CM is now 5-0-0, while the Knights go to 0-4-0.

JERSEY 4, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

Alex Hubbell had a brace (two goals), while Drake Goetten and Keegan Griffith also scored in Jersey's win at home over Maryville Christian.

Hunter Herkert had two assists for the Panthers, while Adam Kribs and Logan Strong also assisted. Brady Maxeiner had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Jersey is now 2-2-0, while the Lions go to 0-3-0.

TRIAD 6, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0

At Bouse Road, Wyatt Suter had a hat trick, while Tobey Suter, Eli Noonan, and Brayden Kelly all scored as Triad shut out McGivney.

Jake Stewart had two assists for the visitors, while Jacob Dulaney, Charlie Gentemann, and Corey Warren also assisted.

Max Rader made four saves in goal to record the clean sheet, with Sam Chouinard and Noah Garner sharing time in goal for the Griffins.

The Knights are now 1-2-0, while McGivney falls to 3-2-0.

CARLINVILLE 1, STAUNTON 0

At Loveless Park, Paeton Brown's second-half strike, assisted by Asher Barbre, was the only goal of the match as Carlinville defeated Staunton.

Grant Neuhaus had eight saves in goal for the Bulldogs, while Will Meyer recorded the clean sheet for the Cavies.

Carlinville is now 4-0-0, while Staunton drops to 2-2-0.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Marquette Catholic went on the road to defeat Waterloo Gibault Catholic at Oerter Field 7-0 and Belleville East defeated Alton 4-1.

COLLINSVILLE 2, EDWARDSVILLE 0

The Kahoks have now started the season off a perfect 3-0 and move to 1-0 in Southwestern Conference action.

Junior defender Trey Petterson scored while junior forward Sam Garofalo bagged a goal and an assist against the Tigers as they suffer their first loss of the year.

Collinsville has not been scored on yet this season. Junior goalkeeper Nick Hours has picked up all three shutouts.

ALTON MARQUETTE 7, GIBAULT 0

After dropping their first game of the season against in O'Fallon by a score of 4-2, the Explorers have now won back-to-back games. The big 7-0 victory last night saw four different goal scorers, something that Marquette head coach Brian Hoener loves to see.

Senior midfielder Dre Davis and senior forward Myles Paniagua each netted two goals. Davis also had an assist.

The other three goals came from Charlie Fahnestock, Maicol Gonzalez, and Jude Keller. Charlie also had a couple of assists while Nathan Bennett had one.

Charlie's brother Will Fahnestock picked up the shutout for the first time this season.

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, ALTON 1

After starting the season off 3-0 in the Redbird Round Robin Tournament, Alton began SWC play and came up short against their first opponent in Belleville East.

The Redbirds' lone goal came from senior forward Ashton Scheppers as he now has three goals on the season.

As for the Lancers, Anton Mosley and Quinn Enriquez each scored two goals to improve their record to a perfect 3-0 this season.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

